Jamie Carragher suspended as pundit

Sky Sports have suspended pundit Jamie Carragher at least until the end of the current season.
The Liverpool legend was filmed spitting at a car of Manchester United fans after Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to their bitter rivals last Saturday.
Carragher has since apologized profusely for his actions after the video was published by the Daily Mirror in the UK.
He was filmed by a Man United fan who was driving alongside him on the highway and chucking banter his way about United’s win. Carragher then leaned out of the window and spat at the car, hitting the 14-year-old daughter of the driver filming the incident.
The former European champion, who spent his entire career at Liverpool, is one of Sky’s lead pundits alongside Gary Neville but Carragher didn’t feature on their broadcast of Stoke versus Manchester City on Monday after video of the incident emerged.
Here is the statement from Sky on Carragher’s future.
“Jamie has taken full responsibility for what has happened and we will ensure he gets the help he needs to guarantee something like this never happens again. Before the start of the next season we will sit down with Jamie to discuss whether he is ready to return to his role.”
Sebastian Giovinco forced an own goal and netted a free kick as Toronto FC advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals despite a 3-2 second leg loss to UANL Tigres on Tuesday in Mexico.
Tigres scored a penalty in stoppage time, but the pair of away goals pushed TFC through on a 4-4 aggregate score line.
TFC will play Club America unless Tauro makes amends for a 4-0 deficit after one leg come Wednesday evening.
André-Pierre Gignac scored twice, one the penalty, and Eduardo Vargas also scored for Tigres.
The heady times started early for Toronto FC, which needed big plays from defender Chris Mavinga and goalkeeper Alex Bono in the first half.
Life got a lot harder for Tigres when Sebastian Giovinco forced an own goal in the 64th minute, though Vargas scored his second goal of the tie to give the hosts hope.
But that so-and-so Giovinco did what he does with his 73rd minute
free throw free kick to lift TFC to a two-goal lead with a pair of away goals.
Gignac leveled the tie in the 84th, and then converted a penalty off a Gregory van der Wiel handball in stoppage time, but it was too little, too late for the Liga MX side.
The New York Red Bulls are one round from their first CONCACAF Champions League final.
Tyler Adams scored and the Red Bulls made their big Mexican win hold up in a 3-1 win (5-1 aggregate) over Liga MX’s Club Tijuana at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. on Tuesday.
Marc Rzatkowski and Kaku scored the Red Bulls’ other goals, with Bradley Wright-Phillips playing a role in all three goals.
The Red Bulls will face either Seattle Sounders or Chivas Guadalajara in the semis, with Seattle holding a 1-0 lead ahead of Wednesday’s second leg at Estadio Chivas.
The semifinals legs are April 3-5 and 10-12.
Xolos struck quickly, with American winger Rubio Rubin crossing from the left for Luis Mendoza to tap into the goal.
It was the 22-year-old Rubin’s first assist since transferring to the Mexican club following time at Stabaek, Silkeborg, and Utrecht.
The hosts were not moved, with Bradley Wright-Phillips starting a play.
Adams restored the two-goal aggregate advantage in the 28th minute when he met Michael Murillo’s cross and was ruled onside.
BWP and Murillo would switch roles in setting up Rzatkowski’s 70th minute goal, and RBNY was home free.
Sevilla is a tournament team, but what it pulled off Tuesday in Manchester is still a fine place to hang a hat.
Vincenzo Montella managed La Liga’s mainstays to something Unai Emery, Jorge Sampaoli, or Juande Ramos could not: Win a Champions League match in England.
And there pressure was certainly on Montella and his bosses, who controversially fired manager Eduardo Berizzo a week after he returned from cancer treatment despite a memorable comeback versus Liverpool.
Here’s Sevilla president Jose Castro, via Sevillafc.es:
“We needed a man and the man is here. It was a magical night, it was 60 years without being in the quarterfinals and we had to change history. It was a great match and we continue to dream of the Champions League.”
Mexico’s Miguel Layun couldn’t play in the match having represented Porto in the Champions League before transferring to Sevilla, but he was feeling the team spirit, too:
Luca de la Torre could take his next steps in development back home in America.
The well-followed USMNT prospect signed a new deal at Fulham in September, but may take a loan spell with Brad Friedel‘s New England Revolution according to West London Sport.
The 19-year-old has played right wing, right mid, and attacking mid for the Cottagers, but has been limited to five substitute appearances this season in the Championship. He turns 20 in May.
Overall, he has eight senior appearances for Fulham, and has six goals and six assists in 51 matches for the U-23 side.
The Revs have very good options at right wing and center attacking mid in Kelyn Rowe and Diego Fagundez, and have rotated the pieces of their attacking quartet in two matches of 4-3-3 with two defensive mids.
There’s an opening for a difference maker, and De La Torre could raise his profile with Fulham and the U.S. by starring in MLS, or this could open the door to a full-time MLS return a la Brooks Lennon and Real Salt Lake in 2017.