LIVE, UCL: Barcelona v. Chelsea in last 16 second leg

Barcelona host Chelsea in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie with the scores locked at 1-1 after the first leg at Stamford Bridge three weeks ago.

Lionel Messi finally broke his duck against Chelsea last time out with a late equalizer that grabbed a vital away goal for the Spanish league leaders after Chelsea had dominated early on but only scored once via Willian. Now the Blues must score at least once away from home to reach the last eight under Antonio Conte.

Chelsea’s defensive gameplan will surely go out of the window for the second leg. As for Ernesto Valverde and Barca, they remain unbeaten in the Spanish top-flight this season and atop the La Liga table, plus Messi had the weekend off to attend the birth of his third child.

Barcelona are the heavy favorites to advance to the last eight, especially given Chelsea’s recent form in the Premier League, but as we know from previous clashes between these two in the Champions League, it is usually far from straightforward.

