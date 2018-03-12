More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Stoke City vs. Manchester City

By Nicholas MendolaMar 12, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
  • Man City beat Stoke 7-2 on Oct. 14
  • Aguero misses out
  • Man City leads all-time 50W-25D-37L

Manchester City can eclipse the 80-point mark and extend its Premier League table lead back to 18 with a win at relegation-threatened Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Monday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Man City has is unbeaten in four matches with Stoke, outscoring the Potters 15-3 in three wins.

The latest of those was a 7-2 at the Etihad Stadium, with Gabriel Jesus scoring twice, plus goals from Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, David SilvaFernandinho and Bernardo Silva.

Jesus figures to feature again, as Sergio Aguero announced he’s set for a couple weeks on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury in training.

Stoke is a point back of safety but carries the worst goal differential in the league, but has improved its defensive record in recent weeks. Paul Lambert‘s men have three clean sheets and just one loss — albeit with one win — in their last six.

What they’re saying

Kostas Stafylidis of Stoke on facing the leaders“We have to fight, fight, fight for… 90 minutes, 98 minutes, or I don’t know how many. Of course it’s going to be hard, they are the best team in England, one of the best in Europe, but in the Premier League you never know.”

Man City’s Guardiola on building the team“The club is good because now it is easy to say it is going well but it happened the same last season. That means a lot to me. In the bad moments I saw how the club reacted and supported me and when I wanted to talk about plans for the future they were there. There were no doubts about that. We had doubts because we didn’t win but not doubts about what we had to do.”

Prediction

Stoke’s aforementioned and improved defensive record hasn’t come against a run of world beaters, and Man City should be too much. Gabriel Jesus is unleashed with a pair of goals in a 2-0 win.

Mertesacker admits getting sick before every match

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
By Nicholas MendolaMar 12, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
Few would regard Per Mertesacker as anything but a tough customer given his imposing record as a center back with Arsenal, Germany, and Werder Bremen.

But as the German completes his final season as a player ahead of a coaching move into Arsenal’s academy, the 33-year-old says he doesn’t miss match day and hopes to finish the season watching from the stands.

Even the toughest have their demons, and Mertesacker told Der Spiegel that he is plagued by pre-match jitters of a sickening variety. From the Metro:

“In the moments before a game starts, my stomach turns around as if I had to vomit. Then I have to choke so violently until my eyes water. Even if I had to vomit before every game and go to rehab 20 times, I would do it all over again. It was worth it for all of the memories.”

That’s not unsettling at all.

Mertesacker has played 11 times this season, with a pair of goals for the Gunners, running his Arsenal total to 220 appearances.

He’ll finish his career with 104 Germany caps and a World Cup to go with three FA Cups and two German Cups.

 

Reports: Pogba misses Manchester United training

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 12, 2018, 8:43 AM EDT
Paul Pogba did not feature for Manchester United against Liverpool after picking up an injury in training, and he did not train Monday either.

Whether that means he’s being rested or an indicator of a longer absence is unknown, and United hosts Sevilla in a must-win UEFA Champions League second leg after posting a nil-nil first leg in Spain.

The Times reports that Pogba was injured in a training accident with teammate Scott McTominay.

Pogba missed United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool, bringing the Red Devils’ record to 7W-1D-3L when he misses a league match this season and 13W-4D-2L when he’s in the fold.

United is 3-0 without Pogba in the Champions League, and advanced stats site WhoScored says he’s far down their pecking order in European performance (though it also says he’s their top dog in Premier League play).

Greek game abandoned after ‘armed’ owner protests decision

AP Photo
Associated PressMar 12, 2018, 7:28 AM EDT
ATHENS, Greece (AP) A disputed goal at the end of a Greek league match on Sunday between leader AEK and title rival PAOK led to a pitch invasion by one of the team owners, who appeared to be carrying a gun.

Fernando Varela scored in the 90th minute, putting host PAOK ahead 1-0 in the northern city of Thessaloniki. The referee signaled a goal but then seemed to disallow it for offside.

