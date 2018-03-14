More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

UEFA Champions League quarterfinal field set; Draw Friday

By Nicholas MendolaMar 14, 2018, 5:35 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League is down to eight now that Bayern Munich and Barcelona sealed their customary places amongst the final octet.

There are three outfits from La Liga, two from the Premier League, two more from Serie A, and one from the Bundesliga.

While UEFA would surely like to save as much drama as possible for the final — Manchester City vs. Barcelona comes to mind — there’s a chance for four dream ties in the next two rounds, which will be drawn Friday morning.

The field
Barcelona
Bayern Munich
Juventus
Liverpool
Manchester City
Real Madrid
Roma
Sevilla

What would be the dream draw? Well, the following would sure be fun…

— Barcelona vs. Real Madrid — No explanation needed

— Roma vs. Juventus — All Italian tie

— Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich — Pep, meet Jupp.

— Sevilla vs. Liverpool — 2016 Europa League final rematch

Messi roasts Chelsea with virtuoso performance

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaMar 14, 2018, 5:36 PM EDT
  • Messi scores in 2nd minute (video)
  • Then assists Dembele, 20
  • Alonso hits post
  • Messi completes brace, records 100th UCL goal

Lionel Messi put a pair of goals through the legs of Thibaut Courtois and Ousmane Dembele also scored as Barcelona worked Chelsea 3-0 at the Camp Nou on Wednesday to advance to UEFA Champions League quarterfinals by a 4-1 aggregate score line.

The tie was 1-1 after the first leg at Stamford Bridge, but Messi scored the fastest goal of his career to put the reigning Premier League champions on the back foot.

Messi scored his 100th Champions League, and only Cristiano Ronaldo is in front of him on the all-time table with 117 goals. Ronaldo is two years and four months older than Messi.

The Barcelona mega star started a combination play and deposited a deflected pass between the legs of Thibaut Courtois from a very tight angle.

Chelsea didn’t go away, and Barca showed it can counter just as well as it possesses when Messi took advantage of a turnover from former teammate Cesc Fabregas.

Messi danced down the left and cut across the 18 to find Dembele. The teenager took a touch and blasted past Courtois for 2-0.

Luis Suarez was denied by Courtois in the 28th as Barcelona threatened to turn the second leg into a runaway.

The Blues nearly found a goal in the 45th minute when Marcos Alonso whipped a free kick off the post, but Chelsea would need to find a pair in the second half in order to reach the quarterfinals.

A giveaway forced Courtois to deny Suarez in the 48th minute, as Barcelona aimed for the third goal which would make a quarterfinal berth a virtual certainty.

Olivier Giroud drew a yellow card in protest when the referee denied Marcos Alonso’s shouts for a penalty kick.

Messi then did his thing again, beating Courtois through the legs in the 64th minute.

WATCH: Courtois error helps Messi to early goal

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaMar 14, 2018, 4:06 PM EDT
Lionel Messi does not generally need the help of lucky bounces and bad goalkeeping to find the back of the net, but got both within two minutes of kickoff at the Nou Camp.

Chelsea is behind 2-1 on aggregate after the Barcelona mega star started a combination play and deposited a deflected pass between the legs of Thibaut Courtois from a very tight angle.

It was a goal the Belgian rarely gives up, and among the worst possible times for Antonio Conte‘s men.

Could be a long, long night for Roman Abramovich’s club.

Mbappe adds two more as PSG beats Angers 2-1 (video)

AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Associated PressMar 14, 2018, 3:53 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Kylian Mbappe scored twice in the first half as 10-man Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-1 on Wednesday to take another step toward the French league title.

The 19-year-old forward has 13 league goals in 21 games since joining from Monaco for 180 million euros ($216 million), making him the world’s second-most expensive player behind his injured teammate Neymar. Mbappe is on course to beat his tally of 15 goals last season.

The win moves PSG 17 points clear of Monaco, which has played one game less.

PSG played with 10 men from the 16th minute after veteran midfielder Thiago Motta was sent off for a dangerous challenge on defender Romain Thomas. Motta jumped up as he rode a tackle from Thomas, but then swiped his studs on the player’s chest as he came back down.

“He walked on me and it hurt. I’m not sure it was intentional, I wouldn’t go that far,” Thomas said. “The referee made his decision, that’s the way it goes.”

The home side was already 1-0 up following Mbappe’s 12th-minute goal, and went further ahead at Parc des Princes in the 26th when Mbappe crisply side-footed home left back Layvin Kurzawa’s cross.

Striker Karl Toko Ekambi pulled a goal back with 15 minutes left, starting and finishing the move for his 15th goal of the season. He won the ball near the center circle, fed midfielder Flavien Tait on the right, and took Tait’s return pass before sliding the ball into the bottom corner.

After Mbappe hit the crossbar in the 83rd, Toko Ekambi twice almost equalized but dragged his shot wide from an angle and then saw his last-minute shot well saved by goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

Getty Images
