Report: Pogba to replace McTominay in Man United midfield

According to multiple reports Paul Pogba is set to start for Manchester United against Sevilla on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg after recovering from injury.
Pogba, 24, missed United’s 2-1 victory against Liverpool on Saturday after suffering a contact injury in the final minute of training last Friday.
Jose Mourinho had left Pogba out of his starting lineup in recent weeks after his reaction to the instructions from his manager on Jan. 31 in the 1-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.
McTominay has since risen to stardom in central midfield with Mourinho once again heaping praise on the 21-year-old following yet another mature display in the heart of midfield during the victory over Liverpool.
Bringing Pogba back in for the huge Sevilla clash (the score is locked at 0-0 after the first leg in Sevilla) is a big call but given the fact that McTominay has played a lot recently and United have an FA Cup quarterfinal clash against Brighton to prepare for next Saturday too, perhaps Mourinho is rotating his squad.
It’s not bad to have a $130 million man to step in when needed…
As tensions rise between the United Kingdom and Russia, the latter has brought up winning the right to host the 2018 World Cup over England.
On Monday the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, claimed that Russia was involved in the poisoning of a former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia who were living in the English cathedral city of Salisbury and were the subject of an attack with a suspected Russian manufactured nerve agent on UK soil.
Skripal and his daughter remain in a critical but stable condition in hospital, plus a local policeman is also hospitalized and local residents have been warned about the impact of the military-grade nerve agent which it is claimed were developed with Russia influence.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the stance from May is a “circus” and the Russian Foreign Ministry had the following to say in a statement:
“As we expected, the United Kingdom is especially active, being unable to forgive Russia for winning the right to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup in a fair struggle. The UK media outlets are actively repeating calls for a boycott.”
Leading UK politicians have been suggesting that England could pull out of the tournament if relations with Russia deteriorate further, while the UK has already revealed that leading dignitaries such as Prince William (also the head of the English Football Association) will not attend the tournament this summer.
There will be a lot of focus on Gareth Southgate and his England players this summer in Russia.
Jose Mourinho has told Real Madrid to forget about reigniting their bid to sign David De Gea.
De Gea, 27, has once again been the star performer for Manchester United with the Spanish goalkeeper in sublime form all season and clearly in the conversation (if not dominating it) as the best stopper on the planet right now.
Amid reports that reigning European champs Real Madrid were due to once again test the waters with a bid for De Gea, Mourinho told Spanish outlet La Sexta the following.
“I see him here – I don’t know what the intentions are of Real Madrid but they should think about another player,” Mourinho said.
So, in a nutshell: get lost. He is ours.
However, De Gea has just 18 months left on the four-year contract he signed at United in 2015 after his move to Real Madrid failed at the last minute amid reports that a fax machine didn’t work properly in Real Madrid’s offices.
With De Gea leading the way in the race for the Golden Glove in the Premier League and also Spain’s undisputed No.1, the Spaniard is in a strong bargaining position when it comes to requesting a new deal at Old Trafford.
United have the second best defensive record in the Premier League with just 23 goals conceded across 30 games and with Mourinho’s men in second place in the PL, plus hoping to get into the last eight of the UEFA Champions League when they face Seville on Tuesday and also in the FA Cup quarterfinals. Progress is being made.
That progress will come to a shuddering halt if De Gea’s contract is allowed to run down to just one year remaining and his future will become an increasingly debated topic over the next few months if he doesn’t sign a new deal at United.
He makes United’s defenders better and the entire team seems steadier due to his presence. Mourinho and United must pay De Gea the big bucks if they’re serious about challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title for many years to come. It’s really as simple as that.
It was probably best for West Ham United to get away for a few days…
Following the ugly scenes at the London Stadium at the weekend during their 3-0 defeat to Burnley which saw pitch invasions from fans, players confronting supporters and widespread protests against club ownership, David Moyes has taken the Hammers players to Miami, Florida for a warm weather training camp.
After four defeats in their last five games it is fair to say some of West Ham’s fans aren’t too happy about the players jetting away to seemingly get away from the pressure cook situation which is engulfing the east London club.
Moyes’ men are just three points above the relegation zone with eight games of the Premier League season to go and have a hellish schedule remaining with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Leicester, Everton and Arsenal all left to play.
With West Ham’s game against Man United originally scheduled for this weekend but postponed due to Jose Mourinho’s men playing in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and the Hammers knocked out of the competition, they do have some extra time to work on the training ground.
Below is a look at the team in Florida with the Hammers not having a game until Mar. 31 when they host relegation rivals Southampton following the international break.
It’s good to be friends.
Major League Soccer and Liga MX are coming close together, with the top flights of Mexico and the USA/Canada announcing a strategic partnership on Tuesday.
The deal will see the Campeones Cup created, with a match each September between the reigning MLS Cup champs and the Liga MX champs, while the MLS All-Stars will also play against the Liga MX All-Stars.
Per the announcement, the leagues will also share “platforms for business practices and social responsibility across North American borders.”
MLS Commissioner Dan Garber had the following to say about building a closer link with Liga MX.
“Major League Soccer is proud to come together with Liga MX for this unprecedented partnership,” Garber said. “Together, we have a vision to elevate the popularity of our game to even higher levels in North America. We are excited to have the MLS champion take on Liga MX’s top club in the Campeones Cup this year and build further programs in the years to come.”
The first-ever Campeones Cup will be held on September 19, 2018 at BMO Field in Toronto, with 2017 MLS Cup champs Toronto FC to play against the winner of the Campeon de Campeones match in July which will see the winner of Liga MX’s two seasons (Apertura and Clausure) square off.
This announcement is all linked in with the joint-bid for the 2026 World Cup between the USA, Mexico and Canada, and it also comes at an intriguing time as three of the four MLS teams facing Liga MX opponents in CONCACAF Champions League play are leading in the first leg of their quarterfinals.