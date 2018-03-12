More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Salah’s transfer value up by $92 million, per recent study

By Matt ReedMar 12, 2018, 7:26 PM EDT
It’s been observed as one of the best signings in recent Premier League history, and Mohamed Salah‘s time at Liverpool has been validated by a recent sports study.

According to an International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) report, the Liverpool attacker has seen his transfer value rise by over $92 million after lighting up the PL in his first season with the Merseyside club.

Salah has recorded an astounding 32 goals in all competitions since joining Jurgen Klopp‘s team last summer, and he’s guided the Reds to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2008/09.

The former Chelsea and Roma midfielder joined the club back in June 2017 after completing a $51 million move.

Meanwhile, the CIES study also showed a significant rise in other stars, including Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson (up $91.7 million), Paulinho of Barcelona (up $52 million) and Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (up $50 million).

Friedel, Bocanegra, Henry nominated for Hall of Fame

Stephen Pond/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 12, 2018, 8:10 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) Brad Friedel, Carlos Bocanegra and Thierry Henry are among first-year eligibles nominated for the National Soccer Hall of Fame’s class of 2018.

Also on the ballot for the first time are Juan Pablo Angel, Bobby Convey, Jay DeMerit, Stuart Holden, Eddie Johnson and Lori Lindsey.

To be eligible, a player must have played at least 20 full international games for the United States (reduced to 10 if the games were before 1990); or have played at least five seasons in an American first-division professional league and been a postseason league all-star at least once; or played at least five seasons in the Major Indoor Soccer League between the end of the NASL in 1984 and the end of the MISL in 1992, and been selected as a first-team postseason all-star in at least one of those seasons.

The Hall of Fame facility in Frisco, Texas, will open on Oct. 20-21, and will feature induction ceremonies, followed by FC Dallas hosting Sporting Kansas City in an MLS match.

There are 32 individuals on the player ballot, nine on the veterans ballot and seven on the builders ballot.

Any player appearing on at least 66.7 percent of ballots will earn election. Voters can select up to 10 players.

Voters can choose up to five veteran candidates, and the top vote getter will be elected as long as he or she appears on a minimum of 50 percent of the ballots. Builders must be at least 50 years of age and are eligible by making their mark in the soccer community in a non-playing capacity while having a major, sustained and positive impact on American Soccer at the national, federation or first-division level for at least 10 years. The voting procedure is the same for them as for seniors.

The ballots:

PLAYERS

Juan Pablo Angel, David Beckham, Gregg Berhalter, Carlos Bocanegra, Steve Cherundolo, Brian Ching, Bobby Convey, Jeff Cunningham, Jay DeMerit, Brad Friedel, Kevin Hartman, Frankie Hejduk, Thierry Henry, Stuart Holden, Eddie Johnson, Chris Klein, Eddie Lewis, Lori Lindsey, Kate Sobrero Markgraf, Pablo Mastroeni, Clint Mathis, Tiffeny Milbrett, Heather Mitts, Jaime Moreno, Ben Olsen, Pat Onstad, Steve Ralston, Ante Razov, Tony Sanneh, Taylor Twellman, Aly Wagner, Josh Wolff.

VETERANS

Mike Burns, Kevin Crow, John Doyle, Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton, Shep Messing, Cindy Parlow, Tiffany Roberts, Tisha Venturini-Hoch.

BUILDERS

Esse Baharmast, Dr. Robert Contiguglia, Joe Cummings, Tim Leiweke, Francisco Marcos, Kevin Payne, Steve Sampson.

MLS: Kevin Molino likely out for season with ACL injury

Twitter/@MNUFC
By Matt ReedMar 12, 2018, 6:35 PM EDT
Minnesota United’s uphill climb in MLS in a competitive Western Conference took a massive hit on Monday, as the Loons likely lost one of its top talents for the rest of the 2018 season.

The Loons announced today that attacker Kevin Molino has suffered a tear in his left ACL, and the 27-year-old will almost certainly be sidelined for the remainder of the new MLS campaign.

Molino sustained the knee injury on Saturday during Minnesota’s 2-1 win over Orlando City.

The midfielder left the game just four minutes into the second half, after leaving the pitch with a non-contact injury. Although, Molino had initially gone down in the first stanza after going after an elevated ball with his left foot.

The news is certainly devastating for a Minnesota team that has been reliant on its attack in its year-plus in existence. Molino had scored twice in as many matches this season for the Loons, after tallying seven goals and nine assists a season ago when Minnesota acquired the fourth-year player from Orlando City.

Stoke 0-2 Man City: David Silva stars with brace

By Matt ReedMar 12, 2018, 5:53 PM EDT
Pep Guardiola‘s influence on his side has been undoubted, and Manchester City’s climb towards another Premier League title seems inevitable after yet another convincing league victory.

The Citizens picked up a 2-0 victory against Stoke City on Monday at the bet365 Stadium, bringing the Manchester side up to 81 points on the season — 16 clear of second place Manchester United with eight matches remaining.

Guardiola and Co. can wrap up the PL title with three more wins in their final eight fixtures. A victory in all eight matches would bring City level on points (95) with the 2004/05 Chelsea squad that won the top-flight crown.

It took just 10 minutes for the PL leaders to break the deadlock, when David Silva comfortably slotted home a Raheem Sterling cross.

The sequence began when Gabriel Jesus brilliantly picked out a through ball to find Sterling down the right wing.

Stoke nearly found an equalizer on 21 minutes when Shaqiri nutmegged Zinchenko, before picking out a pass to Papa Alioune Ndiaye, whose shot was deflected just wide of Ederson and the Man City goal.

Guardiola’s crew looked dangerous in the attack, as per usual, and almost had a second just minutes before halftime when Leroy Sane’s left-footed volley narrowly missed the far post.

Silva’s second came five minutes into the second half, after Jesus found the Spaniard inside the penalty area and the former handled the bouncing pass perfectly before slotting it home. 2-0.

The pressure continued from City after the second goal, with Sterling and Sane both coming close on separate sequences.

Maxim Choupo-Moting had a great chance for the hosts to pull one back in the 64th minute after a frantic moment in the box, but the attacker’s final touch was blasted well over the crossbar.

Coutinho wants Neymar to re-join Barcelona

Pedro Vilela/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 12, 2018, 5:20 PM EDT
Neymar’s time at Paris Saint-Germain could be coming to a brief close after just one season, and the question remains; if he does leave, which club will the Brazilian choose?

The goal-scoring star has been brilliant in his lone season in France, tallying 28 goals in all competitions, however, his side’s recent UEFA Champions League struggle against Real Madrid has the Brazilian teetering on the brink of a move away from the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid has long been linked with a move for the stud attacker, but one of Neymar’s national teammates and close friends believes he should re-join his former club, Barcelona.

“With Neymar, that’s life, but I have the same feelings as Rakitic,” Philippe Coutinho said at the presentation of the Mediterranean International Cup.

“He is a great player. I play with him for the international team and it is a real privilege. It would be great if he came back and of course we would open the door to that.”

The Brazilian spent four seasons at Barcelona from 2013 to 2017, after joining the Blaugrana from Santos. In his time at Barca, Neymar netted 105 goals in all competitions, while helping the club to two domestic titles and a UCL crown.