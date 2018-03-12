Watch Live: Stoke City vs. Man City

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Pep Guardiola‘s influence on his side has been undoubted, and Manchester City’s climb towards another Premier League title seems inevitable after yet another convincing league victory.

The Citizens picked up a 2-0 victory against Stoke City on Monday at the bet365 Stadium, bringing the Manchester side up to 81 points on the season — 16 clear of second place Manchester United with eight matches remaining.

Guardiola and Co. can wrap up the PL title with three more wins in their final eight fixtures. A victory in all eight matches would bring City level on points (95) with the 2004/05 Chelsea squad that won the top-flight crown.

It took just 10 minutes for the PL leaders to break the deadlock, when David Silva comfortably slotted home a Raheem Sterling cross.

The sequence began when Gabriel Jesus brilliantly picked out a through ball to find Sterling down the right wing.

Stoke nearly found an equalizer on 21 minutes when Shaqiri nutmegged Zinchenko, before picking out a pass to Papa Alioune Ndiaye, whose shot was deflected just wide of Ederson and the Man City goal.

Guardiola’s crew looked dangerous in the attack, as per usual, and almost had a second just minutes before halftime when Leroy Sane’s left-footed volley narrowly missed the far post.

Silva’s second came five minutes into the second half, after Jesus found the Spaniard inside the penalty area and the former handled the bouncing pass perfectly before slotting it home. 2-0.

The pressure continued from City after the second goal, with Sterling and Sane both coming close on separate sequences.

Maxim Choupo-Moting had a great chance for the hosts to pull one back in the 64th minute after a frantic moment in the box, but the attacker’s final touch was blasted well over the crossbar.