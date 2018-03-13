More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Southampton close in on Mark Hughes as new boss

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 13, 2018, 7:57 AM EDT
Southampton is set to turn to an experienced Premier League manager to save them from sleepwalking into relegation.

Pro Soccer Talk understand that Mark Hughes is the overwhelming favorite to take charge of Saints after they fired Argentine coach Mauricio Pellegrino on Monday following a 3-0 defeat at Newcastle where he accused his players of “giving up” during a dreadful display.

It is believed Southampton aren’t set to appoint Hughes imminently, while other candidates such as former Hull City and Watford manager Marco Silva, plus ex-West Ham boss Slaven Bilic, aren’t currently in the running.

Current Southampton assistant coach and former goalkeeper Kelvin Davis took training on Tuesday after Pellegrino’s departure following just one win in their last 17 Premier League games.

Information obtained by Pro Soccer Talk from a source close to the situation revealed that Southampton aim to have their new manager in charge before this weekend. They play at third-tier Wigan Athletic on Sunday in the FA Cup quarterfinal for a place at Wembley in the last four of the competition.

Premier League survival is the main aim but whoever takes over could well be just 180 minutes from leading Saints to a major cup final. The main aim will be turning around the displays of a group of players who many feel have had too much of a say in how the club is run during the short reigns of Claude Puel and Pellegrino over the past 18 months.

Hughes, 54, has been out of work since being fired by Stoke City in January but it is hoped the former Southampton striker (Hughes scored twice in 52 Premier League appearances in a deeper midfield role for Saints from 1998-00) can galvanize a talented squad and pull them through in the final eight games of the season. Hughes has never been relegated as a Premier League manager and with his former club Stoke also in the PL relegation battle with Saints, it may be a way to show his former employers what they’re missing.

Saints are currently one place and one point above the relegation zone and realistically need three more wins (they only managed five in 30 games this season under Pellegrino) to stay out of the bottom three.

After spending the past five seasons at Stoke, Hughes led the Potters to three-straight ninth place finishes before a 13th place finish last season and then a poor start to the current campaign which cost him his job.

While some may question Saints hiring a manager from the merry-go-round with Hughes having a mixed bag of results managing Blackburn, Manchester City, Fulham, QPR and Stoke over the years, it may well spark their under-performing squad into life. Hughes is well known to be a “players’ coach” and could inspire a complete shakeup at St Mary’s in the final months of the season.

With Mauricio Pochettino, Ronald Koeman, Claude Puel and Pellegrino the last four managers at Southampton, hiring an experienced, British PL boss will be a big shift in direction from Saints. At this point they will do whatever they can to secure their Premier League status.

Hughes will have his work cut out to do that with Saints still to play Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton and Man City in their final eight games of the season, while five of the eight games are away from home.

West Ham travel to Miami for training camp

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 13, 2018, 10:09 AM EDT
It was probably best for West Ham United to get away for a few days…

Following the ugly scenes at the London Stadium at the weekend during their 3-0 defeat to Burnley which saw pitch invasions from fans, players confronting supporters and widespread protests against club ownership, David Moyes has taken the Hammers players to Miami, Florida for a warm weather training camp.

After four defeats in their last five games it is fair to say some of West Ham’s fans aren’t too happy about the players jetting away to seemingly get away from the pressure cook situation which is engulfing the east London club.

Moyes’ men are just three points above the relegation zone with eight games of the Premier League season to go and have a hellish schedule remaining with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Leicester, Everton and Arsenal all left to play.

With West Ham’s game against Man United originally scheduled for this weekend but postponed due to Jose Mourinho’s men playing in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and the Hammers knocked out of the competition, they do have some extra time to work on the training ground.

Below is a look at the team in Florida with the Hammers not having a game until Mar. 31 when they host relegation rivals Southampton following the international break.

MLS, Liga MX announce partnership

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 13, 2018, 9:20 AM EDT
It’s good to be friends.

Major League Soccer and Liga MX are coming close together, with the top flights of Mexico and the USA/Canada announcing a strategic partnership on Tuesday.

The deal will see the Campeones Cup created, with a match each September between the reigning MLS Cup champs and the Liga MX champs, while the MLS All-Stars will also play against the Liga MX All-Stars.

