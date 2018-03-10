More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

LAFC continue scorching hot start with 5-1 win over RSL

Associated PressMar 10, 2018, 6:29 PM EST
SANDY, Utah (AP) Diego Rossi scored two goals on Saturday and Los Angeles FC stayed undefeated as a franchise with a 5-1 rout of Real Salt Lake.

LAFC (2-0-0) secured the lead with a quick pair of first-half goals. Rossi evened it at 1-all in the 30th minute, slipping behind defender Demar Phillips, settling Marco Urena’s pass and slotting a right-footed shot over Nick Rimando’s outstretched leg. Latif Blessing made it 2-1 for LAFC in the 33rd, finishing a three-pass combo in the area with a tap-in.

Benny Feilhaber sent a right-footed shot through Rimando’s legs in the 47th minute. Rossi scored on a breakaway in the 81st, his third goal of the season, and Carlos Vela capped the scoring with a right-footed chip from the top of the area five minutes later.

Joao Plata gave RSL (0-1-1) the early lead in the 20th minute with a follow-up volley on his own saved penalty attempt.

Real Salt Lake conceded five goals at home for the first time in franchise history.

By Andy EdwardsMar 10, 2018, 7:18 PM EST
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe go in-depth on Manchester United beating their rivals Liverpool in the race for the Premier League runner-up spot (00:30), discuss the chaos at West Ham United (18:50) and wrap up all the stories in the battle to stay in the league (25:20).

La Liga roundup: No Messi, no problem for unbeaten Barcelona

Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 10, 2018, 5:47 PM EST
A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Malaga 0-2 Barcelona

Barcelona were without the undisputed best player ever, Lionel Messi, as the 30-year-old Argentine withdrew from the squad due to the birth of his third child. This was, of course, little deterrent for the Barca buzzsaw, as Ernesto Valverde’s side remained unbeaten on the league season. Only 10 games remain in the quest for invincibility.

With deputies like Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho on his side, it’s no wonder Barca continue to roll even without Messi in the squad. The club’s “other” South American superstars picked up the slack and bagged a goal each, assisted by some guys named Jordi Alba and Ousmane Dembele, respectively, not long before Malaga were reduced to 10 men after 30 minutes.

Messi will be back for Wednesday’s Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Chelsea, for which the Blaugrana are slight favorites at 1-1 after the first leg away from home.

Eibar 1-2 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo scored both goals for Real Madrid as Los Blancos were pushed to their limits late on by eighth-place Eibar.

Ronaldo opened the scoring after 34 minutes, but Ivan Ramis brought the home side back to 1-1 just five minutes into the second half. A point appeared to be on the cards, until Ronaldo broke Eibar’s hearts six minutes before full-time.

Madrid remain 15 points back of Barca, who lead Atletico Madrid by 11 points in the title race (Atleti host ninth-place Celta Vigo on Sunday).

Elsewhere in La Liga

Sevilla 0-2 Valencia
Getafe 0-1 Levante

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Espanyol vs. Real Sociedad — 7 a.m. ET
Atletico Madrid vs. Celta Vigo — 11:15 a.m. ET
Las Palmas vs. Villarreal — 1:30 p.m. ET
Athletic Bilbao vs. Leganes — 3:45 p.m. ET

PL roundup: Man Utd best Liverpool; Newcastle safe?

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Andy EdwardsMar 10, 2018, 4:42 PM EST
Get caught up on all seven Premier League fixtures from Saturday…

Manchester United 2-1 LiverpoolFULL RECAP

It wasn’t pretty — is it ever with Jose Mourinho? — but Man United rode a pair of early Marcus Rashford goals to all three points and reclamation of the steering wheel in the race for second place. Rashford scored after 14 and 24 minutes, at which point United gladly handed over the vast majority of possession (Liverpool finished with 68 percent, at Old Trafford), but the Red Devils held firm outside of Eric Bailly‘s own goal in the 66th minute. With eight games still to play, United lead Liverpool by five points (Tottenham Hotspur could get back to within four with a win on Sunday).

