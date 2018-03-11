Pochettino, Son, Vertonghen discuss Kane’s ankle injury

Tottenham Hotspur overcame a slow start with a fantastic finish in a 4-1 win at Bournemouth on Sunday, but most of the post-match talk had to do with injuries.

And while Dele Alli did limp off late, the focus was on Harry Kane. The red-hot English striker left the match after just 30 minutes with an injury to the same ankle which cost him playing time on two separate occasions last season

Here’s Mauricio Pochettino:

“I am concerned until tomorrow, and the scan. We can say nothing more. “Of course I worry about him, his ankle we hope it is not a massive issue for him and the team and hope he can recover as soon as possible and be available.”

Jan Vertonghen spoke of the injury and its potential ramifications on Spurs’ quest for the Top Four.

“We have to wait for news on Harry,” Vertonghen said. “He is a great player and if it is a serious injury we will miss him. But with guys like Sonny, Erik Lamela and so many others they stepped up.”

Heung-Min Son scored a pair of goals on Sunday in another Man of the Match caliber performance, and related that he spoke to Kane at halftime.

Kane told Son it was a twisted ankle, and Son summed up the feelings of so many Spurs supporters when he said.

“Harry Kane is really, really important for us. He is one of the best players in the world.”

