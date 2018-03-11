Ever the villain, Celtic’s Brown preens after Old Firm Derby

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Scott Brown is one of the top villains in the world of football.

From his hard-edged play to his sharp tongue — not to mention his famous celebration in front of El-Hadji Diouf — the longtime Celtic midfielder does not shy away from drama.

Few moments carry more of that than those within an Old Firm Derby, and Celtic has not lost one outside of penalties in 12 outings.

That continued with an outstanding display on Sunday, with Brown assisting the second of Celtic’s two equalizers before the 10-man Bhoys won 3-2 at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.

Brown then gleefully entertained microphones (from the BBC):

“We’ve come here four times and won four games, so we believe we can win here all the time now. “They did a lot of talking beforehand – we stayed quiet. We usually do our talking on the park.”

Clearly cognizant that he was talking — there’s an adverb usually there — Brown had no problems antagonizing Rangers and his detractors. He even celebrated on the pitch sans shirt and avec sunglasses.

Manager Brendan Rodgers didn’t shy away from a confident reply to the win, either, saying:

“There was a lot of noise before the game, but that’s natural – they’ve been on a good run and at home, thinking they could get the victory. But I think the players today showed their quality and that real champion mentality.”

For Rangers there’s little comfort in knowing they are closing the gap on their rivals after a long drop out of the top flight and a quick battle back, but Sunday’s match was a thriller. One day, celebrations will be sweet on a day Glasgow turns blue.

