Five Premier Leaguers called up by Brazil for March friendlies

Last month, Brazil manager Tite took it upon himself to name the vast majority of his World Cup 2018 roster, when 15 players were included on his initial squad list.

Now, with nearly three months until kick off in Russia, the South American giants prepare for a pair of big friendlies in March as Brazil aims to bring home another triumph in the world’s most-prestigious soccer competition.

Five Premier League players — Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson, Fernandinho and Roberto Fimino — have earned call ups. Manchester City leads the bunch as three selections grace the squad as Pep Guardiola‘s side continues on a scorched path towards another domestic title.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar remains sidelined with a foot and ankle injury, which has forced Tite to look elsewhere in the attack, but that has opened up opportunities for Shakhtar’s Taison and Willian Jose of Real Sociedad.

Meanwhile, a number of domestic-based Brazilians are aiming to leave a lasting impression on the Brazil manager, including defenders Rodrigo Caio and Fagner, as well as Besiktas midfielder Anderson Talisca.

The Selecao will take on Russia and Germany later this month on March 23 and 27, respectively, ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

Below is the full list of squad members called up ahead of this month’s friendlies.

Goalkeepers (3): Alisson (Roma), Ederson (Manchester City), Neto (Valencia)

Defenders (9): Daniel Alves (PSG), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Filipe Luís (Atletico Madrid), Fagner (Corinthians), Miranda (Inter Milan), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (PSG), Geromel (Gremio), Rodrigo Caio (Sao Paulo)

Midfielders (8): Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (Barcelona), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Willian (Chelsea), Anderson Talisca (Besiktas)

Forwards (5): Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Douglas Costa (Juventus), Willian Jose (Real Sociedad), Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk)