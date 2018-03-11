More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Bournemouth 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs come back, lose Kane

By Nicholas MendolaMar 11, 2018, 1:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dele Alli scored an equalizer and assisted one of Heung-Min Son‘s two goals as Tottenham Hotspur won a game from a losing position for the first time this season in a 4-1 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

The victory has a bleak undertone, as Harry Kane left the match with an ankle injury after 30 minutes.

Serge Aurier also scored for Spurs, a stoppage time rebound from Kieran Trippier‘s cross.

Spurs climbed into third with the win, taking advantage of Liverpool’s loss at Manchester United and rebounding from its midweek exit from the UEFA Champions League. Tottenham is now five points ahead of fifth place Chelsea.

Junior Stanislas put Bournemouth ahead within 10 minutes of kickoff, but the Cherries missed out on the chance to win and claim 10th place in the Premier League.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Lys Mousset and Junior Stanislas found themselves on a 2v1 with Hugo Lloris, though Davinson Sanchez’s hustle stopped Mousset’s pass from being pinpoint and Wilson hit the bar.

Stanislas made it 1-0 three minutes later, alone at the back post when Adam Smith’s cross eluded the pack of Spurs and Cherries.

Kane was injured scoring a goal pulled back for offside in the 29th minute.

Dele leveled the score off a Serge Aurier cross in the 35th to level the score at 1.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Bournemouth flew out of the gates to start the second half, with Simon Francis forcing a save from Lloris and earning a corner for his side.

The second best chance of the half was Dan Gosling, who barely hit a shot from atop the 18.

Dele supplied the cross and Son scored the go-ahead goal when he mishit a side volley off the ground and beyond Begovic.

A nice 68th minute move from the Cherries ended with Lloris catching Stanislas’ bounding shot.

Referee Mike Dean spotted Callum Wilson‘s push on Sanchez which allowed him to shoot into the goal, and the whistle blew before the equalizer was considered by the scoreboard.

Dele was injured on the play and limped off the pitch.

Son had a 50 yard dribble for the third goal, cutting around Begovic to score with his left peg. The goalkeeper would deny Son a hat trick a minute later.

WATCH: Batshuayi cements BVB hero status, Pulisic nabs assist

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaMar 11, 2018, 2:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Michy Batshuayi scored a pair of goals in a thrilling Borussia Dortmund victory over Eintracht Frankfurt which featured stoppage time goals from both sides.

[ MORE: Pochettino on Kane injury ]

Batshuayi scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time, two minutes after Danny Blum had pulled Frankfurt level as BVB won 3-2 on Sunday at Westfalenstadion.

Before that, BVB had answered an earlier Frankfurt equalizer as USMNT star Christian Pulisic returned to the Borussia Dortmund starting lineup on Sunday and worked a 1-2 with the club’s new favorite son.

Batshuayi scored that one just two minutes after Luka Jovic had scored for Frankfurt. Batshuayi has seven goals in eight appearances since joining BVB on loan from Chelsea.

Pulisic had been a sub for BVB’s last three league matches dating back to an 85-minute turn on Feb. 10 versus Hamburg. The 19-year-old American now has four goals and five assists this season.

BVB pulls into third place, a point behind rivals Schalke, and leaves Eintracht Frankfurt in fifth. The clubs entered the day level on points with 42.

Pochettino, Son, Vertonghen discuss Kane’s ankle injury

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 11, 2018, 2:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur overcame a slow start with a fantastic finish in a 4-1 win at Bournemouth on Sunday, but most of the post-match talk had to do with injuries.

[ RECAP: Bournemouth 1-4 Spurs ]

And while Dele Alli did limp off late, the focus was on Harry Kane. The red-hot English striker left the match after just 30 minutes with an injury to the same ankle which cost him playing time on two separate occasions last season

Here’s Mauricio Pochettino:

“I am concerned until tomorrow, and the scan. We can say nothing more.

“Of course I worry about him, his ankle we hope it is not a massive issue for him and the team and hope he can recover as soon as possible and be available.”

Jan Vertonghen spoke of the injury and its potential ramifications on Spurs’ quest for the Top Four.

“We have to wait for news on Harry,” Vertonghen said. “He is a great player and if it is a serious injury we will miss him. But with guys like Sonny, Erik Lamela and so many others they stepped up.”

Heung-Min Son scored a pair of goals on Sunday in another Man of the Match caliber performance, and related that he spoke to Kane at halftime.

Kane told Son it was a twisted ankle, and Son summed up the feelings of so many Spurs supporters when he said.

“Harry Kane is really, really important for us. He is one of the best players in the world.”

Barcelona secures option to sign Brazilian midfielder Arthur

AP Photo/Wesley Santos, FILE
Associated PressMar 11, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona says it has reached an agreement with Brazilian club Gremio for the option to buy midfielder Arthur for 30 million euros ($37 million) plus variables that could reach 9 million euros ($11 million).

Barcelona said Sunday it can exercise the option for the 21-year-old player in July.

[ MORE: Harry Kane injured ]

The Spanish club says Arthur “is a talented midfielder who stands out for his passing ability,” is “excellent at protecting the ball” and is “a danger close to the opponent’s area.”

Arthur was key for Gremio when the Brazilian team won last year’s Copa Libertadores, South America’s top club competition.

He has been a regular in Brazil’s youth squads and has a few call-ups to the full squad.

Arthur made his first-team debut with Gremio under former Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Kane limps off with ankle injury after half hour

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 11, 2018, 12:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Harry Kane has left Tottenham Hotspur’s match with Bournemouth after suffering an ankle injury on Sunday at the Vitality Stadium.

Spurs trailed 1-0 when an offside Kane darted onto a Christian Eriksen invitation to put a ball in the goal, collecting the injury from a collision with onrushing Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic.

[ MORE: Arsenal 3-0 Watford ]

Kane came off the pitch and looked prepared to continue before turning away and heading into the locker room.

He was replaced by Erik Lamela.

Kane has 35 goals in 38 matches this season, including 24 in 28 Premier League appearances.

He missed one match with a hamstring injury earlier this season, but ankle ailments cost him spells of five and three matches on the sidelines last season.