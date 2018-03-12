More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Southampton fire manager Mauricio Pellegrino

By Matt ReedMar 12, 2018, 4:56 PM EDT
Changes are coming at Southampton, as the Premier League side attempts to fend off relegation this season.

The Saints announced on Monday that the team has parted ways with manager Mauricio Pellegrino, after his side fell just above the relegation zone.

(Updated): PST’s Joe Prince-Wright has reported that Marco Silva is the overwhelming favorite to take over the club, although no deal is in place yet.

Since taking over at St. Mary’s Stadium in June 2017, Pellegrino has won just eight matches with Southampton, slightly above 23 percent of the games he has coached.

Additionally, the club revealed that assistants Carlos Compagnucci and Xavier Tamarit have also left the PL side.

The Saints currently sit one point above the bottom three with eight matches remaining in the 2017/18 PL season.

It’s unclear what direction Southampton will take moving forward for the rest of the season, but a number of veteran PL manager remain available.

Mark Hughes, Slaven Bilic, Frank De Boer, Marco Silva and Paul Clement have all coached in England within the last year, and do not currently hold jobs at other clubs.

Hughes — in particular — could be an enticing hire for the Saints considering the veteran coach was a player at St. Mary’s back in the late-1990s for several seasons.

Argentina-Iceland sold out before WCup ticket sales restart

HARALDUR GUDJONSSON/AFP/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 12, 2018, 9:27 PM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA says two of the 64 World Cup games will be off limits Tuesday when hundreds of thousands of tickets go on open sale.

They are the final on July 15 at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow and the June 16 opener for Argentina and Iceland at the 43,000-capacity Spartak Stadium, also in Moscow.

Some tickets might still be held by the Argentina and Iceland soccer federations, and corporate hospitality agencies could have seats.

FIFA says it has allocated 1,303,616 tickets since September. The 33,048 tickets sold to Colombia residents are the most outside Russia.

AP World Cup coverage: http://www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Friedel, Bocanegra, Henry nominated for Hall of Fame

Stephen Pond/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 12, 2018, 8:10 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) Brad Friedel, Carlos Bocanegra and Thierry Henry are among first-year eligibles nominated for the National Soccer Hall of Fame’s class of 2018.

Also on the ballot for the first time are Juan Pablo Angel, Bobby Convey, Jay DeMerit, Stuart Holden, Eddie Johnson and Lori Lindsey.

To be eligible, a player must have played at least 20 full international games for the United States (reduced to 10 if the games were before 1990); or have played at least five seasons in an American first-division professional league and been a postseason league all-star at least once; or played at least five seasons in the Major Indoor Soccer League between the end of the NASL in 1984 and the end of the MISL in 1992, and been selected as a first-team postseason all-star in at least one of those seasons.

The Hall of Fame facility in Frisco, Texas, will open on Oct. 20-21, and will feature induction ceremonies, followed by FC Dallas hosting Sporting Kansas City in an MLS match.

There are 32 individuals on the player ballot, nine on the veterans ballot and seven on the builders ballot.

Any player appearing on at least 66.7 percent of ballots will earn election. Voters can select up to 10 players.

Voters can choose up to five veteran candidates, and the top vote getter will be elected as long as he or she appears on a minimum of 50 percent of the ballots. Builders must be at least 50 years of age and are eligible by making their mark in the soccer community in a non-playing capacity while having a major, sustained and positive impact on American Soccer at the national, federation or first-division level for at least 10 years. The voting procedure is the same for them as for seniors.

The ballots:

PLAYERS

Juan Pablo Angel, David Beckham, Gregg Berhalter, Carlos Bocanegra, Steve Cherundolo, Brian Ching, Bobby Convey, Jeff Cunningham, Jay DeMerit, Brad Friedel, Kevin Hartman, Frankie Hejduk, Thierry Henry, Stuart Holden, Eddie Johnson, Chris Klein, Eddie Lewis, Lori Lindsey, Kate Sobrero Markgraf, Pablo Mastroeni, Clint Mathis, Tiffeny Milbrett, Heather Mitts, Jaime Moreno, Ben Olsen, Pat Onstad, Steve Ralston, Ante Razov, Tony Sanneh, Taylor Twellman, Aly Wagner, Josh Wolff.

VETERANS

Mike Burns, Kevin Crow, John Doyle, Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton, Shep Messing, Cindy Parlow, Tiffany Roberts, Tisha Venturini-Hoch.

BUILDERS

Esse Baharmast, Dr. Robert Contiguglia, Joe Cummings, Tim Leiweke, Francisco Marcos, Kevin Payne, Steve Sampson.

Salah’s transfer value up by $92 million, per recent study

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 12, 2018, 7:26 PM EDT
It’s been observed as one of the best signings in recent Premier League history, and Mohamed Salah‘s time at Liverpool has been validated by a recent sports study.

According to an International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) report, the Liverpool attacker has seen his transfer value rise by over $92 million after lighting up the PL in his first season with the Merseyside club.

Salah has recorded an astounding 32 goals in all competitions since joining Jurgen Klopp‘s team last summer, and he’s guided the Reds to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2008/09.

The former Chelsea and Roma midfielder joined the club back in June 2017 after completing a $51 million move.

Meanwhile, the CIES study also showed a significant rise in other stars, including Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson (up $91.7 million), Paulinho of Barcelona (up $52 million) and Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (up $50 million).

MLS: Kevin Molino likely out for season with ACL injury

Twitter/@MNUFC
By Matt ReedMar 12, 2018, 6:35 PM EDT
Minnesota United’s uphill climb in MLS in a competitive Western Conference took a massive hit on Monday, as the Loons likely lost one of its top talents for the rest of the 2018 season.

The Loons announced today that attacker Kevin Molino has suffered a tear in his left ACL, and the 27-year-old will almost certainly be sidelined for the remainder of the new MLS campaign.

Molino sustained the knee injury on Saturday during Minnesota’s 2-1 win over Orlando City.

The midfielder left the game just four minutes into the second half, after leaving the pitch with a non-contact injury. Although, Molino had initially gone down in the first stanza after going after an elevated ball with his left foot.

The news is certainly devastating for a Minnesota team that has been reliant on its attack in its year-plus in existence. Molino had scored twice in as many matches this season for the Loons, after tallying seven goals and nine assists a season ago when Minnesota acquired the fourth-year player from Orlando City.