Arsenal 3-0 Watford: Cech gets milestone

Mustafi scores 1,000th Arsenal home PL-era goal

Mkhitaryan to Aubameyang for 2-0

Cech stops Deeney penalty

Arsenal ends three-match losing run

Petr Cech stopped a penalty and kept his 200th clean sheet as Arsenal ended a league losing skid with a 3-0 win over Watford at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan assisted each other’s goals, an Shkrodan Mustafi opened the scoring for Arsenal.

Arsenal sits in sixth, 10 points back of the Top Four, while Watford is nine points clear of the drop zone in 10th.

Mesut Ozil slipped Aubameyang through on goal in the second minute, but the Gabonese striker hit the ball at Orestis Karnezis.

The Gunners went ahead in the 8th, as Mustafi headed an Ozil free kick across goal.

Sead Kolasinac just missed a sliding Aubameyang with a ball through the six in the 17th minute.

Watford missed a sitter in the 27th minute after Richarlison‘s free kick was parried to Roberto Pereyra, who blazed his effort over the bar.

Karnezis then made an outstanding leg save on Ozil within a minute.

Watford won a corner when Rob Holding intervened to stop a dangerous chance, but the Hornets couldn’t find a way past Cech. The Czech goalkeeper also denied Richarlison’s header deep into first half stoppage.

With his assist today, Mesut Ozil has broken Eric Cantona's record of the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League assists!

Aubameyang found an insurance goal through old pal Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who cut a ball between the lines to find the striker. Aubameyang walked around Karnezis and passed home to give him his third Premier League goal.

It was less than a minute when Pereyra cut between Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Alex Iwobi to win a penalty, but Cech denied Deeney’s shot down the middle.

Adrian Mariappa escaped punishment despite going cleat-to-ankle on Mkhitaryan in the 64th minute.

Mkhitaryan got a deserved goal in the 77th, spinning a Mkhitaryan pass off Karnezis and home.

Danny Welbeck was saved by Karnezis off a Jack Wilshere feed in the 86th.

Petr Cech has saved a penalty in the Premier League for the first time since February 2011, whilst playing for Chelsea against Fulham.

