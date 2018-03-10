Pogba out injured, will miss Man United v Liverpool

Manchester United will be without Paul Pogba against Liverpool.
Pogba, 24, is said to have gashed his leg in training on Friday and it was believed he was having a late fitness test on Saturday morning.
But the game against United’s bitter rivals has come too soon for the French international midfielder who wasn’t named in the 18-man squad.
Pogba’s countryman Anthony Martial is also out, while Ander Herrera, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Daley Blind aren’t fit to be involved for United either.
Eric Bailly returns from injury but Mourinho has some selection issues for the clash against Liverpool, who sit one place and two points below second-place United in the Premier League table.
This injury comes at a bad time for Pogba who lost his place in the starting lineup last month, only to recently regain his spot in central midfield in a 4-3-3 formation.
That said, the form of the $125 million signing from Juventus in 2016 has been criticized by several pundits as Pogba’s positional sense and defensive abilities have been called into question, especially after he appeared to publicly disagree with Jose Mourinho during the defeat at Tottenham on Jan. 31.
What a day for the local lad.
Marcus Rashford scored a stunner at Old Trafford on Saturday as the Manchester United academy product put his side ahead against bitter rivals Liverpool.
[ LIVE: Stream United-Liverpool ]
He then doubled the lead early in the first half with another shot from the left side which deflected in.
Check out the videos below to see Rashford send United’s fans wild.
Get ready for another Messi in the world.
Barcelona confirmed on Saturday that Lionel Messi will miss Saturday’s La Liga game at bottom club Malaga due to “personal reasons.”
Although no more details have arrived, it is reported that Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo has given birth to their third child.
Yerry Mina takes Messi’s place in the squad, with the Argentine superstar given a rest ahead of their UEFA Champions League game against Chelsea on Tuesday.
Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the two most successful teams in English soccer collide.
WATCH LIVE ONLINE HERE
Just two points and one place in the Premier League table separates these two teams, with United in second and Liverpool in third. Many are expecting a clash of styles with Jose Mourinho’s defensive tactics coming up against the blood and thunder of Jurgen Klopp‘s attack-minded Reds.
In team news United are missing Paul Pogba through injury and bring in Eric Bailly after his return from injury, while Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata start after impressing off the bench against Crystal Palace.
Liverpool make one chance as they bring in James Milner for Jordan Henderson who has been struggling with injury.
LINEUPS
Manchester United: David De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Young; McTominay, Matic; Mata, Rashford, Sanchez; Lukaku. Subs: Lindelof, Lingard, Carrick, Romero, Shaw, Fellaini, Darmian.
Liverpool: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Can; Salah, Firmino, Mane. Subs: Wijnaldum, Gomez, Henderson, Lallana, Mignolet, Solanke, Matip.
TOURS, France (AP) An 18-year-old soccer player with French second-division club Tours has died.
Midfielder Thomas Rodriguez died overnight from Thursday to Friday, the club said in a statement. No details were given as to the cause of death.
[ MORE: Pogba suffers injury scare ahead of massive Liverpool meeting ]
“Tours FC is devastated by this drama, which plunges the club into an immense sadness ,” Tours said.
Rodriguez joined in 2016 and progressed through the Tours youth academy before playing for the reserves.
“His footballing qualities, his drive and his motivation made him a player promised a bright future as a professional,” Tours said. “The club offers its most sincere condolences to his family, his loved ones, and all the teammates and friends of Thomas.”
The French soccer league canceled the Tours-Valenciennes match scheduled for later Friday. A minute’s silence will be held at all stadiums in the first division and second division this weekend.
Rodriguez’s death comes after Fiorentina captain Davide Astori was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday after a suspected cardiac arrest before an Italian match at Udinese.
In January 2009, 23-year-old Clement Pinault, a defender with Clermont in the French second division, died in hospital four days after suffering a heart attack at home.