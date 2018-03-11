More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Todd Kirkland

Three things: Atlanta go home, get back on track vs. DCU

By Andy EdwardsMar 11, 2018, 5:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sunday provided everyone with example no. 143,395 of Why we shouldn’t draw any conclusions whatsoever from the first week — or two months, probably — of the MLS season.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

From week to week, no other league in the world will see a team turn in such diametrically opposed performances…

[ MORE: MLS 2018 season previews ]

Tactical flexibility is a must-have in today’s MLS

Atlanta United were demolished and run off the field in their season-opening 4-0 loss to the Houston Dynamo last weekend, at which point the MLS masses were clearly a tad too quick to celebrate and dance on the Five Stripes’ grave.

Not only did the players respond during Sunday’s 3-1 thrashing of D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, so too did manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino during the week as he settled on a formational change and devised the perfect gameplan to cure precisely what ailed his high-powered attacking machine just eight short days ago. In that game, Atlanta were completely overrun in midfield with Darlington Nagbe and Chris McCann deployed as a double pivot in a 4-2-3-1 — it didn’t work because there was simply too much space — vertically, but especially horizontally — for the pair to cover, and they were torched out wide.

To offset the obvious shortcomings of a Nagbe-McCann central midfield, Martino swapped the 4-2-3-1 for an aggressive, high-pressing 5-3-2 which featured Greg Garza and second-year Swiss Army knife utilitarian Julian Gressel and left and right wing backs, respectively. The third central defender helped Nagbe and his new midfield partner, Jeff Larentowicz, vertically while Garza and Gressel were godsends to either side. Not only were they asked to do far less defensively, thanks to G&G harassing Yamil Asad and Paul Arriola out wide, but Nagbe in particular was able to have an immense impact on Atlanta’s possession game — something which was null and void just a week ago.

Tata’s also working out the Nagbe “problem”

Speaking of Nagbe, it’s only a small exaggeration to suggest he could lead the league in assists, on secondary assists alone, this season. Consider the embarrassment of attacking talent playing ahead of him: Miguel Almiron, Ezequiel Barco and Hector Villalba — who’d be the focal point for at least half the teams in MLS, but falls to third chair in his own midfield — playing behind Josef Martinez. There will be plenty of goals scored in the ATL, just like last season.

Take Atlanta’s first goal on Sunday as the most perfect example of how much easier the aforementioned stars have already begun to make Nagbe’s job. Sure, the first touch is great and bails out Villalba who’s in a tough trapped spot up against the sideline, but the ensuing through ball for Villalba is elementary stuff for a player of Nagbe’s skill:

The “problem” that Nagbe has presented his various coaches — both club and international — throughout his career is that he “should” be this type of player, or he “should” be that type of player. It’s pretty clear, after seven seasons and more than 200 appearances, he’s not a no. 10 and he’s not a winger. Let the man be the brilliant shuttler and link between defense/defensive midfield and a vibrant, downhill attacking quartet. (Caleb Porter stumbled onto this formula in 2015, and the Portland Timbers rode it all the way to MLS Cup.) Does it carry less weight and sound far less sexy? Sure, but to play the part as quickly and instinctually as Nagbe can do, might just be what separates Atlanta from being “fun” and “great.”

Plenty of reason to have hope for DCU

I said it before the season, and I’ll say it again now: by the time summer arrives, no team will have improved more from 2017 to 2018 than D.C. United. The roster was turned over last August (Arriola, Zoltan Stieber and Russell Canouse) and the overhaul continued this winter (Asad, Frederic Brilliant, Ulises Segura and Junior Moreno). For the first time in a long while, Ben Olsen has a genuinely talented MLS roster at his disposal.

For not-insignificant stretches of Sunday’s game — say, most of the second half — United were not quite in control of the run of play, but they were the more dangerous side with the score still 1-0. Darren Mattocks missed a couple decent chances (as he does) and the Black and Red were unable to capitalize.

Once Luciano Acosta reclaims his place in the starting lineup (he returned to the bench after being suspended for last week’s 1-1 draw with Orlando City SC), he should tie together United’s sturdy back half and an attacking unit made up of (largely) slightly above replacement-level MLS retreads.

The 2 Robbies: Spurs Win Big, But Lose Kane

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 11, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss “the Sunday that was” in the Premier League: Arsenal came to play as they beat Watford 3-0 at the Emirates (1:20) but despite the win, questions remain: are the Gunners far too inconsistent or just not good enough (12:08)? Plus, the guys analyze Tottenham’s come-from-behind win at Bournemouth (17:15), lament Harry Kane’s injury (22:00) and make some mid-week European predictions (27:54).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies

WATCH: Batshuayi cements BVB hero status, Pulisic nabs assist

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaMar 11, 2018, 2:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Michy Batshuayi scored a pair of goals in a thrilling Borussia Dortmund victory over Eintracht Frankfurt which featured stoppage time goals from both sides.