Per the announcement, the leagues will also share “platforms for business practices and social responsibility across North American borders.”

MLS Commissioner Dan Garber had the following to say about building a closer link with Liga MX.

“Major League Soccer is proud to come together with Liga MX for this unprecedented partnership,” Garber said. “Together, we have a vision to elevate the popularity of our game to even higher levels in North America. We are excited to have the MLS champion take on Liga MX’s top club in the Campeones Cup this year and build further programs in the years to come.”

The first-ever Campeones Cup will be held on September 19, 2018 at BMO Field in Toronto, with 2017 MLS Cup champs Toronto FC to play against the winner of the Campeon de Campeones match in July which will see the winner of Liga MX’s two seasons (Apertura and Clausure) square off.

This announcement is all linked in with the joint-bid for the 2026 World Cup between the USA, Mexico and Canada, and it also comes at an intriguing time as three of the four MLS teams facing Liga MX opponents in CONCACAF Champions League play are leading in the first leg of their quarterfinals.

Argentina-Iceland sold out before WCup ticket sales restart

HARALDUR GUDJONSSON/AFP/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 12, 2018, 9:27 PM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA says two of the 64 World Cup games will be off limits Tuesday when hundreds of thousands of tickets go on open sale.

They are the final on July 15 at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow and the June 16 opener for Argentina and Iceland at the 43,000-capacity Spartak Stadium, also in Moscow.

Some tickets might still be held by the Argentina and Iceland soccer federations, and corporate hospitality agencies could have seats.

FIFA says it has allocated 1,303,616 tickets since September. The 33,048 tickets sold to Colombia residents are the most outside Russia.

Friedel, Bocanegra, Henry nominated for Hall of Fame

Stephen Pond/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 12, 2018, 8:10 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) Brad Friedel, Carlos Bocanegra and Thierry Henry are among first-year eligibles nominated for the National Soccer Hall of Fame’s class of 2018.

Also on the ballot for the first time are Juan Pablo Angel, Bobby Convey, Jay DeMerit, Stuart Holden, Eddie Johnson and Lori Lindsey.

To be eligible, a player must have played at least 20 full international games for the United States (reduced to 10 if the games were before 1990); or have played at least five seasons in an American first-division professional league and been a postseason league all-star at least once; or played at least five seasons in the Major Indoor Soccer League between the end of the NASL in 1984 and the end of the MISL in 1992, and been selected as a first-team postseason all-star in at least one of those seasons.

The Hall of Fame facility in Frisco, Texas, will open on Oct. 20-21, and will feature induction ceremonies, followed by FC Dallas hosting Sporting Kansas City in an MLS match.

There are 32 individuals on the player ballot, nine on the veterans ballot and seven on the builders ballot.

Any player appearing on at least 66.7 percent of ballots will earn election. Voters can select up to 10 players.

Voters can choose up to five veteran candidates, and the top vote getter will be elected as long as he or she appears on a minimum of 50 percent of the ballots. Builders must be at least 50 years of age and are eligible by making their mark in the soccer community in a non-playing capacity while having a major, sustained and positive impact on American Soccer at the national, federation or first-division level for at least 10 years. The voting procedure is the same for them as for seniors.

The ballots:

PLAYERS

Juan Pablo Angel, David Beckham, Gregg Berhalter, Carlos Bocanegra, Steve Cherundolo, Brian Ching, Bobby Convey, Jeff Cunningham, Jay DeMerit, Brad Friedel, Kevin Hartman, Frankie Hejduk, Thierry Henry, Stuart Holden, Eddie Johnson, Chris Klein, Eddie Lewis, Lori Lindsey, Kate Sobrero Markgraf, Pablo Mastroeni, Clint Mathis, Tiffeny Milbrett, Heather Mitts, Jaime Moreno, Ben Olsen, Pat Onstad, Steve Ralston, Ante Razov, Tony Sanneh, Taylor Twellman, Aly Wagner, Josh Wolff.

VETERANS

Mike Burns, Kevin Crow, John Doyle, Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton, Shep Messing, Cindy Parlow, Tiffany Roberts, Tisha Venturini-Hoch.

BUILDERS

Esse Baharmast, Dr. Robert Contiguglia, Joe Cummings, Tim Leiweke, Francisco Marcos, Kevin Payne, Steve Sampson.