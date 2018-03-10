More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

West Ham 0-3 Burnley: Ugly scenes as Hammers lose again

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 10, 2018, 12:04 PM EST
  • Fan violence, protests breaks out in second half among home supporters
  • Burnley’s first league win at West Ham since 1973
  • David Moyes has never beaten Sean Dyche in five meetings

West Ham United lost 3-0 at home to Burnley on Saturday as the Hammers’ awful season took another dramatic nosedive with their third-straight defeat.

After widespread fan protests were called off before the game, things were okay up until Burnley scored twice around the hour mark. Ashley Barnes scored the first and Chris Wood, who jumped off the bench to set up Barnes’ goal, scored two more to send the London Stadium into meltdown.

Fans ran on the pitch and supporters protested against co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan, as they left the directors box for a safer setting.

With the win Burnley remain in seventh and are just two points behind Arsenal who occupy sixth.

The atmosphere was rather subdued in the first half as West Ham had more of the ball and the better chances but couldn’t break through against a stubborn Burnley outfit.

Late in the first half West Ham piled on the pressure but Nick Pope dealt with several corners comfortably as it ended goalless in the first 45 minutes.

In the second half it all went very wrong, very quickly for the Hammers, in more ways than one.

Chris Wood jumped off the bench with 30 minutes and had a big impact as he teed up Barnes who smashed home the opener to put Burnley 1-0 up. That opening goal sparked violent scenes among the home fans as two supporters ran onto the pitch and Mark Noble get involved to try and stop them.

Moments later it was 2-0 to Burnley as Johann Berg Gudmondsson poked the ball across the area and Wood was there to tap home. A goal and an assist from Wood in a matter of a few minutes as West Ham’s fans continued their protests.

Nasty scenes played out late on at the London Stadium as the supporters vented their anger towards the board and owners, and things got worse as Wood scored another to make it 3-0.

With the defeat the Hammers are just three points above the drop zone and Moyes has yet another disastrous situation to manage.

VIDEO: Fan violence, protests engulfs West Ham defeat

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 10, 2018, 12:42 PM EST
Ugly scenes played out at the London Stadium on Saturday as West Ham United lost to Burnley 3-0 in the Premier League and are now just three points above the bottom three.

Home fans had planned a huge protest ahead of the game but most of the supporters’ groups called that off with reports stating the club had been negotiating with them during the week.

Yet when West Ham went 2-0 down early in the second half to Burnley, all hell broke loose.

Fans ran on the pitch, picked up the corner flag and one put it down in the middle of the pitch, while many supporters left their seats in order to protest against the ownership of the club under co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan.

The owners left the directors box as fans gathered nearby towards the end of the game as Burnley’s players brought young West Ham fans onto their bench to get them away from the awful scenes erupting around them.

Speaking after the game West Ham captain Mark Noble, who tried to push supporters off the pitch as the local lad remonstrated with them to stop, was brutally honest about the Hammers’ current plight.

“It’s well known fans haven’t been happy for a long time. The only way to squash that is to win games,” Noble said. “We should have been two up in the first half and as soon as we conceded, the atmosphere changed. The fans’ feelings took over. I’m a human being. I know I’m out on the pitch, under scrutiny, but if someone approaches me I will protect myself. So will a lot of other players. The crowd weren’t happy. No matter what happened today, it seemed they were planning something anyway.

“I wouldn’t say I felt in danger, but you never know in this world. I’m a West Ham fan and I’ve always protected the club. If someone approaches me, I’ll protect myself. It’s been like this for the past two seasons, since we moved to this stadium. Every time we lose we and the board get a lot of stick. It seemed today that the fans had had enough. They wanted to show their emotion. When fans come to the game with the hump, they know how to show their emotions.

“The atmosphere was horrible. We know a lot of it isn’t aimed at the players, but we have to be man enough to play in that atmosphere. I’m really hoping the fans have got it off their chest. They are a true, honest and passionate bunch of people. I’m hoping that they have had their outburst, because all that matters is staying in the Premier League. if they can help us get over the line, maybe we can sort it out in the summer.”

Noble’s manager, David Moyes, said he “wants the supporters behind us” and said the Hammers played well despite losing 3-0. This was West Ham’s third-straight PL defeat and their fourth in their last five outings.

