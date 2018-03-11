More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Fiorentina wins emotional first match since captain Astori’s death

Associated PressMar 11, 2018, 7:50 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) Fiorentina played its first match since the death of captain Davide Astori, beating last-place Benevento 1-0 on an emotional Sunday at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

The 31-year-old Astori was found dead in his hotel room last Sunday after a suspected cardiac arrest before his team was due to play an Italian league match at Udinese.

“Davide was, and will always remain, our light,” said new Fiorentina captain Milan Badelj. “No one will ever forget this match, it will be difficult … Florence has shown us its soul, we are all united after a tragedy like this.”

The Fiorentina players and staff all came out for the warmup wearing Astori No. 13 shirts and lined up next to a giant poster of his shirt and the words “captain forever.” They also held up a banner with “Ciao Davide” before kickoff.

There were plenty more No. 13 shirts and banners in the stands, including in the visitors’ section, with one huge banner reading: “There are men who never die. There are stories that are passed on through eternity. Bon voyage, Captain.”

Purple and white balloons were released after an impeccably observed minute’s silence as part of a series of deeply moving scenes, which had many in tears.

The players also stopped to remember Astori after 13 minutes of the game and there was special choreography in the stands, with the fans turning one end purple with “Davide 13” while everyone chanted Astori’s name — as they did for most of the match.

Vitor Hugo, the player who replaced Astori in the starting lineup, scored the only goal of the match in the 25th minute, leaping high to head in Riccardo Saponara’s corner for midtable Fiorentina.

Hugo celebrated by running to the bench with a T-shirt bearing Astori’s face, giving it to a member of staff and saluting it.

Both teams hit the post in the final minutes, through Massimo Coda and Badelj.

Many of the players collapsed to the ground after the final whistle, with tears streaming down their faces.

“I hope that, from above, Davide is proud of us, I am convinced he gave a hand to Vitor Hugo to jump so high, he is always on the pitch with us,” said Fiorentina midfielder Marco Benassi.

“It has been a difficult day, like the whole week, we have felt a great emptiness.”

La Liga: Griezmann shines as Atleti win to stay 8 back of Barca

Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 11, 2018, 6:53 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Antoine Griezmann is keeping alive Atletico Madrid’s hopes of a Spanish league title challenge.

The France forward scored an impressive goal and helped set up two others as Atletico comfortably defeated Celta Vigo 3-0 on Sunday to keep pace with league leader Barcelona.

Victor “Vitolo” Machin and Angel Correa also scored for Atletico at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

The team’s 10th win in 11 matches in all competitions kept second-place Atletico eight points behind Barcelona with 10 matches left. The Catalan club beat last-place Malaga 2-0 on Saturday despite playing without Lionel Messi because of the birth of his third son, Ciro.

Atletico’s only recent setback was a 1-0 loss at Barcelona in the previous round.

“There is still a lot of league left,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. “We are focusing on each match. I want to reach the final five rounds with chances. Then we will see what happens.”

Griezmann has been decisive for Atletico. He scored his eighth goal in five matches after a neat move inside the area just before halftime. The Frenchman cleared two Celta players by faking a shot near the goal, then sent the ball into the top far corner to open the scoring at the Metropolitano.

Griezmann, who has previously been linked with a move to Barcelona or Manchester United, then set up Vitolo’s goal with a well-placed throughball inside the area in the 56th, and he also started the play that led to Correa’s final goal a few minutes later.

“The reality is that today Griezmann is with us and he has been playing fantastically,” Simeone said. “Tomorrow is another day.”

Real Madrid stayed in third place by defeating Eibar 2-1 on Saturday with a pair of goals by Cristiano Ronaldo, while fourth-place Valencia remained a point behind Madrid by winning 2-0 at Sevilla with two goals by striker Rodrigo.

Sevilla stayed fifth but 11 points behind Valencia in the fight for a Champions League spot next season. Sevilla plays at Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday in the last-16 second leg. The teams drew 0-0 in Sevilla in the first leg.

Celta stayed ninth with the loss, its second in three matches.

Villarreal took a step toward securing a Europa League spot by defeating Las Palmas 2-0 with second-half goals by Carlos Bacca and Nicola Sansone.

The win moved Villarreal to sixth place, one point behind Sevilla and a point ahead of Girona.

Three things: Atlanta go home, get back on track vs. DCU

AP Photo/Todd Kirkland
By Andy EdwardsMar 11, 2018, 5:55 PM EDT
Sunday provided everyone with example no. 143,395 of Why we shouldn’t draw any conclusions whatsoever from the first week — or two months, probably — of the MLS season.

From week to week, no other league in the world will see a team turn in such diametrically opposed performances…

Tactical flexibility is a must-have in today’s MLS

Atlanta United were demolished and run off the field in their season-opening 4-0 loss to the Houston Dynamo last weekend, at which point the MLS masses were clearly a tad too quick to celebrate and dance on the Five Stripes’ grave.

