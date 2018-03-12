Coutinho wants Neymar to re-join Barcelona

Neymar’s time at Paris Saint-Germain could be coming to a brief close after just one season, and the question remains; if he does leave, which club will the Brazilian choose?

The goal-scoring star has been brilliant in his lone season in France, tallying 28 goals in all competitions, however, his side’s recent UEFA Champions League struggle against Real Madrid has the Brazilian teetering on the brink of a move away from the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid has long been linked with a move for the stud attacker, but one of Neymar’s national teammates and close friends believes he should re-join his former club, Barcelona.

“With Neymar, that’s life, but I have the same feelings as Rakitic,” Philippe Coutinho said at the presentation of the Mediterranean International Cup.

“He is a great player. I play with him for the international team and it is a real privilege. It would be great if he came back and of course we would open the door to that.”

The Brazilian spent four seasons at Barcelona from 2013 to 2017, after joining the Blaugrana from Santos. In his time at Barca, Neymar netted 105 goals in all competitions, while helping the club to two domestic titles and a UCL crown.