“We want the supporters behind us, since I’ve been here they’ve been really good. But you can’t cross the line and come on the pitch. A lot of my players did well with the way they acted,” Moyes added.

The club has since issued a statement on the situation, saying the following.

Burnley’s striker Chris Wood, who came off the bench to add an assist and grab two goals in the final 30 minutes, had this to say when asked about the situation.

“What was going through my mind? Hopefully they wouldn’t stop the game. It’s a tough situation, I can sympathize with the fans,” Wood said. “They just want to see their team win. It’s tough for them at the moment but they need to stick with the players. You don’t want that to happen on the pitch, it creates problems and safety issues. We were fine, they were just voicing their frustration.”

No matter how bad the situation is off the pitch, there is simply no place for scenes like this in the photos below or the video above.

Everton 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion: Toffees rebound

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2018, 12:28 PM EST
  • Bong o.g. opens scoring
  • Tosun makes it 2-0
  • Everton rises ninth

Cenk Tosun scored to help Everton arrest its slump with a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Gaetan Bong also recorded an own goal against Brighton and Hove Albion, which fails to pass Everton and sits 11th with 34 points.

Everton had a pair of penalty shouts, with Tom Davies taken down  in the box and Yannick Bolasie as well. Neither was clear-cut, but an award would not have been absurd.

The goal was coming, and the Toffees found it via a Yannick Bolasie cross for Theo Walcott which was turned into the goal by Walcott’s marker, Bong.

Tosun got Big Sam a goal off an Everton man, with Leighton Baines combining beautifully with the Turkish striker to give Everton a two-goal lead.

Mat Ryan stopped Wayne Rooney‘s late penalty to prevent an inflated score line.

Anthony Knockaert was sent off late for a studs-up tackle.

West Brom 1-4 Leicester City: Foxes demolish Baggies

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 10, 2018, 12:18 PM EST
  • Vardy has scored on all four of his PL visits to West Brom
  • West Brom have dropped more points from winning positions than any other team
  • Baggies have been in PL for seven seasons

Leicester City beat West Bromwich Albion 4-1 at the Hawthorns on Saturday to hammer one of the final nails in West Brom’s Premier League coffin as they remain eight points off safety with eight games to go.

Bottom club West Brom went ahead through Salomon Rondon to give them hope of sparking a miraculous big against relegation, but Leicester fought back with four answered goals.

Riyad Mahrez set up Jamie Vardy for the equalizer, then substitute Kelechi Iheanacho set up Mahrez to make it 2-1 moments after coming on. Soon after Iheanacho made it 3-1, then Vicente Iborra got in on the act to wrap up the win.

With the win Leicester remain in eighth and are in a legitimate battle to finish sixth with Burnley and Arsenal, while West Brom remain bottom after their sixth defeat on the spin and they still have to play Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham in their final eight games of the season.

An entertaining first half played out at the Hawthorns as West Brom took the lead to give themselves renewed hope they would stay in the PL.

Oliver Burke‘s cross was nodded home by Rondon as the Venezuelan proved there is still plenty of fight left in Pardew’s side.

Yet Leicester came roaring back as Vardy pulled out another special goal with an assist from Mahrez with the star duo combining once again.

The English striker hooked home a fantastic volley to keep up his fine form at West Brom in the PL and get the Foxes back on level terms at half time.

In the second half Leicester brought on Kelechi Iheanacho for Shinji Okazaki to try and unsettle the West Brom defense and he did just that.

The Nigerian found Mahrez over the top and the Algerian lobbed Ben Foster to put the Foxes 2-1 up.

Iheanacho then got in on the act himself to make it 3-1 and in stoppage time Iborra added another to rub further salt into West Brom’s festering wounds.

Surely this is the end for Pardew.

Watch Live: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2018, 12:12 PM EST
Wilfried Zaha is back, but on the bench as Crystal Palace visits Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

LINEUPS

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins, Kelly, Van Aanholt, Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Benteke, Sorloth. Subs: Cavalieri, Sakho, Souare, Fosu-Mensah, Riedewald, Lee, Zaha.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Giroud, Hazard. Subs: Caballero, Ampadu, Bakayoko, Emerson, Moses, Pedro, Morata.