Report: Pogba to replace McTominay in Man United midfield

According to multiple reports Paul Pogba is set to start for Manchester United against Sevilla on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg after recovering from injury.

Pogba, 24, missed United’s 2-1 victory against Liverpool on Saturday after suffering a contact injury in the final minute of training last Friday.

Jose Mourinho had left Pogba out of his starting lineup in recent weeks after his reaction to the instructions from his manager on Jan. 31 in the 1-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

McTominay has since risen to stardom in central midfield with Mourinho once again heaping praise on the 21-year-old following yet another mature display in the heart of midfield during the victory over Liverpool.

Bringing Pogba back in for the huge Sevilla clash (the score is locked at 0-0 after the first leg in Sevilla) is a big call but given the fact that McTominay has played a lot recently and United have an FA Cup quarterfinal clash against Brighton to prepare for next Saturday too, perhaps Mourinho is rotating his squad.

It’s not bad to have a $130 million man to step in when needed…