Chelsea 2-1 Crystal PalaceFULL RECAP

Antonio Conte‘s Chelsea snapped a two-game losing skid with a narrow home victory over Crystal Palace, courtesy of a slow roller from Willian and a Martin Kelly own goal inside the first 32 minutes at Stamford Bridge. Patrick Van Aanholt brought the visitors back to 2-1 in the 90th minute, the Blues held on to win for just the second time in six PL outings. They trail Tottenham by two points, having already played one more game than Spurs.

West Ham United 0-3 BurnleyFULL RECAP

West Ham’s season has gone from bad, to worse, to this has to be the worst it can get, right? Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat to seventh-place Burnley saw the London Stadium devolve into a set of truly ugly scenes, as fan violence and protests became the main storyline. Chris Wood scored twice in the second half, to go with another goal from Ashley Barnes, all in the span of 15 second-half minutes.

Newcastle United 3-0 SouthamptonFULL RECAP

Back in August — and September, and October, and probably November, too — Newcastle United seemed a surefire lock for relegation from the PL. Fast-forward to early March, and Rafa Benitez has somehow — masterfully — managed to guide the Magpies to 13th place in the league table, a full five points clear of 18th place. Southampton, on the other hand, are just one place and one point clear of the drop zone after a brace from Kenedy and a third from Matt Ritchie dropped Saints to four games without a win on Saturday.

West Bromwich Albion 1-4 Leicester CityFULL RECAP

West Brom aren’t likely to realize the same rescue from relegation that Newcastle have enjoyed, as Alan Pardew‘s side currently sits bottom of the league, eight points away from safety, after another humiliating defeat at home, this time to eighth-place Leicester. Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez, Kelechi Iheanacho and Vicente Iborra got the goals after Salomon Rondon had put the Baggies 1-0 up after eight minutes.

Everton 2-0 Brighton & Hove AlbionFULL RECAP

Speaking of sides who managed to rebound after a torrid start to the season, Everton have reclaimed their (apparent) birthright as a top-half side following Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Brighton. Gaetan Bong put the Seagulls behind with an own goal on the hour mark, followed by an insurance goal for the Toffees courtesy of Cenk Tosun.

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Swansea CityFULL RECAP

15th-place Huddersfield and 14th-place Swansea played to perhaps the most lopsided 0-0 draw in the history of soccer after Jordan Ayew was sent off in the 11th minute.

Sunday’s PL schedule

Arsenal vs. Watford — 9:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com
Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 12 p.m. ET, on NBCSports.com

Monday’s PL schedule

Stoke City vs. Manchester City — 4 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

VIDEO: Mark Noble on fan violence, protests, tackling intruder

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2018, 2:55 PM EST
Fan protests turned extraordinarily bad on Saturday at the London Stadium, where West Ham fell 3-0 to Burnley.

As part of an ugly morning which featured a fan planted a corner flag at midfield and a section of the crowd almost universally turning away from the pitch, West Ham veteran Mark Noble tackled a pitch intruder.

He said he hopes the fans got their anger off their chest for future home matches, and admitted playing is a struggle right now.

“The atmosphere was horrible,” he said. “To be honest we know a lot of it isn’t aimed at the players, it’s other reasons, but we got to be men enough to be able to play in that atmosphere. It’s hard don’t get me wrong when you’ve got 50, 60-thousand here and a big percentage are not happy with where the club is, so the players take the brunt of it.”

Noble said he understands the fans have had enough, and that West Ham needs to get wins, and spoke of the tackling incident, and the bizarre stadium experience, after the match on NBCSN:

“The end of the day, first and foremost, I’m a human being. I know I’m out on the pitch under cameras and scrutiny all the time but if someone’s approaching me I’m going to protect myself for sure. It’s a big surface area to police and the security couldn’t do that.”

“I wouldn’t say (I felt) endangered but you never know in this world. I’ve been at this club for a long long time. I’m a West Ham fan myself and I’ve always protected it, but if someone approaches me on the pitch I’m gonna protect myself, full stop.”