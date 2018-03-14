Tottenham issue Harry Kane injury update

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the extent of Harry Kane’s ankle injury.
The Premier League’s leading goalscorer, 24, came off early in Tottenham’s 4-1 win at Bournemouth on Sunday after coming off worse in a collision with opposition goalkeeper Asmir Begovic as he scored but was flagged offside.
It had been reported that Kane could be out until the end of April, which meat he would have missed considerable time ahead of the 2018 World Cup, where he is due to captain England.
Spurs didn’t confirm when Kane will return but did say next month is the aim, with damaged ligaments less severe than what was initially feared. Kane will miss England’s upcoming friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy with a similar injury to what he suffered last season.
Although Spurs could well have Kane back for a potential FA Cup semifinal, losing him for a pivotal stretch of the season as they aim to secure their spot in the top four of the Premier League is far from ideal.
Heung-Min Son must continue to step up with goals, while Fernando Llorente, Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela will all play key roles in the coming months.
Kane’s personal ambition to win the PL’s Golden Boot as the top scorer for a third-straight season will also take a hit due to this enforced absence (Mohamed Salah and Sergio Aguero will be licking their lips) but he won’t miss too many PL games as FA Cup and international action take center stage over the next few weeks.
Who are the top 20 players in the Premier League based on current form? As we head into Week 31, there are plenty of changes in our rankings.
[ MORE: Power Rankings archive ]
Players from Manchester City dominate our rankings, with Burnley, Newcastle, Tottenham also Leicester also well represented.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.
- David Silva (Man City) – New entry
- Riyad Mahrez (Leicester) – New entry
- Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – Up 2
- Willian (Chelsea) – New entry
- Ashley Barnes (Burnley) – Up 11
- Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Up 6
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 4
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 8
- Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – New entry
- David De Gea (Man United) – Down 1
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 5
- Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Down 4
- Dele Alli (Tottenham) – New entry
- Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) – New entry
- Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle) – New entry
- Kenedy (Newcastle) – New entry
- Nick Pope (Burnley) – Up 3
- Chris Wood (Burnley) – New entry
- Theo Walcott (Everton) – New entry
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – New entry
The current political situation between the United Kingdom and Russia is unraveling fast and it is continuing to creep into the soccer world.
With calls for the England national team to boycott the 2018 World Cup in Russia this summer, the British Prime Minister confirmed on Wednesday that both members of the Royal Family and Ministers from the government will not attend the tournament.
On Monday the British PM, Theresa May, claimed that Russia was involved in the poisoning of a former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia who were living in the English cathedral city of Salisbury. It is believed they were the subject of an attack with a suspected Russian manufactured nerve agent on UK soil which led to a large part of the city being cordoned off.
Skripal and his daughter remain in a critical but stable condition in hospital, plus a local policeman is also hospitalized and local residents have been warned about the impact of the military-grade nerve agent which it is claimed were developed with Russia influence.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the stance from May is a “circus” and the Russian Foreign Ministry had the following to say in a statement: “As we expected, the United Kingdom is especially active, being unable to forgive Russia for winning the right to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup in a fair struggle. The UK media outlets are actively repeating calls for a boycott.”
The situation between the UK and Russia unraveled further on Wednesday after the latter failed to respond to a deadline set by the British government to explain their side of the story.
As for the Three Lions, the English FA believes it will still send the team to Russia, but the tournament is becoming about a lot more than just soccer for Gareth Southgate‘s side.
England have been drawn into Group G in the competition alongside Belgium, Tunisia and Panama.
Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon have been recruited as the newest members of the Jack Army…
Seriously.
Speaking on ITV in the UK on Wednesday morning, Oprah and Witherspoon were joined by co-star Mindy Kaling as they promoted their new movie “A Wrinkle in Time.”
Soccer came up, obviously, as Kaling discussed her status as a minority owner of Swansea City Football Club.
With Landon Donovan also a minority owner, plus American businessmen Steve Kaplan and Jason Levein majority owners of the Premier League, Kaling is part of the large American influence on the South Wales club.
Both Oprah and Witherspoon appeared to pledge their allegiance to the Swans, with Oprah also seeming to suggest she will put some money into the Welsh club.
“I believe in making investments in what you believe in, so that your energy goes into the same thing your money is going in to and that just gives it more power. I now believe in that team too! I’ll invest too!” Oprah said.
With an estimated worth of over $2.8 billion, maybe the Swans will be pushing for the top four next season if they can get Oprah on board…
Sky Sports have suspended pundit Jamie Carragher at least until the end of the current season.
The Liverpool legend was filmed spitting at a car of Manchester United fans after Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to their bitter rivals last Saturday.
Carragher has since apologized profusely for his actions after the video was published by the Daily Mirror in the UK.
He was filmed by a Man United fan who was driving alongside him on the highway and chucking banter his way about United’s win. Carragher then leaned out of the window and spat at the car, hitting the 14-year-old daughter of the driver filming the incident.
The former European champion, who spent his entire career at Liverpool, is one of Sky’s lead pundits alongside Gary Neville but Carragher didn’t feature on their broadcast of Stoke versus Manchester City on Monday after video of the incident emerged.
Here is the statement from Sky on Carragher’s future.
“Jamie has taken full responsibility for what has happened and we will ensure he gets the help he needs to guarantee something like this never happens again. Before the start of the next season we will sit down with Jamie to discuss whether he is ready to return to his role.”