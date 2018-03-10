More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Matt Dunham

PL Sunday preview: Spurs look to go 3rd; Arsenal holding onto 6th

By Andy EdwardsMar 10, 2018, 8:26 PM EST
Following Liverpool’s loss to Manchester United on Saturday, the door to third place has been left wide open for Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, can Arsenal hold off Burnley for sixth?

[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup — Man United top Liverpool ]

Arsenal vs. Watford — 9:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

It’s been 23 years since Arsenal finished a season outside the Premier League’s top five places (they finished 12th in 1995), a formidable streak which set to end this season as Arsene Wenger‘s men sit sixth, 11 points back of fifth-place Chelsea, ahead of Sunday’s visit from Watford. If the Gunners aren’t careful over the season’s final nine games, they could easily find themselves in seventh, looking up at Burnley, who are only two points back.

Wenger can expect a particularly toxic atmosphere inside the Emirates Stadium on Sunday with Arsenal having lost three straight league games — by a combined score of 6-1 — though he remains unfazed and unmoved by calls for his resignation.

“It’s not the person they hate, they hate the manager who doesn’t deliver the performance,” he retorted this week. “I can make that difference. But I’m just unhappy that we lose the games. I want to win, win with style even, so it’s very ambitious. When we don’t do it of course I’m suffering like everyone else. Arsenal is 30 million people, it’s not the suffering of one person, you want to make 30 million people happy and that’s what you care about.”

Watford, on the other side, have won three of their last four (including two straight) and have risen to the top half of the table. The Hornets have won on two of their last three trips to the Emirates, including in the 2016 FA Cup quarterfinals, and would reclaim ninth place from Everton with another positive result on Sunday.

INJURIES: Arsenal — OUT: Alexandre Lacazette (knee), Hector Bellerin (knee), Nacho Monreal (back), Santi Cazorla (achilles); QUESTIONABLE: Sead Kolasinac (ankle), Calum Chambers (thigh) | Watford — OUT: Gerard Deulofeu (foot), Tom Cleverley (hamstring), Tommy Hoban (knee), Nathaniel Chalobah (knee), Younes Kaboul (foot), Jose Holebas (ankle), Christian Kabasele (hamstring)

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 12 p.m. ET, on NBCSports.com

Tottenham must immediately rebound from Wednesday’s Champions League heartbreak at the hands of Juventus and finish the league season in fine form in order to secure a third straight top-four finish, and a second straight season ahead of Arsenal. Despite the defeat to Juve, Spurs enter the weekend as one of the league’s most in-form sides with not only three straight wins, but having dropped just six points during their current 11-game unbeaten run (they were unbeaten in 17 across all competitions before Wednesday).

“Last season, we complained a lot about not being able to compete in the Champions League, but this year we showed in the group stage against Dortmund, Real Madrid and then Juventus that the club is ready to compete,” Mauricio Pochettino said. “The basis is there. Now it’s to keep going and try to be clever and work hard.

“It was tough on Wednesday and the effort was massive, but we need to move on. The Champions League is in the past. Now we need to believe more and compete in the Premier League and FA Cup, two competitions in which we’re alive.”

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are winless in their last three games (two draws) and have slipped to 12th in the table, now just six points (though, still six places) clear of the relegation zone. Spurs’ congested fixture list, which includes an FA Cup quarterfinal clash away to Swansea City next weekend, could lead Pochettino to rotate his starting lineup for Sunday’s game.

“We need in our starting 11, to pick players who are capable to fight and feel fresh,” Pochettino said. “That is now a tough job for us to choose the starting XI to play at Bournemouth.”

INJURIES: Bournemouth — OUT: Tyrone Mings (back), Marc Pugh (ankle),Rhoys Wiggins (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Jordon Ibe (knock) | Tottenham — OUT: Toby Aldeweireld (hamstring)

Sporting KC out-crazy Fire in early Game of the Year contender

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 10, 2018, 9:42 PM EST
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) Felipe Gutierrez scored twice and Sporting Kansas City rallied with two late goals to beat the Chicago Fire 4-3 on Saturday night.

