Report: Tottenham’s Kane out until end of April

Mauricio Pochettino may have been handed a tactical dilemma for big Premier League matches against Chelsea and Manchester City amongst others: How do we find finish without Harry Kane?

According to a report from The Mirror, Kane will miss matches late into April with his third ankle ligament injury since the start of the 2016-17 season.

Kane is the joint-leading goal scorer in the Premier League, his 24 level with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

The report gets a little too salacious with claims the late April return could cause Kane to be less than fully fit for the World Cup, which begins on June 18 against Tunisia with friendlies the previous two weeks.

A month is plenty of time to get fit, but any setbacks would, however, qualify as a problem for England.

Pochettino did not turn to Fernando Llorente when Kane exited Sunday’s win over Bournemouth, and the Argentine boss may go for a ‘false 9’ set-up.

Spurs play Llorente’s old club, Swansea, in weekend FA Cup action before visiting Chelsea and Stoke City and hosting Man City in the Premier League.

