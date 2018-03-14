UCL live: Besiktas v. Bayern Munich in last 16

Can Besiktas do something that no team has ever done before in the history of the UEFA Champions League?
Probably not. But still, the Turkish giants and their fans will have a good go.
[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]
Bayern Munich lead from the first leg 5-0 and the German giants look set to coast into the last eight of the UCL as they’ll reach the quarterfinals of the competition for the seventh-straight year barring an unbelievable collapse.
Besiktas went down to 10-men early in the first leg which hampered their chances of advancing after they topped their group but were rewarded with facing German juggernaut Bayern in their first ever appearance in the last 16.
Whatever happens on the pitch in Istanbul, you can expect a lively atmosphere off it.
Click on the link above to follow all the action as the game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.
ZURICH (AP) Brazilian soccer confederation president Marco Polo Del Nero will remain suspended by FIFA for a further 45 days while he is under investigation for taking bribes.
FIFA says its file on Del Nero, who was previously suspended from soccer for 90 days, is now with ethics committee judges, who have formally opened their own proceedings.
The FIFA case against Del Nero is progressing more than two years after he was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice in its sprawling investigation of international soccer corruption. Del Nero has not been extradited to face charges of racketeering, wire fraud, and money laundering conspiracies.
Though Del Nero resigned from the FIFA executive committee in 2015, he has continued to preside over the Brazilian confederation.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) A FIFA representative says Greece could be expelled from international soccer competitions because of widespread violence.
Herbert Huebel says a series of incidents, culminating with a gun-toting club owner running onto the field to protest a disallowed goal, are “to be very polite, unacceptable.”
Huebel met with government and league officials in Athens on Wednesday following Sunday’s incident in Thessaloniki at a league match between PAOK Thessaloniki and AEK Athens. The government has indefinitely suspended league play after PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis rushed onto the field when the referee disallowed the goal.
The Greek soccer federation says it will draft a declaration against violence by March 23, after which the government will review its position.
Who are the top 20 players in the Premier League based on current form? As we head into Week 31, there are plenty of changes in our rankings.
[ MORE: Power Rankings archive ]
Players from Manchester City dominate our rankings, with Burnley, Newcastle, Tottenham also Leicester also well represented.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.
- David Silva (Man City) – New entry
- Riyad Mahrez (Leicester) – New entry
- Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – Up 2
- Willian (Chelsea) – New entry
- Ashley Barnes (Burnley) – Up 11
- Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Up 6
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 4
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 8
- Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – New entry
- David De Gea (Man United) – Down 1
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 5
- Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Down 4
- Dele Alli (Tottenham) – New entry
- Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) – New entry
- Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle) – New entry
- Kenedy (Newcastle) – New entry
- Nick Pope (Burnley) – Up 3
- Chris Wood (Burnley) – New entry
- Theo Walcott (Everton) – New entry
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – New entry
Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the extent of Harry Kane’s ankle injury.
The Premier League’s leading goalscorer, 24, came off early in Tottenham’s 4-1 win at Bournemouth on Sunday after coming off worse in a collision with opposition goalkeeper Asmir Begovic as he scored but was flagged offside.
It had been reported that Kane could be out until the end of April, which meat he would have missed considerable time ahead of the 2018 World Cup, where he is due to captain England.
Spurs didn’t confirm when Kane will return but did say next month is the aim, with damaged ligaments less severe than what was initially feared. Kane will miss England’s upcoming friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy with a similar injury to what he suffered last season.
Although Spurs could well have Kane back for a potential FA Cup semifinal, losing him for a pivotal stretch of the season as they aim to secure their spot in the top four of the Premier League is far from ideal.
Heung-Min Son must continue to step up with goals, while Fernando Llorente, Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela will all play key roles in the coming months.
Kane’s personal ambition to win the PL’s Golden Boot as the top scorer for a third-straight season will also take a hit due to this enforced absence (Mohamed Salah and Sergio Aguero will be licking their lips) but he won’t miss too many PL games as FA Cup and international action take center stage over the next few weeks.