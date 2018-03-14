Oprah to invest in Premier League club?

Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon have been recruited as the newest members of the Jack Army…
Seriously.
Speaking on ITV in the UK on Wednesday morning, Oprah and Witherspoon were joined by co-star Mindy Kaling as they promoted their new movie “A Wrinkle in Time.”
Soccer came up, obviously, as Kaling discussed her status as a minority owner of Swansea City Football Club.
With Landon Donovan also a minority owner, plus American businessmen Steve Kaplan and Jason Levein majority owners of the Premier League, Kaling is part of the large American influence on the South Wales club.
Both Oprah and Witherspoon appeared to pledge their allegiance to the Swans, with Oprah also seeming to suggest she will put some money into the Welsh club.
“I believe in making investments in what you believe in, so that your energy goes into the same thing your money is going in to and that just gives it more power. I now believe in that team too! I’ll invest too!” Oprah said.
With an estimated worth of over $2.8 billion, maybe the Swans will be pushing for the top four next season if they can get Oprah on board…
The current political situation between the United Kingdom and Russia is unraveling fast and it is continuing to creep into the soccer world.
With calls for the England national team to boycott the 2018 World Cup in Russia this summer, the British Prime Minister confirmed on Wednesday that both members of the Royal Family and Ministers from the government will not attend the tournament.
On Monday the British PM, Theresa May, claimed that Russia was involved in the poisoning of a former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia who were living in the English cathedral city of Salisbury. It is believed they were the subject of an attack with a suspected Russian manufactured nerve agent on UK soil which led to a large part of the city being cordoned off.
Skripal and his daughter remain in a critical but stable condition in hospital, plus a local policeman is also hospitalized and local residents have been warned about the impact of the military-grade nerve agent which it is claimed were developed with Russia influence.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the stance from May is a “circus” and the Russian Foreign Ministry had the following to say in a statement: “As we expected, the United Kingdom is especially active, being unable to forgive Russia for winning the right to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup in a fair struggle. The UK media outlets are actively repeating calls for a boycott.”
The situation between the UK and Russia unraveled further on Wednesday after the latter failed to respond to a deadline set by the British government to explain their side of the story.
As for the Three Lions, the English FA believes it will still send the team to Russia, but the tournament is becoming about a lot more than just soccer for Gareth Southgate‘s side.
England have been drawn into Group G in the competition alongside Belgium, Tunisia and Panama.
Sky Sports have suspended pundit Jamie Carragher at least until the end of the current season.
The Liverpool legend was filmed spitting at a car of Manchester United fans after Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to their bitter rivals last Saturday.
Carragher has since apologized profusely for his actions after the video was published by the Daily Mirror in the UK.
He was filmed by a Man United fan who was driving alongside him on the highway and chucking banter his way about United’s win. Carragher then leaned out of the window and spat at the car, hitting the 14-year-old daughter of the driver filming the incident.
The former European champion, who spent his entire career at Liverpool, is one of Sky’s lead pundits alongside Gary Neville but Carragher didn’t feature on their broadcast of Stoke versus Manchester City on Monday after video of the incident emerged.
Here is the statement from Sky on Carragher’s future.
“Jamie has taken full responsibility for what has happened and we will ensure he gets the help he needs to guarantee something like this never happens again. Before the start of the next season we will sit down with Jamie to discuss whether he is ready to return to his role.”
Sebastian Giovinco forced an own goal and netted a free kick as Toronto FC advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals despite a 3-2 second leg loss to UANL Tigres on Tuesday in Mexico.
Tigres scored a penalty in stoppage time, but the pair of away goals pushed TFC through on a 4-4 aggregate score line.
TFC will play Club America unless Tauro makes amends for a 4-0 deficit after one leg come Wednesday evening.
André-Pierre Gignac scored twice, one the penalty, and Eduardo Vargas also scored for Tigres.
[ MORE: Red Bulls advance past Xolos ]
The heady times started early for Toronto FC, which needed big plays from defender Chris Mavinga and goalkeeper Alex Bono in the first half.
Life got a lot harder for Tigres when Sebastian Giovinco forced an own goal in the 64th minute, though Vargas scored his second goal of the tie to give the hosts hope.
But that so-and-so Giovinco did what he does with his 73rd minute
free throw free kick to lift TFC to a two-goal lead with a pair of away goals.
Gignac leveled the tie in the 84th, and then converted a penalty off a Gregory van der Wiel handball in stoppage time, but it was too little, too late for the Liga MX side.
The New York Red Bulls are one round from their first CONCACAF Champions League final.
Tyler Adams scored and the Red Bulls made their big Mexican win hold up in a 3-1 win (5-1 aggregate) over Liga MX’s Club Tijuana at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. on Tuesday.
Marc Rzatkowski and Kaku scored the Red Bulls’ other goals, with Bradley Wright-Phillips playing a role in all three goals.
The Red Bulls will face either Seattle Sounders or Chivas Guadalajara in the semis, with Seattle holding a 1-0 lead ahead of Wednesday’s second leg at Estadio Chivas.
The semifinals legs are April 3-5 and 10-12.
[ MORE: Fulham’s American teen to New England? ]
Xolos struck quickly, with American winger Rubio Rubin crossing from the left for Luis Mendoza to tap into the goal.
It was the 22-year-old Rubin’s first assist since transferring to the Mexican club following time at Stabaek, Silkeborg, and Utrecht.
The hosts were not moved, with Bradley Wright-Phillips starting a play.
Adams restored the two-goal aggregate advantage in the 28th minute when he met Michael Murillo’s cross and was ruled onside.
BWP and Murillo would switch roles in setting up Rzatkowski’s 70th minute goal, and RBNY was home free.