Gutierrez capped the scoring for Sporting (1-1-0) in the 86th minute, finishing Daniel Salloi’s back-heel flip. Jimmy Medranda tied it at 3-all three minutes earlier with a left-footed blast.

Chicago (0-1-0) erased a two-goal deficit with three goals over a 13-minute span. Aleksandar Katai cut the deficit to 2-1, heading home Bastian Schweinsteiger‘s cross in the 70th minute.

Nemanja Nikolic evened the score with a putback on Tim Melia’s save in the 74th minute and he made it 3-2 in the 82nd, finishing a short feed from Brandon Vincent off Matt Polster’s deep cross.

Gutierrez opened the scoring with a putback header from the middle of the area in the ninth minute. Johnny Russell doubled the lead for Sporting in the 44th minute, finishing Salloi’s back feed with a left-footed smash.

The 2 Robbies: Mourinho Gets The Better of Klopp

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 10, 2018, 7:18 PM EST
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe go in-depth on Manchester United beating their rivals Liverpool in the race for the Premier League runner-up spot (00:30), discuss the chaos at West Ham United (18:50) and wrap up all the stories in the battle to stay in the league (25:20).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:

LAFC continue scorching hot start with 5-1 win over RSL

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 10, 2018, 6:29 PM EST
SANDY, Utah (AP) Diego Rossi scored two goals on Saturday and Los Angeles FC stayed undefeated as a franchise with a 5-1 rout of Real Salt Lake.

LAFC (2-0-0) secured the lead with a quick pair of first-half goals. Rossi evened it at 1-all in the 30th minute, slipping behind defender Demar Phillips, settling Marco Urena’s pass and slotting a right-footed shot over Nick Rimando’s outstretched leg. Latif Blessing made it 2-1 for LAFC in the 33rd, finishing a three-pass combo in the area with a tap-in.

Benny Feilhaber sent a right-footed shot through Rimando’s legs in the 47th minute. Rossi scored on a breakaway in the 81st, his third goal of the season, and Carlos Vela capped the scoring with a right-footed chip from the top of the area five minutes later.

Joao Plata gave RSL (0-1-1) the early lead in the 20th minute with a follow-up volley on his own saved penalty attempt.

Real Salt Lake conceded five goals at home for the first time in franchise history.

La Liga roundup: No Messi, no problem for unbeaten Barcelona

Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 10, 2018, 5:47 PM EST
A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

[ MORE: PL roundup | Bundesliga wrap ]

Malaga 0-2 Barcelona

Barcelona were without the undisputed best player ever, Lionel Messi, as the 30-year-old Argentine withdrew from the squad due to the birth of his third child. This was, of course, little deterrent for the Barca buzzsaw, as Ernesto Valverde’s side remained unbeaten on the league season. Only 10 games remain in the quest for invincibility.

With deputies like Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho on his side, it’s no wonder Barca continue to roll even without Messi in the squad. The club’s “other” South American superstars picked up the slack and bagged a goal each, assisted by some guys named Jordi Alba and Ousmane Dembele, respectively, not long before Malaga were reduced to 10 men after 30 minutes.

Messi will be back for Wednesday’s Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Chelsea, for which the Blaugrana are slight favorites at 1-1 after the first leg away from home.

Eibar 1-2 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo scored both goals for Real Madrid as Los Blancos were pushed to their limits late on by eighth-place Eibar.

Ronaldo opened the scoring after 34 minutes, but Ivan Ramis brought the home side back to 1-1 just five minutes into the second half. A point appeared to be on the cards, until Ronaldo broke Eibar’s hearts six minutes before full-time.

Madrid remain 15 points back of Barca, who lead Atletico Madrid by 11 points in the title race (Atleti host ninth-place Celta Vigo on Sunday).

Elsewhere in La Liga

Sevilla 0-2 Valencia
Getafe 0-1 Levante

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Espanyol vs. Real Sociedad — 7 a.m. ET
Atletico Madrid vs. Celta Vigo — 11:15 a.m. ET
Las Palmas vs. Villarreal — 1:30 p.m. ET
Athletic Bilbao vs. Leganes — 3:45 p.m. ET