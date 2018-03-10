More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

PL AT HALF: What a goal, Jamie Vardy; NUFC’s Kenedy buries a pair

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2018, 10:52 AM EST
Newcastle United has again started well in its bid to avoid relegation, and Jamie Vardy has an outstanding goal for Leicester City as five 10 a.m. ET matches have reached halftime.

Newcastle United 2-0 Southampton

Kenedy has a pair of goals on loan from Chelsea, and the Magpies have the home crowd roaring with a two-goal lead at St. James’ Park.

West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Leicester City

Jamie Vardy has answered Salomon Rondon’s opener with a spell-binding first touch goal at the Hawthorns.

Elsewhere
West Ham United 0-0 Burnley
Huddersfield 0-0 Swansea — Swans down to 10-men (J. Ayew)
Everton 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

Mourinho slams United’s fans over McTominay treatment

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 10, 2018, 10:43 AM EST
MANCHESTER — Jose Mourinho hailed Manchester United’s “perfect result” against Liverpool as his team won 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday to cement their spot in second place in the Premier League table and give themselves a five-point lead over their fierce rivals.

Although he said he “wouldn’t go as far” to call the performance perfect as United’s 2-0 half time lead, via two Marcus Rashford strikes, was halved by an own goal by Eric Bailly and came under threat from late Liverpool pressure, Mourinho was fairly happy with a characteristically dogged display from his side.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

However, he wasn’t happy with United’s supporters.

In the second half they loudly criticized academy graduate Scott McTominay who kept possession rather than going forward to give his team a breather with a veteran move. Mourinho applauded on the sidelines at the time, then hit out at United’s supporters over the way they treated the young midfielder.

Asked by reporters if he was unhappy with fans booing his decision to take off Rashford who was on a hat trick, Mourinho instead rounded on them for their loud criticism of McTominay.

“I am not upset at all with that reaction. I am upset with a reaction they had with Scott McTominay. A kid, 20 years old, was making all the right decisions and they want him to make the wrong decisions,” Mournho said. “When a kid decides to break the intensity of the game, not to lose, keep possession and play a back pass to give a solution and keep the ball in the opponents in the other half. It was a wonderful solution that many top players with experience, they don’t do it. The kid did it and the fans reacted against the kid. That, for me, was the bad one. To react against me and my decisions, that’s not a problem.”

It was another fine display from McTominay in the engine room alongside Nemanja Matic as United barely missed Paul Pogba who missed out through injury after getting injured late in training on Friday.

Mourinho was generally positive about the Old Trafford atmosphere, but he still isn’t happy with some of United’s fans and made his feelings very clear.

Klopp adamant Mane deserved PK, admits “we chased the game”

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2018, 10:13 AM EST
Jurgen Klopp is thinking macro and micro about another Liverpool loss to Manchester United.

[ RECAP: Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool ]

In terms of the 90-minute performance, the German manager summed it up pretty well; United hasn’t lost a home halftime lead since 1984, so it’s no surprise the Reds couldn’t find their way back on Saturday.

“We didn’t score before half time and then in the second half we chased the game,” Klopp said. “It is really difficult to do against a team like Manchester United.”

Then there’s the micro. Klopp was livid with referee Craig Pawson on several occasions, not the least of which was what he perceived to be a penalty against Marouane Fellaini.

[ MORE: Mourinho’s reaction – “I don’t care” about critics ]

United’s sub was well-positioned when Sadio Mane tried to stride past him and made contact with the midfielder’s leg. Liverpool fans wanted a penalty. So did Klopp.

“It was a clear penalty with Fellaini on Mane, in situations like this you need the right decision.”

United went ahead when Romelu Lukaku won an aerial challenge that wasn’t really challenged by Dejan Lovren, and Marcus Rashford benefited in space with a vicious rip.

Klopp defended Lovren.

“You can always lose a header or a challenge with Romelu Lukaku of course but there is a gap in behind and we need to close that.

“It was 2-0 down of course – not a good idea against Manchester United. Long balls to Lukaku and second situations. Lukaku is one of the best strikers in the world, we needed to be around to pick up the ball, we were not and Rashford could use the situation twice.”

Yep. That’s true. Lovren is an easy scapegoat and should’ve done better to snuff the chances out early, but there were multiple opportunities to thwart both Rashford goals.

Let’s hope these two are drawn together in the Champions League. The pitch might start on fire.

Finally, to AP Photo’s Rui Vieira: What a photo, man.

Didn’t like Man Utd’s style? Mourinho doesn’t care

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2018, 10:03 AM EST
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho knows his rivals Liverpool had the better second half, but his men won 2-1 and he doesn’t care what anyone says about the performance.

  1. He probably does care
  2. He doth protest too much
  3. It doesn’t matter; He outfoxed a fellow master

[ RECAP: Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool ]

There was a bit of Jedi master vs. Jedi master (Galactic Empire vs. Galactic Empire?) here, but Mourinho’s men went ahead on a pair of David De Gea long balls won (eventually) to Marcus Rashford by Romelu Lukaku (The second took a pitstop with Juan Mata).

Parentheses.

But the Red Devils were indeed in control of the match until the final few minutes of desperate defending. Even an Eric Bailly own goal didn’t change much but the score line at Old Trafford.

Here’s Mou:

“Against Liverpool if you play bad when you have the ball you can be in trouble. In the second half it was not our intention – I cannot say this was the plan. Liverpool pushed us into defensive situation but we kept control. It was a complete performance by us with two different halves.

“If people don’t think we deserved it, I don’t care. I am a bit tired, we have a match on Tuesday. I don’t care what people say. The boys are happy, I’m happy.”

He cares (of course he does). It really doesn't matter. Mourinho got his tactics right against one of the two most dangerous teams in the Premier League, and his men fought hard for the game plan. That's what matters to the PL Top Four race, one which United now has a firm grip on.

Watch Live: Five Premier League games at 10am ET

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 10, 2018, 9:36 AM EST
Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

Some huge relegation battles take place with Newcastle hosting Southampton and Swansea heading to Huddersfield, while West Ham host Burnley, Brighton travel to Everton and West Brom clash with Leicester.

