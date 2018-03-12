MLS: Kevin Molino likely out for season with ACL injury

Minnesota United’s uphill climb in MLS in a competitive Western Conference took a massive hit on Monday, as the Loons likely lost one of its top talents for the rest of the 2018 season.

The Loons announced today that attacker Kevin Molino has suffered a tear in his left ACL, and the 27-year-old will almost certainly be sidelined for the remainder of the new MLS campaign.

Molino sustained the knee injury on Saturday during Minnesota’s 2-1 win over Orlando City.

The midfielder left the game just four minutes into the second half, after leaving the pitch with a non-contact injury. Although, Molino had initially gone down in the first stanza after going after an elevated ball with his left foot.

The news is certainly devastating for a Minnesota team that has been reliant on its attack in its year-plus in existence. Molino had scored twice in as many matches this season for the Loons, after tallying seven goals and nine assists a season ago when Minnesota acquired the fourth-year player from Orlando City.