Not only did the players respond during Sunday’s 3-1 thrashing of D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, so too did manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino during the week as he settled on a formational change and devised the perfect gameplan to cure precisely what ailed his high-powered attacking machine just eight short days ago. In that game, Atlanta were completely overrun in midfield with Darlington Nagbe and Chris McCann deployed as a double pivot in a 4-2-3-1 — it didn’t work because there was simply too much space — vertically, but especially horizontally — for the pair to cover, and they were torched out wide.

To offset the obvious shortcomings of a Nagbe-McCann central midfield, Martino swapped the 4-2-3-1 for an aggressive, high-pressing 5-3-2 which featured Greg Garza and second-year Swiss Army knife utilitarian Julian Gressel and left and right wing backs, respectively. The third central defender helped Nagbe and his new midfield partner, Jeff Larentowicz, vertically while Garza and Gressel were godsends to either side. Not only were they asked to do far less defensively, thanks to G&G harassing Yamil Asad and Paul Arriola out wide, but Nagbe in particular was able to have an immense impact on Atlanta’s possession game — something which was null and void just a week ago.

Tata’s also working out the Nagbe “problem”

Speaking of Nagbe, it’s only a small exaggeration to suggest he could lead the league in assists, on secondary assists alone, this season. Consider the embarrassment of attacking talent playing ahead of him: Miguel Almiron, Ezequiel Barco and Hector Villalba — who’d be the focal point for at least half the teams in MLS, but falls to third chair in his own midfield — playing behind Josef Martinez. There will be plenty of goals scored in the ATL, just like last season.

Take Atlanta’s first goal on Sunday as the most perfect example of how much easier the aforementioned stars have already begun to make Nagbe’s job. Sure, the first touch is great and bails out Villalba who’s in a tough trapped spot up against the sideline, but the ensuing through ball for Villalba is elementary stuff for a player of Nagbe’s skill:

The “problem” that Nagbe has presented his various coaches — both club and international — throughout his career is that he “should” be this type of player, or he “should” be that type of player. It’s pretty clear, after seven seasons and more than 200 appearances, he’s not a no. 10 and he’s not a winger. Let the man be the brilliant shuttler and link between defense/defensive midfield and a vibrant, downhill attacking quartet. (Caleb Porter stumbled onto this formula in 2015, and the Portland Timbers rode it all the way to MLS Cup.) Does it carry less weight and sound far less sexy? Sure, but to play the part as quickly and instinctually as Nagbe can do, might just be what separates Atlanta from being “fun” and “great.”

Plenty of reason to have hope for DCU

I said it before the season, and I’ll say it again now: by the time summer arrives, no team will have improved more from 2017 to 2018 than D.C. United. The roster was turned over last August (Arriola, Zoltan Stieber and Russell Canouse) and the overhaul continued this winter (Asad, Frederic Brilliant, Ulises Segura and Junior Moreno). For the first time in a long while, Ben Olsen has a genuinely talented MLS roster at his disposal.

For not-insignificant stretches of Sunday’s game — say, most of the second half — United were not quite in control of the run of play, but they were the more dangerous side with the score still 1-0. Darren Mattocks missed a couple decent chances (as he does) and the Black and Red were unable to capitalize and fatally conceded two goals in as many minutes.

Once Luciano Acosta reclaims his place in the starting lineup (he returned to the bench after being suspended for last week’s 1-1 draw with Orlando City SC), he should tie together United’s sturdy back half and an attacking unit made up of (largely) slightly above replacement-level MLS retreads.

The 2 Robbies: Spurs Win Big, But Lose Kane

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 11, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss “the Sunday that was” in the Premier League: Arsenal came to play as they beat Watford 3-0 at the Emirates (1:20) but despite the win, questions remain: are the Gunners far too inconsistent or just not good enough (12:08)? Plus, the guys analyze Tottenham’s come-from-behind win at Bournemouth (17:15), lament Harry Kane’s injury (22:00) and make some mid-week European predictions (27:54).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies

WATCH: Batshuayi cements BVB hero status, Pulisic nabs assist

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaMar 11, 2018, 2:56 PM EDT
Michy Batshuayi scored a pair of goals in a thrilling Borussia Dortmund victory over Eintracht Frankfurt which featured stoppage time goals from both sides.

Batshuayi scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time, two minutes after Danny Blum had pulled Frankfurt level as BVB won 3-2 on Sunday at Westfalenstadion.

Before that, BVB had answered an earlier Frankfurt equalizer as USMNT star Christian Pulisic returned to the Borussia Dortmund starting lineup on Sunday and worked a 1-2 with the club’s new favorite son.

Batshuayi scored that one just two minutes after Luka Jovic had scored for Frankfurt. Batshuayi has seven goals in eight appearances since joining BVB on loan from Chelsea.

Pulisic had been a sub for BVB’s last three league matches dating back to an 85-minute turn on Feb. 10 versus Hamburg. The 19-year-old American now has four goals and five assists this season.

BVB pulls into third place, a point behind rivals Schalke, and leaves Eintracht Frankfurt in fifth. The clubs entered the day level on points with 42.