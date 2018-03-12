Breaking: Southampton fires manager Mauricio Pellegrino

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Changes are coming at Southampton, as the Premier League side attempts to fend off relegation this season.

The Saints announced on Monday that the team has parted ways with manager Mauricio Pellegrino, after his side fell just above the relegation zone.

(Updated): PST’s Joe Prince-Wright has reported that Marco Silva is the overwhelming favorite to take over the club, although no deal is in place yet.

Source confirms #SaintsFC plan to have a new manager in charge before the Wigan game. Still, there’s a real lack of candidates available but Marco Silva surely the overwhelming favourite to take charge until the end of the season — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) March 12, 2018

Since taking over at St. Mary’s Stadium in June 2017, Pellegrino has won just eight matches with Southampton, slightly above 23 percent of the games he has coached.

Additionally, the club revealed that assistants Carlos Compagnucci and Xavier Tamarit have also left the PL side.

The Saints currently sit one point above the bottom three with eight matches remaining in the 2017/18 PL season.

It’s unclear what direction Southampton will take moving forward for the rest of the season, but a number of veteran PL manager remain available.

Mark Hughes, Slaven Bilic, Frank De Boer, Marco Silva and Paul Clement have all coached in England within the last year, and do not currently hold jobs at other clubs.

Hughes — in particular — could be an enticing hire for the Saints considering the veteran coach was a player at St. Mary’s back in the late-1990s for several seasons.