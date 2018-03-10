West Brom 1-4 Leicester City: Foxes demolish Baggies

- Vardy has scored on all four of his PL visits to West Brom
- West Brom have dropped more points from winning positions than any other team
- Baggies have been in PL for seven seasons
Leicester City beat West Bromwich Albion 4-1 at the Hawthorns on Saturday to hammer one of the final nails in West Brom’s Premier League coffin as they remain eight points off safety with eight games to go.
Bottom club West Brom went ahead through Salomon Rondon to give them hope of sparking a miraculous big against relegation, but Leicester fought back with four answered goals.
Riyad Mahrez set up Jamie Vardy for the equalizer, then substitute Kelechi Iheanacho set up Mahrez to make it 2-1 moments after coming on. Soon after Iheanacho made it 3-1, then Vicente Iborra got in on the act to wrap up the win.
With the win Leicester remain in eighth and are in a legitimate battle to finish sixth with Burnley and Arsenal, while West Brom remain bottom after their sixth defeat on the spin and they still have to play Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham in their final eight games of the season.
An entertaining first half played out at the Hawthorns as West Brom took the lead to give themselves renewed hope they would stay in the PL.
Oliver Burke‘s cross was nodded home by Rondon as the Venezuelan proved there is still plenty of fight left in Pardew’s side.
Yet Leicester came roaring back as Vardy pulled out another special goal with an assist from Mahrez with the star duo combining once again.
The English striker hooked home a fantastic volley to keep up his fine form at West Brom in the PL and get the Foxes back on level terms at half time.
In the second half Leicester brought on Kelechi Iheanacho for Shinji Okazaki to try and unsettle the West Brom defense and he did just that.
The Nigerian found Mahrez over the top and the Algerian lobbed Ben Foster to put the Foxes 2-1 up.
Iheanacho then got in on the act himself to make it 3-1 and in stoppage time Iborra added another to rub further salt into West Brom’s festering wounds.
Surely this is the end for Pardew.