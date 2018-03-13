RBNY rolls past Tijuana to CONCACAF Champions League semis

The New York Red Bulls are one round from their first CONCACAF Champions League final.
Tyler Adams scored and the Red Bulls made their big Mexican win hold up in a 3-1 win (5-1 aggregate) over Liga MX’s Club Tijuana at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. on Tuesday.
Marc Rzatkowski and Kaku scored the Red Bulls’ other goals, with Bradley Wright-Phillips playing a role in all three goals.
The Red Bulls will face either Seattle Sounders or Chivas Guadalajara in the semis, with Seattle holding a 1-0 lead ahead of Wednesday’s second leg at Estadio Chivas.
The semifinals legs are April 3-5 and 10-12.
Xolos struck quickly, with American winger Rubio Rubin crossing from the left for Luis Mendoza to tap into the goal.
It was the 22-year-old Rubin’s first assist since transferring to the Mexican club following time at Stabaek, Silkeborg, and Utrecht.
The hosts were not moved, with Bradley Wright-Phillips starting a play.
Adams restored the two-goal aggregate advantage in the 28th minute when he met Michael Murillo’s cross and was ruled onside.
BWP and Murillo would switch roles in setting up Rzatkowski’s 70th minute goal, and RBNY was home free.