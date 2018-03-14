Jamie Carragher suspended as pundit

Sky Sports have suspended pundit Jamie Carragher at least until the end of the current season.

The Liverpool legend was filmed spitting at a car of Manchester United fans after Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to their bitter rivals last Saturday.

Carragher has since apologized profusely for his actions after the video was published by the Daily Mirror in the UK.

He was filmed by a Man United fan who was driving alongside him on the highway and chucking banter his way about United’s win. Carragher then leaned out of the window and spat at the car, hitting the 14-year-old daughter of the driver filming the incident.

The former European champion, who spent his entire career at Liverpool, is one of Sky’s lead pundits alongside Gary Neville but Carragher didn’t feature on their broadcast of Stoke versus Manchester City on Monday after video of the incident emerged.

Here is the statement from Sky on Carragher’s future.

“Jamie has taken full responsibility for what has happened and we will ensure he gets the help he needs to guarantee something like this never happens again. Before the start of the next season we will sit down with Jamie to discuss whether he is ready to return to his role.”