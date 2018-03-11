Kane limps off with ankle injury after half hour

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Harry Kane has left Tottenham Hotspur’s match with Bournemouth after suffering an ankle injury on Sunday at the Vitality Stadium.

Spurs trailed 1-0 when an offside Kane darted onto a Christian Eriksen invitation to put a ball in the goal, collecting the injury from a collision with onrushing Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic.

[ MORE: Arsenal 3-0 Watford ]

Kane came off the pitch and looked prepared to continue before turning away and heading into the locker room.

He was replaced by Erik Lamela.

Kane has 35 goals in 38 matches this season, including 24 in 28 Premier League appearances.

He missed one match with a hamstring injury earlier this season, but ankle ailments cost him spells of five and three matches on the sidelines last season.

