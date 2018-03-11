10-man Celtic wins Old Firm thriller at Rangers (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Odsonne Edouard’s second-half goal defied a Celtic red card as the 10-man visitors claimed all three Old Firm Derby points with a 3-2 comeback win over Rangers on Sunday at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.

Celtic is unbeaten over 90 minutes in 12-straight against their Old Firm rivals, winning eight times including five at the Ibrox. Rangers won a League Cup match in penalty kicks.

Rangers led 1-0 and 2-1 through Josh Windass and Daniel Daneias, but Celtic found answers through Tom Rogic and Moussa Dembele before halftime.

Jozo Šimunović was sent off with 33 minutes to play, but Celtic found its winner and went nine points clear of their historic rivals with a match-in-hand. Rangers remain second, five points ahead of Aberdeen.

GLASGOW IS GREEN. 💚 Derby win for 10-men Celtic! #RANCEL pic.twitter.com/xzJ9d0IyZY — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) March 11, 2018

An awful giveaway from Dedryck Boyata allowed Windass to put Rangers ahead after three minutes.

But the champs answered through Rogic’s classy finish to level the score in the 10th.

That wasn’t it for the insane stanza, and Rangers capitalized on sloppy Boyata defending to retake the lead through Daneias.

But ‘Gers killer Dembele got on the end of a Scott Brown long ball to have it 2-2 at the break.

Šimunović was shown a red card by referee Willie Collum in the 57th minute, a high elbow ending his day and putting the visitors in a bad place.

Yet, somehow, the reigning champions found the next goal through Edouard, set up by Dembele and scoring from just inside the 18.

