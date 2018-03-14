UCL live: Besiktas v. Bayern Munich in last 16

Can Besiktas do something that no team has ever done before in the history of the UEFA Champions League?

Probably not. But still, the Turkish giants and their fans will have a good go.

Bayern Munich lead from the first leg 5-0 and the German giants look set to coast into the last eight of the UCL as they’ll reach the quarterfinals of the competition for the seventh-straight year barring an unbelievable collapse.

Besiktas went down to 10-men early in the first leg which hampered their chances of advancing after they topped their group but were rewarded with facing German juggernaut Bayern in their first ever appearance in the last 16.

Whatever happens on the pitch in Istanbul, you can expect a lively atmosphere off it.

Click on the link above to follow all the action as the game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

