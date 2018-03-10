Watch Live: Man United v. Liverpool

Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the two most successful teams in English soccer collide.

Just two points and one place in the Premier League table separates these two teams, with United in second and Liverpool in third. Many are expecting a clash of styles with Jose Mourinho’s defensive tactics coming up against the blood and thunder of Jurgen Klopp‘s attack-minded Reds.

In team news United are missing Paul Pogba through injury and bring in Eric Bailly after his return from injury, while Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata start after impressing off the bench against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool make one chance as they bring in James Milner for Jordan Henderson who has been struggling with injury.

LINEUPS

Manchester United: David De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Young; McTominay, Matic; Mata, Rashford, Sanchez; Lukaku. Subs: Lindelof, Lingard, Carrick, Romero, Shaw, Fellaini, Darmian.

Liverpool: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Can; Salah, Firmino, Mane. Subs: Wijnaldum, Gomez, Henderson, Lallana, Mignolet, Solanke, Matip.

