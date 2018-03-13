Ben Yedder brace sends Man Utd packing

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Sevilla out-attempts Man Utd 20-15

First leg finished 0-0

Ben Yedder with two off the bench

Lukaku scores late consolation

Wissam Ben Yedder scored two goals in four second half minutes to knock Manchester United out of the UEFA Champions League as Sevilla posted a 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Romelu Lukaku scored off a corner kick in the 84th minute, but United found no more as Jose Mourinho’s decision to deploy Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, and Anthony Martial as subs could not save the day.

5 – Romelu Lukaku has scored five goals in the Champions League this season, the most by a Man Utd player in the competition since Wayne Rooney (5) in 2009-10. Consolation? — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 13, 2018

Lukaku started an exchange with Lingard but side-footed the business end high and wide of the goal.

Sergio Rico was on hand to make his first save on Sevilla, and David De Gea was denied a chance to do the same with Luis Muriel skied over the goal.

Fellaini, a target for several crosses and knockdowns, then worked a 1-2 with Alexis Sanchez which concluded with a Rico save.

49 – Ever Banega completed 49 of his 52 passes in the first half, at least 21 more than any Manchester United player. Dreamer. pic.twitter.com/CDViEmCTVl — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 13, 2018

Sevilla entered the second half knowing a single goal would do the trick at either 1-0 or 1-1.

Eric Bailly made an outstanding sliding tackle in the box on Joaquin Correa in the 48th minute.

At the other end, Rico got low to get a hand on a Lingard attempt. Sanchez had an attempt blocked, and Fellaini sailed one away from the goal.

Paul Pogba was introduced after the hour mark.

Rashford won a free kick from 19 yards in the 67th minute, but mailed it over the goal.

But it was Sevilla who’d score via a counter attack, with Ben Yedder freezing Bailly with a feint before beating De Gea to the near post.

That moved Juan Mata and Anthony Martial into the fray for Jesse Lingard and Antonio Valencia.

It had the opposite effect in an immediate way, with the fourth official signaling that Ben Yedder’s header was pushed off his own post and into the goal by De Gea.

Unreal! Ben Yedder just beats De Gea for his 2nd goal in 6 minutes of being on the field. pic.twitter.com/JqaXSQPWR7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 13, 2018

Chris Smalling missed a back post tap-in moments later for Manchester United. Lukaku couldn’t convert in-tight off a Mata feed in the 82nd.

Lukaku did finish a chance off a corner kick in the 84th minute, rewarded for a physical night’s work but leaving United with six minutes plus stoppage time to score two more goals.

United was denied shouts for an indirect kick inside the six when a blocked Martial shot was seemingly passed back to Rico to collect with his hands. Rashford headed just wide in the 87th minute.

De Gea denied Ben Yedder his hat trick in stoppage time.

Follow @NicholasMendola