LIVE, UCL: Man United v Sevilla; Roma v Shakhtar

Two more UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second legs take place on Tuesday with two ties still in the balance.

Manchester United host Sevilla after a goalless first leg in Spain, while Shakhtar Donetsk head to Roma with a 2-1 advantage.

Jose Mourinho’s United aim to make it three from four for the Premier League in terms of teams advancing to the last eight of the UCL, but Vincenzo Montell’s Sevilla gave the Red Devils plenty of food for thought in a tight first leg in southern Spain two weeks ago.

As for Roma, Edin Dzeko and Co. will fancy their chances of getting past Shakhtar Donetsk after they grabbed a crucial away goal in Ukraine in the first leg but the Serie A side let an early lead slip to lose and will be wary of the likes of Fred and Bernard for Shakhtar.

Click on the link above for live updates on both of Tuesday’s UCL games, while we will have reaction and analysis from both games here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 (second leg) schedule

3:45 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Sevilla (0-0)

3:45 p.m. ET: Roma vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (1-2)

