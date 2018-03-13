More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Dzeko the star again as Roma advances past Shakhtar Donetsk

By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2018, 5:44 PM EDT
Edin Dzeko‘s second half goal gave AS Roma a 1-0 win in the second leg of its UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match-up, and pulled i Lupi into a 2-2 aggregate score line with Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday in Rome.

The 1-0 win made Cenzig Under’s first leg away marker stand up as the difference maker in sending i Lupi into the quarterfinals.

Whatever Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco said to his men did the trick after a first leg he didn’t like very much.

Dzeko was played through on goal by Kevin Strootman early in the second half and defied Andriy Pyatov to bring Roma to 2-2 on aggregate with the lone away goal of the tie.

There was (slightly) off-field drama late, as Facundo Ferreyra appeared to shove a ball boy over the advertising boards.

Mourinho on UCL exit: “Nothing new for this football club”

By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2018, 6:26 PM EDT
Looking for answers to what cost Manchester United their campaign in the UEFA Champions League?

We wouldn’t advise turning to manager Jose Mourinho’s post-match comments. He was able to proffer very little after Wissam Ben Yedder’s brace off the bench propelled Sevilla to a 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

“We tried to be aggressive and intense from the first minute,” Mourinho said. “We didn’t score and Sevilla progressively kept the ball, and they controlled the game well.”

So you didn’t score, and they had the ball. Hmm. Tell us more, Mou.

“We had good chances to score, but they scored one goal and from that moment everything became much more emotional. The second goal made it impossible.

“We had good periods, we didn’t have great control over the game, but I can’t say there was anything wrong with my players and their intention to play.

“That’s football, we lost, but tomorrow is another day and Saturday is another match. I’m pleased the players aren’t hiding their sadness, but we have no time for drama.”

That’s not the match we watched, Mr. Mourinho. United ended up with 51 percent of the ball, but four fewer shots than the visitors’ 21.

United started with Marouane Fellaini in a bid to win a lot of aerial balls, and super sub turned starter Jesse Lingard was active but unable to find the back of the net.

Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, and Juan Mata came off the bench, but United’s only goal came off a corner kick to industrious striker Romelu Lukaku.

EDIT: Apparently Mourinho doesn’t care whether his fans turn on him, given this ammo:

“Flames” or “hot take” — Choose your own descriptive adventure, but Mourinho is going to lose friends and alienate people here.

To bring up that United has lost in the Champions League before, and then point out that you’re the one who did it? That is brassy brassy stuff. Time and victories heal all wounds, but bookmark that quote as one that may stick with him all the way out the door (one day).

Three things from Manchester United’s Champions League exit

By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2018, 6:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

Manchester United disappointed on many levels in bailing out of the UEFA Champions League at the Round of 16.

[ RECAP: Man Utd 1-2 (1-2 agg.) Sevilla ]

It wasn’t a matter of bounces, as United was outplayed by the visitors and failed to show anything clinical in attack aside from a Jesse Lingard chance and workmanlike 90 minutes from Romelu Lukaku.

Here are three things we gathered from the contest.

Alexis invisible

For a guy making loads and loads of money and seeking a more ambitious club than Arsenal, Alexis Sanchez essentially went missing at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The No. 7 red shirt was involved in some combination play, creating some first half chances, but was nowhere near the difference maker he was so many times for the Gunners.

Maybe this is down to Jose Mourinho and Sanchez still familiarizing themselves with each other’s strengths, but the Chilean missed a chance to become an Old Trafford hero in a building which has seen so many heroes etch their way into memory.

UPDATE: You know who agrees? Rio Ferdinand, who said, “The whole 11 today were shocking.”

Mourinho not bailed out by De Gea

Just days after outfoxing Jurgen Klopp in a big derby win, Jose Mourino failed to deliver another winning tactical plan for Manchester United.

Mourinho entered the match with a nil-nil score line, and apparently didn’t think his side could score one more goal than it conceded at Old Trafford.

Marouane Fellaini started the match in the midfield, and the first half saw loads of balls sent to him at the back post for knockdowns. Super sub Jesse Lingard also started and was quite active, denied by Sergio Rico’s fine form.

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial were on the bench to start, both recovering from injuries but fit for substitute roles.

Was Sevilla prepared for more from United? Steven N’Zonzi seems puzzled by the hosts.