PAOK’s owner, businessman Ivan Savvidis, came on the field twice and was accompanied by bodyguards. On the second occasion, without the overcoat he was wearing before, Savvidis appeared to be carrying a pistol which was in its holder. Savvidis made no move to use the weapon at any time.

AEK officials claimed Savvidis threatened the referee during his first foray onto the pitch, before being pulled away. They claim he also threatened AEK’s operations manager, Vassilis Dimitriadis. AEK said it will file a complaint with FIFA and UEFA, the world and European soccer governing bodies.

PAOK said in a statement: “After what happened today, PAOK chairman Ivan Savvidis is preparing all necessary procedures to protect the team and all his collaborators from the threats and attacks they have been subjected to. There will be relevant announcements on the issue soon.”

The game was finally abandoned after more than two hours and the stadium emptied of fans. Adding to the widespread confusion, there were claims that the referee, Giorgos Kominis, had actually allowed the goal. The score at the time of abandonment remains uncertain – 0-0 or 1-0 to PAOK – with the referee’s report still to come.

AEK claimed that the atmosphere had become too threatening for the game to resume, while the referee was reportedly in favor of resuming.

Earlier, AEK coach Manolo Jimenez had been sent to the stands, in the 83rd minute, for constantly complaining.

PAOK’s previous home game – against another title rival, Olympiakos – never started after Olympiakos coach Oscar Garcia was hit in the face by a cash register paper roll.

The latest incident has thrown the outcome of the season into further disarray.

“Images of team owners invading the pitch armed are setting back soccer for years,” Deputy Culture Minister for Sports Giorgos Vasileiadis said in a statement after the game. After claiming that the current season was the “cleanest and most exciting” because of the government’s attempt to clean up the game, Vasileiadis said “we will not allow anyone to divert us from our task, even if we have to, in consultation with UEFA, to take difficult decisions.” That has been widely interpreted as a threat to suspend the entire league.

After the non-starter against Olympiakos, PAOK was fined and deducted three points, the game was declared a 3-0 victory for Olympiakos and PAOK was due to have played its next two home games in front of empty stands. But an appeals panel decided early Sunday morning to void the points deduction and to allow PAOK to play inside a full stadium, although the result remained in Olympiakos’ favor.

PAOK says it will appeal again, demanding that the game with Olympiakos takes place.

Olympiakos itself is appealing a decision that had deducted three points from the team for fan behavior in a Feb. 4 home game against AEK, which it lost 2-1. The appeal hearing has been delayed at least twice, and the current Greek league standings do not reflect any of the current sanctions.

If a PAOK official is judged to have threatened the referee as well as the AEK official, the team could potentially face relegation.

In soccer games which finished Sunday, Olympiakos won 4-0 at last-place Platanias, Xanthi beat Panetolikos 1-0 and Levadiakos drew 1-1 at Lamia.

Mourinho: Beating Liverpool the least important of 3 games this week

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 11, 2018, 10:20 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho is happy to have this week’s easy game out of the way, thus his Manchester United side can fully focus on the Champions League round of 16 and FA Cup quarterfinals.

No, why would you even ask me if Mourinho is needling anyone associated with Liverpool? Look, he’s not that kind of manager, he’d never do that, OK?

Saturday’s clash at Old Trafford, which Man United won 2-1, was merely the least important of United’s three fixtures this week. Given that Tuesday’s Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Sevilla (0-0 after the first leg) will determine whether or not the Red Devils advance to the quarterfinals, and Saturday’s clash with Brighton & Hove Albion could see United through to a Wembley semifinal, he’s not wrong.

It’s just that, when Mourinho says something like that, it’s going to be interpreted as having a deeper meaning. No one is more aware of this than him, and he says it anyway — quotes from the Guardian:

“Seville and Brighton are more important games than Liverpool. Liverpool is Liverpool, it is a big match, it is a match against a direct competition for the top four. But nothing is decided yet.

“We have eight more games and 24 points to play for. But Seville and Brighton are die or live games so the next two are much more important than this one.”

Next Mourinho’s going to tell us he’d be fine losing twice each to Liverpool and Manchester City and go on to win the Premier League title. While technically true, the ulterior motive is clear as day in both instances.