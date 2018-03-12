More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Coutinho wants Neymar to re-join Barcelona

By Matt ReedMar 12, 2018, 5:20 PM EDT
Neymar’s time at Paris Saint-Germain could be coming to a brief close after just one season, and the question remains; if he does leave, which club will the Brazilian choose?

The goal-scoring star has been brilliant in his lone season in France, tallying 28 goals in all competitions, however, his side’s recent UEFA Champions League struggle against Real Madrid has the Brazilian teetering on the brink of a move away from the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid has long been linked with a move for the stud attacker, but one of Neymar’s national teammates and close friends believes he should re-join his former club, Barcelona.

“With Neymar, that’s life, but I have the same feelings as Rakitic,” Philippe Coutinho said at the presentation of the Mediterranean International Cup.

“He is a great player. I play with him for the international team and it is a real privilege. It would be great if he came back and of course we would open the door to that.”

The Brazilian spent four seasons at Barcelona from 2013 to 2017, after joining the Blaugrana from Santos. In his time at Barca, Neymar netted 105 goals in all competitions, while helping the club to two domestic titles and a UCL crown.

Stoke 0-2 Man City: David Silva stars with brace

By Matt ReedMar 12, 2018, 5:53 PM EDT
Pep Guardiola‘s influence on his side has been undoubted, and Manchester City’s climb towards another Premier League title seems inevitable after yet another convincing league victory.

The Citizens picked up a 2-0 victory against Stoke City on Monday at the bet365 Stadium, bringing the Manchester side up to 81 points on the season — 16 clear of second place Manchester United with eight matches remaining.

Guardiola and Co. can wrap up the PL title with three more wins in their final eight fixtures. A victory in all eight matches would bring City level on points (95) with the 2004/05 Chelsea squad that won the top-flight crown.

It took just 10 minutes for the PL leaders to break the deadlock, when David Silva comfortably slotted home a Raheem Sterling cross.

The sequence began when Gabriel Jesus brilliantly picked out a through ball to find Sterling down the right wing.

Stoke nearly found an equalizer on 21 minutes when Shaqiri nutmegged Zinchenko, before picking out a pass to Papa Alioune Ndiaye, whose shot was deflected just wide of Ederson and the Man City goal.

Guardiola’s crew looked dangerous in the attack, as per usual, and almost had a second just minutes before halftime when Leroy Sane’s left-footed volley narrowly missed the far post.

Silva’s second came five minutes into the second half, after Jesus found the Spaniard inside the penalty area and the former handled the bouncing pass perfectly before slotting it home. 2-0.

The pressure continued from City after the second goal, with Sterling and Sane both coming close on separate sequences.

Maxim Choupo-Moting had a great chance for the hosts to pull one back in the 64th minute after a frantic moment in the box, but the attacker’s final touch was blasted well over the crossbar.

Breaking: Southampton fires manager Mauricio Pellegrino

By Matt ReedMar 12, 2018, 4:56 PM EDT
Changes are coming at Southampton, as the Premier League side attempts to fend off relegation this season.

The Saints announced on Monday that the team has parted ways with manager Mauricio Pellegrino, after his side fell just above the relegation zone.

(Updated): PST’s Joe Prince-Wright has reported that Marco Silva is the overwhelming favorite to take over the club, although no deal is in place yet.

Since taking over at St. Mary’s Stadium in June 2017, Pellegrino has won just eight matches with Southampton, slightly above 23 percent of the games he has coached.

Additionally, the club revealed that assistants Carlos Compagnucci and Xavier Tamarit have also left the PL side.

The Saints currently sit one point above the bottom three with eight matches remaining in the 2017/18 PL season.

It’s unclear what direction Southampton will take moving forward for the rest of the season, but a number of veteran PL manager remain available.

Mark Hughes, Slaven Bilic, Frank De Boer, Marco Silva and Paul Clement have all coached in England within the last year, and do not currently hold jobs at other clubs.

Hughes — in particular — could be an enticing hire for the Saints considering the veteran coach was a player at St. Mary’s back in the late-1990s for several seasons.

UCL: Iniesta likely available for Barca ahead of massive Chelsea meeting

By Matt ReedMar 12, 2018, 4:03 PM EDT
Barcelona could receive a major lift ahead of its crucial UEFA Champions League second leg on Wednesday against Chelsea.

Midfielder Andres Iniesta looks set to return to the pitch after a recent injury layoff, which would prove vital for Ernesto Valverde’s squad selection in the Round of 16.

Iniesta has been out of action for over a week after sustaining a hamstring injury on March 4 against Atletico. However, the veteran was in training on Monday, which suggests that the Spaniard will be a role against the Blues.

The two sides are currently level at 1-1 after the first leg at Stamford Bridge in February, but Barca’s vital away goal courtesy of Lionel Messi has Valverde’s men in a good position.

Barcelona does have options behind Iniesta in the pecking order, including Andre Gomes and Ousmane Dembele, depending on how the Spanish leaders line up.

The La Liga side is without Philippe Coutinho in the UCL after the former Liverpool attacker appeared for the Premier League side earlier this season in the competition.

Five Premier Leaguers called up by Brazil for March friendlies

By Matt ReedMar 12, 2018, 3:13 PM EDT
Last month, Brazil manager Tite took it upon himself to name the vast majority of his World Cup 2018 roster, when 15 players were included on his initial squad list.

Now, with nearly three months until kick off in Russia, the South American giants prepare for a pair of big friendlies in March as Brazil aims to bring home another triumph in the world’s most-prestigious soccer competition.

Five Premier League players — Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson, Fernandinho and Roberto Fimino — have earned call ups. Manchester City leads the bunch as three selections grace the squad as Pep Guardiola‘s side continues on a scorched path towards another domestic title.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar remains sidelined with a foot and ankle injury, which has forced Tite to look elsewhere in the attack, but that has opened up opportunities for Shakhtar’s Taison and Willian Jose of Real Sociedad.

Meanwhile, a number of domestic-based Brazilians are aiming to leave a lasting impression on the Brazil manager, including defenders Rodrigo Caio and Fagner, as well as Besiktas midfielder Anderson Talisca.

The Selecao will take on Russia and Germany later this month on March 23 and 27, respectively, ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

Below is the full list of squad members called up ahead of this month’s friendlies.

Goalkeepers (3): Alisson (Roma), Ederson (Manchester City), Neto (Valencia)

Defenders (9): Daniel Alves (PSG), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Filipe Luís (Atletico Madrid), Fagner (Corinthians), Miranda (Inter Milan), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (PSG), Geromel (Gremio), Rodrigo Caio (Sao Paulo)

Midfielders (8): Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (Barcelona), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Willian (Chelsea), Anderson Talisca (Besiktas)

Forwards (5): Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Douglas Costa (Juventus), Willian Jose (Real Sociedad), Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk)