More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

VIDEO: Fan violence, protests engulfs West Ham defeat

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 10, 2018, 12:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ugly scenes played out at the London Stadium on Saturday as West Ham United lost to Burnley 3-0 in the Premier League and are now just three points above the bottom three.

Home fans had planned a huge protest ahead of the game but most of the supporters’ groups called that off with reports stating the club had been negotiating with them during the week.

Yet when West Ham went 2-0 down early in the second half to Burnley, all hell broke loose.

Fans ran on the pitch, picked up the corner flag and one put it down in the middle of the pitch, while many supporters left their seats in order to protest against the ownership of the club under co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan.

The owners left the directors box as fans gathered nearby towards the end of the game as Burnley’s players brought young West Ham fans onto their bench to get them away from the awful scenes erupting around them.

Speaking after the game West Ham captain Mark Noble, who tried to push supporters off the pitch as the local lad remonstrated with them to stop, was brutally honest about the Hammers’ current plight.

“It’s well known fans haven’t been happy for a long time. The only way to squash that is to win games,” Noble said. “We should have been two up in the first half and as soon as we conceded, the atmosphere changed. The fans’ feelings took over. I’m a human being. I know I’m out on the pitch, under scrutiny, but if someone approaches me I will protect myself. So will a lot of other players. The crowd weren’t happy. No matter what happened today, it seemed they were planning something anyway.”

Noble’s manager, David Moyes, said he “wants the supporters behind us” and said the Hammers played well despite losing 3-0. This was West Ham’s third-straight PL defeat and their fourth in their last five outings.

“We want the supporters behind us, since I’ve been here they’ve been really good. But you can’t cross the line and come on the pitch. A lot of my players did well with the way they acted,” Moyes added.

Burnley’s striker Chris Wood, who came off the bench to add an assist and grab two goals in the final 30 minutes, had this to say when asked about the situation.

“What was going through my mind? Hopefully they wouldn’t stop the game. It’s a tough situation, I can sympathize with the fans,” Wood said. “They just want to see their team win. It’s tough for them at the moment but they need to stick with the players. You don’t want that to happen on the pitch, it creates problems and safety issues. We were fine, they were just voicing their frustration.”

No matter how bad the situation is off the pitch, there is simply no place for scenes like this in the photos below or the video above.

Everton 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion: Toffees rebound

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2018, 12:28 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Bong o.g. opens scoring
  • Tosun makes it 2-0
  • Everton rises ninth

Cenk Tosun scored to help Everton arrest its slump with a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Gaetan Bong also recorded an own goal against Brighton and Hove Albion, which fails to pass Everton and sits 11th with 34 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Everton had a pair of penalty shouts, with Tom Davies taken down  in the box and Yannick Bolasie as well. Neither was clear-cut, but an award would not have been absurd.

The goal was coming, and the Toffees found it via a Yannick Bolasie cross for Theo Walcott which was turned into the goal by Walcott’s marker, Bong.

Tosun got Big Sam a goal off an Everton man, with Leighton Baines combining beautifully with the Turkish striker to give Everton a two-goal lead.

Mat Ryan stopped Wayne Rooney‘s late penalty to prevent an inflated score line.

Anthony Knockaert was sent off late for a studs-up tackle.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

West Brom 1-4 Leicester City: Foxes demolish Baggies

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 10, 2018, 12:18 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Vardy has scored on all four of his PL visits to West Brom
  • West Brom have dropped more points from winning positions than any other team
  • Baggies have been in PL for seven seasons

Leicester City beat West Bromwich Albion 4-1 at the Hawthorns on Saturday to hammer one of the final nails in West Brom’s Premier League coffin as they remain eight points off safety with eight games to go.

Bottom club West Brom went ahead through Salomon Rondon to give them hope of sparking a miraculous big against relegation, but Leicester fought back with four answered goals.

Riyad Mahrez set up Jamie Vardy for the equalizer, then substitute Kelechi Iheanacho set up Mahrez to make it 2-1 moments after coming on. Soon after Iheanacho made it 3-1, then Vicente Iborra got in on the act to wrap up the win.

With the win Leicester remain in eighth and are in a legitimate battle to finish sixth with Burnley and Arsenal, while West Brom remain bottom after their sixth defeat on the spin and they still have to play Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham in their final eight games of the season.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ] 

An entertaining first half played out at the Hawthorns as West Brom took the lead to give themselves renewed hope they would stay in the PL.

Oliver Burke‘s cross was nodded home by Rondon as the Venezuelan proved there is still plenty of fight left in Pardew’s side.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Yet Leicester came roaring back as Vardy pulled out another special goal with an assist from Mahrez with the star duo combining once again.

The English striker hooked home a fantastic volley to keep up his fine form at West Brom in the PL and get the Foxes back on level terms at half time.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

In the second half Leicester brought on Kelechi Iheanacho for Shinji Okazaki to try and unsettle the West Brom defense and he did just that.

The Nigerian found Mahrez over the top and the Algerian lobbed Ben Foster to put the Foxes 2-1 up.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ] 

Iheanacho then got in on the act himself to make it 3-1 and in stoppage time Iborra added another to rub further salt into West Brom’s festering wounds.

Surely this is the end for Pardew.

Watch Live: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2018, 12:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Wilfried Zaha is back, but on the bench as Crystal Palace visits Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

LINEUPS

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins, Kelly, Van Aanholt, Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Benteke, Sorloth. Subs: Cavalieri, Sakho, Souare, Fosu-Mensah, Riedewald, Lee, Zaha.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Giroud, Hazard. Subs: Caballero, Ampadu, Bakayoko, Emerson, Moses, Pedro, Morata.

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Swansea City: 10-man Swans hold

Mike Egerton/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2018, 12:06 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Ayew sent off, 11′
  • Swans hold strong for point
  • Town four clear of 18th

Swansea City played with 10 men for 79 minutes but still collected another point for Carlos Carvalhal in a scoreless draw with sputtering Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Swans sit 14th with 31 points, while Town is 16th with the same total but eight goals worse differential.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Jordan Ayew went studs-up into Jonathan Hogg to give the hosts a man advantage after barely more than 10 minutes, and Town dominated the proceedings over 45 minutes but failed to find a goal.

The pressure kept coming, but Carlos Carvalhal’s Swans stayed tight. Huddersfield registered chance after chance, but couldn’t press their collective foot down on the long neck of the Swans.

Lukasz Fabianski could only watch as Tom Ince headed off the bar at the edge of stoppage time, perhaps Town’s best opportunity to capitalize on its advantage over 80 minutes.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]