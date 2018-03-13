More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Sevilla on 1st UCL quarterfinal in 60 years: “We had to change history”

By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2018, 9:04 PM EDT
Sevilla is a tournament team, but what it pulled off Tuesday in Manchester is still a fine place to hang a hat.

Vincenzo Montella managed La Liga’s mainstays to something Unai Emery, Jorge Sampaoli, or Juande Ramos could not: Win a Champions League match in England.

And there pressure was certainly on Montella and his bosses, who controversially fired manager Eduardo Berizzo a week after he returned from cancer treatment despite a memorable comeback versus Liverpool.

Here’s Sevilla president Jose Castro, via Sevillafc.es:

“We needed a man and the man is here. It was a magical night, it was 60 years without being in the quarterfinals and we had to change history. It was a great match and we continue to dream of the Champions League.”

Mexico’s Miguel Layun couldn’t play in the match having represented Porto in the Champions League before transferring to Sevilla, but he was feeling the team spirit, too:

RBNY rolls past Tijuana to CONCACAF Champions League semis

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2018, 9:56 PM EDT
The New York Red Bulls are one round from their first CONCACAF Champions League final.

Tyler Adams scored and the Red Bulls made their big Mexican win hold up in a 3-1 win (5-1 aggregate) over Liga MX’s Club Tijuana at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. on Tuesday.

Marc Rzatkowski and Kaku scored the Red Bulls’ other goals, with Bradley Wright-Phillips playing a role in all three goals.

The Red Bulls will face either Seattle Sounders or Chivas Guadalajara in the semis, with Seattle holding a 1-0 lead ahead of Wednesday’s second leg at Estadio Chivas.

The semifinals legs are April 3-5 and 10-12.

Xolos struck quickly, with American winger Rubio Rubin crossing from the left for Luis Mendoza to tap into the goal.

It was the 22-year-old Rubin’s first assist since transferring to the Mexican club following time at Stabaek, Silkeborg, and Utrecht.

The hosts were not moved, with Bradley Wright-Phillips starting a play.

Adams restored the two-goal aggregate advantage in the 28th minute when he met Michael Murillo’s cross and was ruled onside.

BWP and Murillo would switch roles in setting up Rzatkowski’s 70th minute goal, and RBNY was home free.

Fulham’s American teen could get MLS loan

Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2018, 8:16 PM EDT
Luca de la Torre could take his next steps in development back home in America.

The well-followed USMNT prospect signed a new deal at Fulham in September, but may take a loan spell with Brad Friedel‘s New England Revolution according to West London Sport.

The 19-year-old has played right wing, right mid, and attacking mid for the Cottagers, but has been limited to five substitute appearances this season in the Championship. He turns 20 in May.

Overall, he has eight senior appearances for Fulham, and has six goals and six assists in 51 matches for the U-23 side.

The Revs have very good options at right wing and center attacking mid in Kelyn Rowe and Diego Fagundez, and have rotated the pieces of their attacking quartet in two matches of 4-3-3 with two defensive mids.

There’s an opening for a difference maker, and De La Torre could raise his profile with Fulham and the U.S. by starring in MLS, or this could open the door to a full-time MLS return a la Brooks Lennon and Real Salt Lake in 2017.

UCL Weds: Barca hosts Chelsea; Bayern carries huge lead

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2018, 7:33 PM EDT
Call it a UEFA Champions League doubleheader, with a Turkish kickoff at 1 p.m. ET and a battle in Spain at 3:45 p.m.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is demanding his side “stay in every moment of the game” as it attempts to score at the Camp Nou against Barcelona. Chelsea opens the leg with a 1-1 score line, and knows it needs a 1-0, 2-1, 2-2, or better.

And you’re not going to have a ton of the ball. Here’s Conte and one of his buzz words, suffer:

“Barcelona try to dominate the game, have a lot of possession and try to get players between the lines and go straight towards the goal. We must pay great attention, be compact and suffer. Without the ball, you suffer. You have to defend well. When you have the ball, I repeat, we must know very well which is the way to go, to try to score and create chances, in the same way we did at Stamford Bridge.”

As for Barcelona, the Blaugranas have not forgotten how Chelsea knocked them out of the UCL in 2011-12.

“You can draw conclusions from every game. In 2012,     we started out really well, we went ahead on the scoreboard, we went for it in the second leg, we missed a penalty kick — that’s all part of football. It was a sad game, because we could have gone through to the final. We played great in those games, and it seems inconceivable that we didn’t go through, but that’s the way football is.”

As for the other tie, Bayern Munich visits Besiktas for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Besiktas is a fine team, but posting 5-0 or better over Bayern Munich in Turkey is a bit too far-fetched to consider more than a paragraph on this second leg. Expect Besiktas to show well, but keeping Bayern off the board is quite a challenge. Bayern boss Jupp Heycknes may rest a fella or two:

“We have 20 absolutely top players, and I trust all of them. There’s no preferred line-up. It varies. But of course I won’t act against my conviction that we need a good balance between defence and attack in the team. That’ll be the case tomorrow too.”

Mourinho on UCL exit: “Nothing new for this football club”

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2018, 6:45 PM EDT
Looking for answers to what cost Manchester United their campaign in the UEFA Champions League?

We wouldn’t advise turning to manager Jose Mourinho’s post-match comments. He was able to proffer very little after Wissam Ben Yedder’s brace off the bench propelled Sevilla to a 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

[ MORE: Match recap | 3 things ]

“We tried to be aggressive and intense from the first minute,” Mourinho said. “We didn’t score and Sevilla progressively kept the ball, and they controlled the game well.”

So you didn’t score, and they had the ball. Hmm. Tell us more, Mou.

“We had good chances to score, but they scored one goal and from that moment everything became much more emotional. The second goal made it impossible.

“We had good periods, we didn’t have great control over the game, but I can’t say there was anything wrong with my players and their intention to play.

“That’s football, we lost, but tomorrow is another day and Saturday is another match. I’m pleased the players aren’t hiding their sadness, but we have no time for drama.”

That’s not the match we watched, Mr. Mourinho. United ended up with 51 percent of the ball, but four fewer shots than the visitors’ 21.

United started with Marouane Fellaini in a bid to win a lot of aerial balls, and super sub turned starter Jesse Lingard was active but unable to find the back of the net.

Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, and Juan Mata came off the bench, but United’s only goal came off a corner kick to industrious striker Romelu Lukaku.

EDIT: Apparently Mourinho doesn’t care whether his fans turn on him, given this ammo:

“Flames” or “hot take” — Choose your own descriptive adventure, but Mourinho is going to lose friends and alienate people here.

To bring up that United has lost in the Champions League before, and then point out that you’re the one who did it? That is brassy brassy stuff. Time and victories heal all wounds, but bookmark that quote as one that may stick with him all the way out the door (one day).