“I thought they were going to press a little bit more, but I don’t really want to talk about the game it’s a great win,” N’Zonzi said.

So often, Mourinho has been bailed out by his talent, in particular his dynamic keeper David De Gea.

But De Gea was slow to recognize Wissam Ben Yedder’s intentions on Sevilla’s first goal (below), and his attempt to slap the Frenchman’s difficult back post header over the goal ended up bounding off the post and into the net.

While he’s not the villain of the loss, he wasn’t near his impervious best on the United goals.

Lukaku makes some amends as the lone bright spot

Romelu Lukaku has, rightly or wrongly, been criticized for his big game performances.

He wasn’t perfect on Tuesday, but the Big Belgian was one of United’s lone bright spots well before he bullied his way into the box to score the side’s lone goal of the tie.

Just as he did against Liverpool at the weekend, Lukaku ran himself ragged tracking down passes and getting very physical with Sevilla’s back line.

It just wasn’t enough, as the bevy of busy and creative players able to play off Lukaku simply did not.

Ben Yedder brace sends Man Utd packing

By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2018, 5:39 PM EDT
  • Sevilla out-attempts Man Utd 20-15
  • First leg finished 0-0
  • Ben Yedder with two off the bench
  • Lukaku scores late consolation

Wissam Ben Yedder scored two goals in four second half minutes to knock Manchester United out of the UEFA Champions League as Sevilla posted a 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Romelu Lukaku scored off a corner kick in the 84th minute, but United found no more as Jose Mourinho’s decision to deploy Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, and Anthony Martial as subs could not save the day.

Lukaku started an exchange with Lingard but side-footed the business end high and wide of the goal.

Sergio Rico was on hand to make his first save on Sevilla, and David De Gea was denied a chance to do the same with Luis Muriel skied over the goal.

Fellaini, a target for several crosses and knockdowns, then worked a 1-2 with Alexis Sanchez which concluded with a Rico save.

Sevilla entered the second half knowing a single goal would do the trick at either 1-0 or 1-1.

Eric Bailly made an outstanding sliding tackle in the box on Joaquin Correa in the 48th minute.

At the other end, Rico got low to get a hand on a Lingard attempt. Sanchez had an attempt blocked, and Fellaini sailed one away from the goal.

Paul Pogba was introduced after the hour mark.

Rashford won a free kick from 19 yards in the 67th minute, but mailed it over the goal.

But it was Sevilla who’d score via a counter attack, with Ben Yedder freezing Bailly with a feint before beating De Gea to the near post.

That moved Juan Mata and Anthony Martial into the fray for Jesse Lingard and Antonio Valencia.

It had the opposite effect in an immediate way, with the fourth official signaling that Ben Yedder’s header was pushed off his own post and into the goal by De Gea.

Chris Smalling missed a back post tap-in moments later for Manchester United. Lukaku couldn’t convert in-tight off a Mata feed in the 82nd.

Lukaku did finish a chance off a corner kick in the 84th minute, rewarded for a physical night’s work but leaving United with six minutes plus stoppage time to score two more goals.

United was denied shouts for an indirect kick inside the six when a blocked Martial shot was seemingly passed back to Rico to collect with his hands. Rashford headed just wide in the 87th minute.

De Gea denied Ben Yedder his hat trick in stoppage time.

Report: Tottenham’s Kane out until end of April

By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2018, 3:53 PM EDT
Mauricio Pochettino may have been handed a tactical dilemma for big Premier League matches against Chelsea and Manchester City amongst others: How do we find finish without Harry Kane?

According to a report from The Mirror, Kane will miss matches late into April with his third ankle ligament injury since the start of the 2016-17 season.

Kane is the joint-leading goal scorer in the Premier League, his 24 level with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

The report gets a little too salacious with claims the late April return could cause Kane to be less than fully fit for the World Cup, which begins on June 18 against Tunisia with friendlies the previous two weeks.

A month is plenty of time to get fit, but any setbacks would, however, qualify as a problem for England.

Pochettino did not turn to Fernando Llorente when Kane exited Sunday’s win over Bournemouth, and the Argentine boss may go for a ‘false 9’ set-up.

Spurs play Llorente’s old club, Swansea, in weekend FA Cup action before visiting Chelsea and Stoke City and hosting Man City in the Premier League.