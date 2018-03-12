UCL: Iniesta likely available for Barca ahead of massive Chelsea meeting

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Barcelona could receive a major lift ahead of its crucial UEFA Champions League second leg on Wednesday against Chelsea.

Midfielder Andres Iniesta looks set to return to the pitch after a recent injury layoff, which would prove vital for Ernesto Valverde’s squad selection in the Round of 16.

Iniesta has been out of action for over a week after sustaining a hamstring injury on March 4 against Atletico. However, the veteran was in training on Monday, which suggests that the Spaniard will be a role against the Blues.

The two sides are currently level at 1-1 after the first leg at Stamford Bridge in February, but Barca’s vital away goal courtesy of Lionel Messi has Valverde’s men in a good position.

Barcelona does have options behind Iniesta in the pecking order, including Andre Gomes and Ousmane Dembele, depending on how the Spanish leaders line up.

The La Liga side is without Philippe Coutinho in the UCL after the former Liverpool attacker appeared for the Premier League side earlier this season in the competition.