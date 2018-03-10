Lionel Messi withdraws from Barcelona squad

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Manchester United will be without Paul Pogba against Liverpool.

Pogba, 24, is said to have gashed his leg in training on Friday and it was believed he was having a late fitness test on Saturday morning.

But the game against United’s bitter rivals has come too soon for the French international midfielder who wasn’t named in the 18-man squad.

Pogba’s countryman Anthony Martial is also out, while Ander Herrera, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Daley Blind aren’t fit to be involved for United either.

Eric Bailly returns from injury but Mourinho has some selection issues for the clash against Liverpool, who sit one place and two points below second-place United in the Premier League table.

This injury comes at a bad time for Pogba who lost his place in the starting lineup last month, only to recently regain his spot in central midfield in a 4-3-3 formation.

That said, the form of the $125 million signing from Juventus in 2016 has been criticized by several pundits as Pogba’s positional sense and defensive abilities have been called into question, especially after he appeared to publicly disagree with Jose Mourinho during the defeat at Tottenham on Jan. 31.

