WATCH: Batshuayi cements BVB hero status, Pulisic nabs assist

Michy Batshuayi scored a pair of goals in a thrilling Borussia Dortmund victory over Eintracht Frankfurt which featured stoppage time goals from both sides.

Batshuayi scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time, two minutes after Danny Blum had pulled Frankfurt level as BVB won 3-2 on Sunday at Westfalenstadion.

Before that, BVB had answered an earlier Frankfurt equalizer as USMNT star Christian Pulisic returned to the Borussia Dortmund starting lineup on Sunday and worked a 1-2 with the club’s new favorite son.

Batshuayi scored that one just two minutes after Luka Jovic had scored for Frankfurt. Batshuayi has seven goals in eight appearances since joining BVB on loan from Chelsea.

Pulisic had been a sub for BVB’s last three league matches dating back to an 85-minute turn on Feb. 10 versus Hamburg. The 19-year-old American now has four goals and five assists this season.

BVB pulls into third place, a point behind rivals Schalke, and leaves Eintracht Frankfurt in fifth. The clubs entered the day level on points with 42.

