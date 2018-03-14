More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Giovinco free kick highlights Toronto’s CCL semi-clinching draw (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 14, 2018, 12:08 AM EDT
Sebastian Giovinco forced an own goal and netted a free kick as Toronto FC advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals despite a 3-2 second leg loss to UANL Tigres on Tuesday in Mexico.

Tigres scored a penalty in stoppage time, but the pair of away goals pushed TFC through on a 4-4 aggregate score line.

TFC will play Club America unless Tauro makes amends for a 4-0 deficit after one leg come Wednesday evening.

André-Pierre Gignac scored twice, one the penalty, and Eduardo Vargas also scored for Tigres.

The heady times started early for Toronto FC, which needed big plays from defender Chris Mavinga and goalkeeper Alex Bono in the first half.

Life got a lot harder for Tigres when Sebastian Giovinco forced an own goal in the 64th minute, though Vargas scored his second goal of the tie to give the hosts hope.

But that so-and-so Giovinco did what he does with his 73rd minute free throw free kick to lift TFC to a two-goal lead with a pair of away goals.

Gignac leveled the tie in the 84th, and then converted a penalty off a Gregory van der Wiel handball in stoppage time, but it was too little, too late for the Liga MX side.

RBNY rolls past Tijuana to CONCACAF Champions League semis

By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2018, 9:56 PM EDT
The New York Red Bulls are one round from their first CONCACAF Champions League final.

Tyler Adams scored and the Red Bulls made their big Mexican win hold up in a 3-1 win (5-1 aggregate) over Liga MX’s Club Tijuana at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. on Tuesday.

Marc Rzatkowski and Kaku scored the Red Bulls’ other goals, with Bradley Wright-Phillips playing a role in all three goals.

The Red Bulls will face either Seattle Sounders or Chivas Guadalajara in the semis, with Seattle holding a 1-0 lead ahead of Wednesday’s second leg at Estadio Chivas.

The semifinals legs are April 3-5 and 10-12.

Xolos struck quickly, with American winger Rubio Rubin crossing from the left for Luis Mendoza to tap into the goal.

It was the 22-year-old Rubin’s first assist since transferring to the Mexican club following time at Stabaek, Silkeborg, and Utrecht.

The hosts were not moved, with Bradley Wright-Phillips starting a play.

Adams restored the two-goal aggregate advantage in the 28th minute when he met Michael Murillo’s cross and was ruled onside.

BWP and Murillo would switch roles in setting up Rzatkowski’s 70th minute goal, and RBNY was home free.

Sevilla on 1st UCL quarterfinal in 60 years: “We had to change history”

By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2018, 9:04 PM EDT
Sevilla is a tournament team, but what it pulled off Tuesday in Manchester is still a fine place to hang a hat.

Vincenzo Montella managed La Liga’s mainstays to something Unai Emery, Jorge Sampaoli, or Juande Ramos could not: Win a Champions League match in England.

And there pressure was certainly on Montella and his bosses, who controversially fired manager Eduardo Berizzo a week after he returned from cancer treatment despite a memorable comeback versus Liverpool.

Here’s Sevilla president Jose Castro, via Sevillafc.es:

“We needed a man and the man is here. It was a magical night, it was 60 years without being in the quarterfinals and we had to change history. It was a great match and we continue to dream of the Champions League.”

Mexico’s Miguel Layun couldn’t play in the match having represented Porto in the Champions League before transferring to Sevilla, but he was feeling the team spirit, too:

Fulham’s American teen could get MLS loan

By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2018, 8:16 PM EDT
Luca de la Torre could take his next steps in development back home in America.

The well-followed USMNT prospect signed a new deal at Fulham in September, but may take a loan spell with Brad Friedel‘s New England Revolution according to West London Sport.

The 19-year-old has played right wing, right mid, and attacking mid for the Cottagers, but has been limited to five substitute appearances this season in the Championship. He turns 20 in May.

Overall, he has eight senior appearances for Fulham, and has six goals and six assists in 51 matches for the U-23 side.

The Revs have very good options at right wing and center attacking mid in Kelyn Rowe and Diego Fagundez, and have rotated the pieces of their attacking quartet in two matches of 4-3-3 with two defensive mids.

There’s an opening for a difference maker, and De La Torre could raise his profile with Fulham and the U.S. by starring in MLS, or this could open the door to a full-time MLS return a la Brooks Lennon and Real Salt Lake in 2017.

UCL Weds: Barca hosts Chelsea; Bayern carries huge lead

By Nicholas MendolaMar 13, 2018, 7:33 PM EDT
Call it a UEFA Champions League doubleheader, with a Turkish kickoff at 1 p.m. ET and a battle in Spain at 3:45 p.m.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is demanding his side “stay in every moment of the game” as it attempts to score at the Camp Nou against Barcelona. Chelsea opens the leg with a 1-1 score line, and knows it needs a 1-0, 2-1, 2-2, or better.

And you’re not going to have a ton of the ball. Here’s Conte and one of his buzz words, suffer:

“Barcelona try to dominate the game, have a lot of possession and try to get players between the lines and go straight towards the goal. We must pay great attention, be compact and suffer. Without the ball, you suffer. You have to defend well. When you have the ball, I repeat, we must know very well which is the way to go, to try to score and create chances, in the same way we did at Stamford Bridge.”

As for Barcelona, the Blaugranas have not forgotten how Chelsea knocked them out of the UCL in 2011-12.

“You can draw conclusions from every game. In 2012,     we started out really well, we went ahead on the scoreboard, we went for it in the second leg, we missed a penalty kick — that’s all part of football. It was a sad game, because we could have gone through to the final. We played great in those games, and it seems inconceivable that we didn’t go through, but that’s the way football is.”

As for the other tie, Bayern Munich visits Besiktas for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Besiktas is a fine team, but posting 5-0 or better over Bayern Munich in Turkey is a bit too far-fetched to consider more than a paragraph on this second leg. Expect Besiktas to show well, but keeping Bayern off the board is quite a challenge. Bayern boss Jupp Heycknes may rest a fella or two:

“We have 20 absolutely top players, and I trust all of them. There’s no preferred line-up. It varies. But of course I won’t act against my conviction that we need a good balance between defence and attack in the team. That’ll be the case tomorrow too.”