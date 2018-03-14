Tottenham issue Harry Kane injury update

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the extent of Harry Kane’s ankle injury.

The Premier League’s leading goalscorer, 24, came off early in Tottenham’s 4-1 win at Bournemouth on Sunday after coming off worse in a collision with opposition goalkeeper Asmir Begovic as he scored but was flagged offside.

It had been reported that Kane could be out until the end of April, which meat he would have missed considerable time ahead of the 2018 World Cup, where he is due to captain England.

Spurs didn’t confirm when Kane will return but did say next month is the aim, with damaged ligaments less severe than what was initially feared. Kane will miss England’s upcoming friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy with a similar injury to what he suffered last season.

Although Spurs could well have Kane back for a potential FA Cup semifinal, losing him for a pivotal stretch of the season as they aim to secure their spot in the top four of the Premier League is far from ideal.

Heung-Min Son must continue to step up with goals, while Fernando Llorente, Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela will all play key roles in the coming months.

Kane’s personal ambition to win the PL’s Golden Boot as the top scorer for a third-straight season will also take a hit due to this enforced absence (Mohamed Salah and Sergio Aguero will be licking their lips) but he won’t miss too many PL games as FA Cup and international action take center stage over the next few weeks.