West Ham travel to Miami for training camp

It was probably best for West Ham United to get away for a few days…
Following the ugly scenes at the London Stadium at the weekend during their 3-0 defeat to Burnley which saw pitch invasions from fans, players confronting supporters and widespread protests against club ownership, David Moyes has taken the Hammers players to Miami, Florida for a warm weather training camp.
After four defeats in their last five games it is fair to say some of West Ham’s fans aren’t too happy about the players jetting away to seemingly get away from the pressure cook situation which is engulfing the east London club.
Moyes’ men are just three points above the relegation zone with eight games of the Premier League season to go and have a hellish schedule remaining with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Leicester, Everton and Arsenal all left to play.
With West Ham’s game against Man United originally scheduled for this weekend but postponed due to Jose Mourinho’s men playing in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and the Hammers knocked out of the competition, they do have some extra time to work on the training ground.
Below is a look at the team in Florida with the Hammers not having a game until Mar. 31 when they host relegation rivals Southampton following the international break.