Mourinho answer-free after UCL exit: “That’s football. We lost”

Looking for answers to what cost Manchester United their campaign in the UEFA Champions League?
We wouldn’t advise turning to manager Jose Mourinho’s post-match comments. He was able to proffer very little after Wissam Ben Yedder’s brace off the bench propelled Sevilla to a 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
“We tried to be aggressive and intense from the first minute,” Mourinho said. “We didn’t score and Sevilla progressively kept the ball, and they controlled the game well.”
So you didn’t score, and they had the ball. Hmm. Tell us more, Mou.
“We had good chances to score, but they scored one goal and from that moment everything became much more emotional. The second goal made it impossible.
“We had good periods, we didn’t have great control over the game, but I can’t say there was anything wrong with my players and their intention to play.
“That’s football, we lost, but tomorrow is another day and Saturday is another match. I’m pleased the players aren’t hiding their sadness, but we have no time for drama.”
That’s not the match we watched, Mr. Mourinho. United ended up with 51 percent of the ball, but four fewer shots than the visitors’ 21.
United started with Marouane Fellaini in a bid to win a lot of aerial balls, and super sub turned starter Jesse Lingard was active but unable to find the back of the net.
Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, and Juan Mata came off the bench, but United’s only goal came off a corner kick to industrious striker Romelu Lukaku.
EDIT: Apparently Mourinho doesn’t care whether his fans turn on him, given this ammo: