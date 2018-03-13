FIFA apologizes as World Cup ticket site fails to cope

MOSCOW (AP) FIFA has apologized after its website failed to cope with demand for World Cup tickets.
Many fans spent hours waiting to get into the site after sales reopened Tuesday morning, while others complained they had paid for tickets but didn’t get any confirmation the tickets were reserved.
Writing on Twitter, FIFA says “we are really sorry that problems have been persisting,” adding that “we’ve been informed that the issues relate to the sheer volume of fans accessing the ticketing platform.”
Most World Cup tickets so far have been issued by a lottery with equal chances for fans who apply at any time within a given window.
However, Tuesday marked the start of two sales phases on a first-come, first-served basis before the tournament begins June 14 in Russia.
Mauricio Pochettino may have been handed a tactical dilemma for big Premier League matches against Chelsea and Manchester City amongst others: How do we find finish without Harry Kane?
According to a report from The Mirror, Kane will miss matches late into April with his third ankle ligament injury since the start of the 2016-17 season.
[ MORE: Saints eye Mark Hughes ]
Kane is the joint-leading goal scorer in the Premier League, his 24 level with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.
The report gets a little too salacious with claims the late April return could cause Kane to be less than fully fit for the World Cup, which begins on June 18 against Tunisia with friendlies the previous two weeks.
A month is plenty of time to get fit, but any setbacks would, however, qualify as a problem for England.
Pochettino did not turn to Fernando Llorente when Kane exited Sunday’s win over Bournemouth, and the Argentine boss may go for a ‘false 9’ set-up.
Spurs play Llorente’s old club, Swansea, in weekend FA Cup action before visiting Chelsea and Stoke City and hosting Man City in the Premier League.
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) Uruguay’s football association has sanctioned first-division club Fenix after two chickens were let loose on the pitch in a game against Racing on Sunday.
[ MORE: Man Utd to Real – No De Gea ]
The incident has also made club director Gaston Alegari a target of criticism from animal rights groups and fans after he violently kicked the chicken off the pitch.
The Uruguayan association decided on Tuesday that Fenix will have to play one match away from their home stadium because of the incident.
The two chickens were painted in white and green, the colors of Racing.
Racing won 1-0 after scoring five minutes before the final whisle.
Two more UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second legs take place on Tuesday with two ties still in the balance.
Manchester United host Sevilla after a goalless first leg in Spain, while Shakhtar Donetsk head to Roma with a 2-1 advantage.
[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]
Jose Mourinho’s United aim to make it three from four for the Premier League in terms of teams advancing to the last eight of the UCL, but Vincenzo Montell’s Sevilla gave the Red Devils plenty of food for thought in a tight first leg in southern Spain two weeks ago.
As for Roma, Edin Dzeko and Co. will fancy their chances of getting past Shakhtar Donetsk after they grabbed a crucial away goal in Ukraine in the first leg but the Serie A side let an early lead slip to lose and will be wary of the likes of Fred and Bernard for Shakhtar.
Click on the link above for live updates on both of Tuesday’s UCL games, while we will have reaction and analysis from both games here on Pro Soccer Talk.
Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 (second leg) schedule
3:45 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Sevilla (0-0)
3:45 p.m. ET: Roma vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (1-2)
What is the first thing that pops into your head when someone says Marouane Fellaini‘s name?
That’s right. Hair. And lots of it.
The Manchester United and Belgium midfielder, 30, has revealed his latest hairdo and it has been inspired by… Mickey Mouse. Yeah, seriously.
In a photoshoot for GQ, Fellaini got crazy. Take a look at the photos below.
Fellaini’s future at United beyond the end of this season is in serious doubt with Turkish club Galatasaray said to be pushing hard to sign him, while Jose Mourinho continues to laud the languid midfielder every time he comes back from injury to put his body on the line for the team, just as he did after Fellaini’s latest against Liverpool on Saturday in his 150th appearance for the Red Devils.
What isn’t in doubt is this outrageous new look.