[ MORE: Pochettino on Kane injury ]

Batshuayi scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time, two minutes after Danny Blum had pulled Frankfurt level as BVB won 3-2 on Sunday at Westfalenstadion.

Before that, BVB had answered an earlier Frankfurt equalizer as USMNT star Christian Pulisic returned to the Borussia Dortmund starting lineup on Sunday and worked a 1-2 with the club’s new favorite son.

Batshuayi scored that one just two minutes after Luka Jovic had scored for Frankfurt. Batshuayi has seven goals in eight appearances since joining BVB on loan from Chelsea.

Pulisic had been a sub for BVB’s last three league matches dating back to an 85-minute turn on Feb. 10 versus Hamburg. The 19-year-old American now has four goals and five assists this season.

BVB pulls into third place, a point behind rivals Schalke, and leaves Eintracht Frankfurt in fifth. The clubs entered the day level on points with 42.

Pochettino, Son, Vertonghen discuss Kane’s ankle injury

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 11, 2018, 2:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur overcame a slow start with a fantastic finish in a 4-1 win at Bournemouth on Sunday, but most of the post-match talk had to do with injuries.

[ RECAP: Bournemouth 1-4 Spurs ]

And while Dele Alli did limp off late, the focus was on Harry Kane. The red-hot English striker left the match after just 30 minutes with an injury to the same ankle which cost him playing time on two separate occasions last season

Here’s Mauricio Pochettino:

“I am concerned until tomorrow, and the scan. We can say nothing more.

“Of course I worry about him, his ankle we hope it is not a massive issue for him and the team and hope he can recover as soon as possible and be available.”

Jan Vertonghen spoke of the injury and its potential ramifications on Spurs’ quest for the Top Four.

“We have to wait for news on Harry,” Vertonghen said. “He is a great player and if it is a serious injury we will miss him. But with guys like Sonny, Erik Lamela and so many others they stepped up.”

Heung-Min Son scored a pair of goals on Sunday in another Man of the Match caliber performance, and related that he spoke to Kane at halftime.

Kane told Son it was a twisted ankle, and Son summed up the feelings of so many Spurs supporters when he said.

“Harry Kane is really, really important for us. He is one of the best players in the world.”

Bournemouth 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs come back, lose Kane

By Nicholas MendolaMar 11, 2018, 1:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dele Alli scored an equalizer and assisted one of Heung-Min Son‘s two goals as Tottenham Hotspur won a game from a losing position for the first time this season in a 4-1 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

The victory has a bleak undertone, as Harry Kane left the match with an ankle injury after 30 minutes.

Serge Aurier also scored for Spurs, a stoppage time rebound from Kieran Trippier‘s cross.

Spurs climbed into third with the win, taking advantage of Liverpool’s loss at Manchester United and rebounding from its midweek exit from the UEFA Champions League. Tottenham is now five points ahead of fifth place Chelsea.

Junior Stanislas put Bournemouth ahead within 10 minutes of kickoff, but the Cherries missed out on the chance to win and claim 10th place in the Premier League.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Lys Mousset and Junior Stanislas found themselves on a 2v1 with Hugo Lloris, though Davinson Sanchez’s hustle stopped Mousset’s pass from being pinpoint and Wilson hit the bar.

Stanislas made it 1-0 three minutes later, alone at the back post when Adam Smith’s cross eluded the pack of Spurs and Cherries.

Kane was injured scoring a goal pulled back for offside in the 29th minute.

Dele leveled the score off a Serge Aurier cross in the 35th to level the score at 1.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Bournemouth flew out of the gates to start the second half, with Simon Francis forcing a save from Lloris and earning a corner for his side.

The second best chance of the half was Dan Gosling, who barely hit a shot from atop the 18.

Dele supplied the cross and Son scored the go-ahead goal when he mishit a side volley off the ground and beyond Begovic.

A nice 68th minute move from the Cherries ended with Lloris catching Stanislas’ bounding shot.

Referee Mike Dean spotted Callum Wilson‘s push on Sanchez which allowed him to shoot into the goal, and the whistle blew before the equalizer was considered by the scoreboard.

Dele was injured on the play and limped off the pitch.

Son had a 50 yard dribble for the third goal, cutting around Begovic to score with his left peg. The goalkeeper would deny Son a hat trick a minute later.