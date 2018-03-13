More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

UCL Weds: Barca hosts Chelsea; Bayern carries huge lead

By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2018, 7:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Call it a UEFA Champions League doubleheader, with a Turkish kickoff at 1 p.m. ET and a battle in Spain at 3:45 p.m.

[ MORE: Mourinho reacts to UCL exit ]

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is demanding his side “stay in every moment of the game” as it attempts to score at the Camp Nou against Barcelona. Chelsea opens the leg with a 1-1 score line, and knows it needs a 1-0, 2-1, 2-2, or better.

And you’re not going to have a ton of the ball. Here’s Conte and one of his buzz words, suffer:

“Barcelona try to dominate the game, have a lot of possession and try to get players between the lines and go straight towards the goal. We must pay great attention, be compact and suffer. Without the ball, you suffer. You have to defend well. When you have the ball, I repeat, we must know very well which is the way to go, to try to score and create chances, in the same way we did at Stamford Bridge.”

As for Barcelona, the Blaugranas have not forgotten how Chelsea knocked them out of the UCL in 2011-12.

“You can draw conclusions from every game. In 2012,     we started out really well, we went ahead on the scoreboard, we went for it in the second leg, we missed a penalty kick — that’s all part of football. It was a sad game, because we could have gone through to the final. We played great in those games, and it seems inconceivable that we didn’t go through, but that’s the way football is.”

As for the other tie, Bayern Munich visits Besiktas for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Besiktas is a fine team, but posting 5-0 or better over Bayern Munich in Turkey is a bit too far-fetched to consider more than a paragraph on this second leg. Expect Besiktas to show well, but keeping Bayern off the board is quite a challenge. Bayern boss Jupp Heycknes may rest a fella or two:

“We have 20 absolutely top players, and I trust all of them. There’s no preferred line-up. It varies. But of course I won’t act against my conviction that we need a good balance between defence and attack in the team. That’ll be the case tomorrow too.”

Fulham’s American teen could get MLS loan

Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2018, 8:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Luca de la Torre could take his next steps in development back home in America.

The well-followed USMNT prospect signed a new deal at Fulham in September, but may take a loan spell with Brad Friedel‘s New England Revolution according to West London Sport.

The 19-year-old has played right wing, right mid, and attacking mid for the Cottagers, but has been limited to five substitute appearances this season in the Championship. He turns 20 in May.

[ MORE: Mourinho reacts to UCL exit ]

Overall, he has eight senior appearances for Fulham, and has six goals and six assists in 51 matches for the U-23 side.

The Revs have very good options at right wing and center attacking mid in Kelyn Rowe and Diego Fagundez, and have rotated the pieces of their attacking quartet in two matches of 4-3-3 with two defensive mids.

There’s an opening for a difference maker, and De La Torre could raise his profile with Fulham and the U.S. by starring in MLS, or this could open the door to a full-time MLS return a la Brooks Lennon and Real Salt Lake in 2017.

Mourinho on UCL exit: “Nothing new for this football club”

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2018, 6:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Looking for answers to what cost Manchester United their campaign in the UEFA Champions League?

We wouldn’t advise turning to manager Jose Mourinho’s post-match comments. He was able to proffer very little after Wissam Ben Yedder’s brace off the bench propelled Sevilla to a 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

[ MORE: Match recap | 3 things ]

“We tried to be aggressive and intense from the first minute,” Mourinho said. “We didn’t score and Sevilla progressively kept the ball, and they controlled the game well.”

So you didn’t score, and they had the ball. Hmm. Tell us more, Mou.

“We had good chances to score, but they scored one goal and from that moment everything became much more emotional. The second goal made it impossible.

“We had good periods, we didn’t have great control over the game, but I can’t say there was anything wrong with my players and their intention to play.

“That’s football, we lost, but tomorrow is another day and Saturday is another match. I’m pleased the players aren’t hiding their sadness, but we have no time for drama.”

That’s not the match we watched, Mr. Mourinho. United ended up with 51 percent of the ball, but four fewer shots than the visitors’ 21.

United started with Marouane Fellaini in a bid to win a lot of aerial balls, and super sub turned starter Jesse Lingard was active but unable to find the back of the net.

Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, and Juan Mata came off the bench, but United’s only goal came off a corner kick to industrious striker Romelu Lukaku.

EDIT: Apparently Mourinho doesn’t care whether his fans turn on him, given this ammo:

“Flames” or “hot take” — Choose your own descriptive adventure, but Mourinho is going to lose friends and alienate people here.

To bring up that United has lost in the Champions League before, and then point out that you’re the one who did it? That is brassy brassy stuff. Time and victories heal all wounds, but bookmark that quote as one that may stick with him all the way out the door (one day).

Three things from Manchester United’s Champions League exit

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2018, 6:10 PM EDT
3 Comments

Manchester United disappointed on many levels in bailing out of the UEFA Champions League at the Round of 16.

[ RECAP: Man Utd 1-2 (1-2 agg.) Sevilla ]

It wasn’t a matter of bounces, as United was outplayed by the visitors and failed to show anything clinical in attack aside from a Jesse Lingard chance and workmanlike 90 minutes from Romelu Lukaku.

Here are three things we gathered from the contest.

Alexis invisible

For a guy making loads and loads of money and seeking a more ambitious club than Arsenal, Alexis Sanchez essentially went missing at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The No. 7 red shirt was involved in some combination play, creating some first half chances, but was nowhere near the difference maker he was so many times for the Gunners.

Maybe this is down to Jose Mourinho and Sanchez still familiarizing themselves with each other’s strengths, but the Chilean missed a chance to become an Old Trafford hero in a building which has seen so many heroes etch their way into memory.

UPDATE: You know who agrees? Rio Ferdinand, who said, “The whole 11 today were shocking.”

Mourinho not bailed out by De Gea

Just days after outfoxing Jurgen Klopp in a big derby win, Jose Mourino failed to deliver another winning tactical plan for Manchester United.

Mourinho entered the match with a nil-nil score line, and apparently didn’t think his side could score one more goal than it conceded at Old Trafford.

Marouane Fellaini started the match in the midfield, and the first half saw loads of balls sent to him at the back post for knockdowns. Super sub Jesse Lingard also started and was quite active, denied by Sergio Rico’s fine form.

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial were on the bench to start, both recovering from injuries but fit for substitute roles.

Was Sevilla prepared for more from United? Steven N’Zonzi seems puzzled by the hosts.

“I thought they were going to press a little bit more, but I don’t really want to talk about the game it’s a great win,” N’Zonzi said.

So often, Mourinho has been bailed out by his talent, in particular his dynamic keeper David De Gea.

But De Gea was slow to recognize Wissam Ben Yedder’s intentions on Sevilla’s first goal (below), and his attempt to slap the Frenchman’s difficult back post header over the goal ended up bounding off the post and into the net.

While he’s not the villain of the loss, he wasn’t near his impervious best on the United goals.

Lukaku makes some amends as the lone bright spot

Romelu Lukaku has, rightly or wrongly, been criticized for his big game performances.

He wasn’t perfect on Tuesday, but the Big Belgian was one of United’s lone bright spots well before he bullied his way into the box to score the side’s lone goal of the tie.

Just as he did against Liverpool at the weekend, Lukaku ran himself ragged tracking down passes and getting very physical with Sevilla’s back line.

It just wasn’t enough, as the bevy of busy and creative players able to play off Lukaku simply did not.

Dzeko the star again as Roma advances past Shakhtar Donetsk

AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia
By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2018, 5:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Edin Dzeko‘s second half goal gave AS Roma a 1-0 win in the second leg of its UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match-up, and pulled i Lupi into a 2-2 aggregate score line with Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday in Rome.

The 1-0 win made Cenzig Under’s first leg away marker stand up as the difference maker in sending i Lupi into the quarterfinals.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Whatever Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco said to his men did the trick after a first leg he didn’t like very much.

Dzeko was played through on goal by Kevin Strootman early in the second half and defied Andriy Pyatov to bring Roma to 2-2 on aggregate with the lone away goal of the tie.

There was (slightly) off-field drama late, as Facundo Ferreyra appeared to shove a ball boy over the advertising boards.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]