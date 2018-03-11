More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

10-man Celtic wins Old Firm thriller at Rangers (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 11, 2018, 9:58 AM EDT
1 Comment

Odsonne Edouard’s second-half goal defied a Celtic red card as the 10-man visitors claimed all three Old Firm Derby points with a 3-2 comeback win over Rangers on Sunday at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.

Celtic is unbeaten over 90 minutes in 12-straight against their Old Firm rivals, winning eight times including five at the Ibrox. Rangers won a League Cup match in penalty kicks.

Rangers led 1-0 and 2-1 through Josh Windass and Daniel Daneias, but Celtic found answers through Tom Rogic and Moussa Dembele before halftime.

Jozo Šimunović was sent off with 33 minutes to play, but Celtic found its winner and went nine points clear of their historic rivals with a match-in-hand. Rangers remain second, five points ahead of Aberdeen.

[ MORE: Fiorentina salutes Astori ]

An awful giveaway from Dedryck Boyata allowed Windass to put Rangers ahead after three minutes.

But the champs answered through Rogic’s classy finish to level the score in the 10th.

That wasn’t it for the insane stanza, and Rangers capitalized on sloppy Boyata defending to retake the lead through Daneias.

But ‘Gers killer Dembele got on the end of a Scott Brown long ball to have it 2-2 at the break.

Šimunović was shown a red card by referee Willie Collum in the 57th minute, a high elbow ending his day and putting the visitors in a bad place.

Yet, somehow, the reigning champions found the next goal through Edouard, set up by Dembele and scoring from just inside the 18.

Kane limps off with ankle injury after half hour

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 11, 2018, 12:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Harry Kane has left Tottenham Hotspur’s match with Bournemouth after suffering an ankle injury on Sunday at the Vitality Stadium.

Spurs trailed 1-0 when an offside Kane darted onto a Christian Eriksen invitation to put a ball in the goal, collecting the injury from a collision with onrushing Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic.

[ MORE: Arsenal 3-0 Watford ]

Kane came off the pitch and looked prepared to continue before turning away and heading into the locker room.

He was replaced by Erik Lamela.

Kane has 35 goals in 38 matches this season, including 24 in 28 Premier League appearances.

He missed one match with a hamstring injury earlier this season, but ankle ailments cost him spells of five and three matches on the sidelines last season.

Wenger aiming to win fans back; Cech on clean sheet milestone

By Nicholas MendolaMar 11, 2018, 12:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal ended two waiting periods on Sunday, and both took longer than expected for the North London side.

[ MORE: Arsenal 3-0 Watford ]

Petr Cech collected his 200th clean sheet as his club won for the first time in four Premier League attempts with a 3-0 win over Watford at the Emirates Stadium.

Cech admitted his milestone is pretty impressive, though the relatively long run between clean sheets Nos. 199 and 200 was difficult.

“It is an unbelievable personal milestone. The first 18 games with nine clean sheets got me to 199 but then the last 11 games was sometimes frustrating but the most important thing is to win and so it was defeats that was more frustrating.”

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger called the record “absolutely remarkable,” adding that Cech showed “fantastic motivation, fantastic desire, and remarkable intelligence.”

The clean sheet subplot has been overshadowed in a big way by Arsenal’s struggles, as the Gunners had lost a Europa League second leg, a League Cup final, and three Premier League matches before beating AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday and following it up with Sunday’s impressive rout.

Wenger has been the unquestioned target of criticism related to the run, and it’s safe to say he’s feeling a bit of relief.

“We have had a disappointing period and our supporters suffered like we suffered. But our job is to perform and stick together in important moment and get the fans back on side with our game.”

Sergio Aguero says he’ll miss two weeks with knee discomfort

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 11, 2018, 11:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City’s star striker is taking a couple weeks to get right following discomfort during training.

Sergio Aguero will miss the next two weeks or so, the striker Tweeted, after helping Manchester City to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

[ MORE: Arsenal 3-0 Watford ]

City plays Stoke City on Monday, and Aguero will miss that but potentially not much more; The Premier League’s runaway leaders don’t take the pitch again until March 31 at Everton.

Aguero has 30 goals in 37 matches this season, and Pep Guardiola‘s 2016 talk that the striker could find another level now feel prophetic.

The UCL quarterfinals begin April 3-4.

Arsenal 3-0 Watford: Cech gets milestone

By Nicholas MendolaMar 11, 2018, 11:21 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Mustafi scores 1,000th Arsenal home PL-era goal
  • Mkhitaryan to Aubameyang for 2-0
  • Cech stops Deeney penalty
  • Arsenal ends three-match losing run

Petr Cech stopped a penalty and kept his 200th clean sheet as Arsenal ended a league losing skid with a 3-0 win over Watford at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan assisted each other’s goals, an Shkrodan Mustafi opened the scoring for Arsenal.

Arsenal sits in sixth, 10 points back of the Top Four, while Watford is nine points clear of the drop zone in 10th.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Mesut Ozil slipped Aubameyang through on goal in the second minute, but the Gabonese striker hit the ball at Orestis Karnezis.

The Gunners went ahead in the 8th, as Mustafi headed an Ozil free kick across goal.

Sead Kolasinac just missed a sliding Aubameyang with a ball through the six in the 17th minute.

Watford missed a sitter in the 27th minute after Richarlison‘s free kick was parried to Roberto Pereyra, who blazed his effort over the bar.

Karnezis then made an outstanding leg save on Ozil within a minute.

Watford won a corner when Rob Holding intervened to stop a dangerous chance, but the Hornets couldn’t find a way past Cech. The Czech goalkeeper also denied Richarlison’s header deep into first half stoppage.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Aubameyang found an insurance goal through old pal Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who cut a ball between the lines to find the striker. Aubameyang walked around Karnezis and passed home to give him his third Premier League goal.

It was less than a minute when Pereyra cut between Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Alex Iwobi to win a penalty, but Cech denied Deeney’s shot down the middle.

Adrian Mariappa escaped punishment despite going cleat-to-ankle on Mkhitaryan in the 64th minute.

Mkhitaryan got a deserved goal in the 77th, spinning a Mkhitaryan pass off Karnezis and home.

Danny Welbeck was saved by Karnezis off a Jack Wilshere feed in the 86th.