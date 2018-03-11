Barcelona secures option to sign Brazilian midfielder Arthur

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Spurs move third

Dele with goal, assist

Son also scores

Kane reinjures ankle

Dele limps off, too

Dele Alli scored an equalizer and assisted one of Heung-Min Son‘s two goals as Tottenham Hotspur won a game from a losing position for the first time this season in a 4-1 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

The victory has a bleak undertone, as Harry Kane left the match with an ankle injury after 30 minutes.

Serge Aurier also scored for Spurs, a stoppage time rebound from Kieran Trippier‘s cross.

Spurs climbed into third with the win, taking advantage of Liverpool’s loss at Manchester United and rebounding from its midweek exit from the UEFA Champions League. Tottenham is now five points ahead of fifth place Chelsea.

Junior Stanislas put Bournemouth ahead within 10 minutes of kickoff, but the Cherries missed out on the chance to win and claim 10th place in the Premier League.

Lys Mousset and Junior Stanislas found themselves on a 2v1 with Hugo Lloris, though Davinson Sanchez’s hustle stopped Mousset’s pass from being pinpoint and Wilson hit the bar.

Stanislas made it 1-0 three minutes later, alone at the back post when Adam Smith’s cross eluded the pack of Spurs and Cherries.

Kane was injured scoring a goal pulled back for offside in the 29th minute.

Dele leveled the score off a Serge Aurier cross in the 35th to level the score at 1.

10 – Dele Alli has now scored 10+ goals in each of his three seasons at Spurs in all competitions (42 in total). Talent. pic.twitter.com/Lpgn1x6TIO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2018

Bournemouth flew out of the gates to start the second half, with Simon Francis forcing a save from Lloris and earning a corner for his side.

The second best chance of the half was Dan Gosling, who barely hit a shot from atop the 18.

Dele supplied the cross and Son scored the go-ahead goal when he mishit a side volley off the ground and beyond Begovic.

A nice 68th minute move from the Cherries ended with Lloris catching Stanislas’ bounding shot.

Referee Mike Dean spotted Callum Wilson‘s push on Sanchez which allowed him to shoot into the goal, and the whistle blew before the equalizer was considered by the scoreboard.

Dele was injured on the play and limped off the pitch.

Son had a 50 yard dribble for the third goal, cutting around Begovic to score with his left peg. The goalkeeper would deny Son a hat trick a minute later.

