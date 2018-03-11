Watch Live: Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal ended two waiting periods on Sunday, and both took longer than expected for the North London side.

Petr Cech collected his 200th clean sheet as his club won for the first time in four Premier League attempts with a 3-0 win over Watford at the Emirates Stadium.

Cech admitted his milestone is pretty impressive, though the relatively long run between clean sheets Nos. 199 and 200 was difficult.

“It is an unbelievable personal milestone. The first 18 games with nine clean sheets got me to 199 but then the last 11 games was sometimes frustrating but the most important thing is to win and so it was defeats that was more frustrating.”

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger called the record “absolutely remarkable,” adding that Cech showed “fantastic motivation, fantastic desire, and remarkable intelligence.”

The clean sheet subplot has been overshadowed in a big way by Arsenal’s struggles, as the Gunners had lost a Europa League second leg, a League Cup final, and three Premier League matches before beating AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday and following it up with Sunday’s impressive rout.

Wenger has been the unquestioned target of criticism related to the run, and it’s safe to say he’s feeling a bit of relief.

“We have had a disappointing period and our supporters suffered like we suffered. But our job is to perform and stick together in important moment and get the fans back on side with our game.”

