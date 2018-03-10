West Ham 0-3 Burnley: Ugly scenes as Hammers lose again

- Fan violence, protests breaks out in second half among home supporters
- Burnley’s first league win at West Ham since 1973
- David Moyes has never beaten Sean Dyche in five meetings
West Ham United lost 3-0 at home to Burnley on Saturday as the Hammers’ awful season took another dramatic nosedive with their third-straight defeat.
After widespread fan protests were called off before the game, things were okay up until Burnley scored twice around the hour mark. Ashley Barnes scored the first and Chris Wood, who jumped off the bench to set up Barnes’ goal, scored two more to send the London Stadium into meltdown.
Fans ran on the pitch and supporters protested against co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan, as they left the directors box for a safer setting.
With the win Burnley remain in seventh and are just two points behind Arsenal who occupy sixth.
The atmosphere was rather subdued in the first half as West Ham had more of the ball and the better chances but couldn’t break through against a stubborn Burnley outfit.
Late in the first half West Ham piled on the pressure but Nick Pope dealt with several corners comfortably as it ended goalless in the first 45 minutes.
In the second half it all went very wrong, very quickly for the Hammers, in more ways than one.
Chris Wood jumped off the bench with 30 minutes and had a big impact as he teed up Barnes who smashed home the opener to put Burnley 1-0 up. That opening goal sparked violent scenes among the home fans as two supporters ran onto the pitch and Mark Noble get involved to try and stop them.
Moments later it was 2-0 to Burnley as Johann Berg Gudmondsson poked the ball across the area and Wood was there to tap home. A goal and an assist from Wood in a matter of a few minutes as West Ham’s fans continued their protests.
Nasty scenes played out late on at the London Stadium as the supporters vented their anger towards the board and owners, and things got worse as Wood scored another to make it 3-0.
With the defeat the Hammers are just three points above the drop zone and Moyes has yet another disastrous situation to manage.