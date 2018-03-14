Oprah to invest in Premier League club?

Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon have been recruited as the newest members of the Jack Army…

Seriously.

Speaking on ITV in the UK on Wednesday morning, Oprah and Witherspoon were joined by co-star Mindy Kaling as they promoted their new movie “A Wrinkle in Time.”

Soccer came up, obviously, as Kaling discussed her status as a minority owner of Swansea City Football Club.

With Landon Donovan also a minority owner, plus American businessmen Steve Kaplan and Jason Levein majority owners of the Premier League, Kaling is part of the large American influence on the South Wales club.

Both Oprah and Witherspoon appeared to pledge their allegiance to the Swans, with Oprah also seeming to suggest she will put some money into the Welsh club.

“I believe in making investments in what you believe in, so that your energy goes into the same thing your money is going in to and that just gives it more power. I now believe in that team too! I’ll invest too!” Oprah said.

With an estimated worth of over $2.8 billion, maybe the Swans will be pushing for the top four next season if they can get Oprah on board…

Ok, so… 1. We had ACTUAL @Oprah​, @RWitherspoon and @mindykaling on the sofa this morning.

2. Mindy owns shares in @SwansOfficial (who knew?!)

3. We think we might have found them a new investor… and she's kind of a big deal! pic.twitter.com/prbe8dIsEf — Lorraine (@lorraine) March 14, 2018

