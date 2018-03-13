Russia hits back at UK, cites 2018 World Cup

As tensions rise between the United Kingdom and Russia, the latter has brought up winning the right to host the 2018 World Cup over England.

On Monday the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, claimed that Russia was involved in the poisoning of a former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia who were living in the English cathedral city of Salisbury and were the subject of an attack with a suspected Russian manufactured nerve agent on UK soil.

Skripal and his daughter remain in a critical but stable condition in hospital, plus a local policeman is also hospitalized and local residents have been warned about the impact of the military-grade nerve agent which it is claimed were developed with Russia influence.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the stance from May is a “circus” and the Russian Foreign Ministry had the following to say in a statement:

“As we expected, the United Kingdom is especially active, being unable to forgive Russia for winning the right to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup in a fair struggle. The UK media outlets are actively repeating calls for a boycott.”

Leading UK politicians have been suggesting that England could pull out of the tournament if relations with Russia deteriorate further, while the UK has already revealed that leading dignitaries such as Prince William (also the head of the English Football Association) will not attend the tournament this summer.

There will be a lot of focus on Gareth Southgate and his England players this summer in Russia.

